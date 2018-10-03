Cricket: Prithvi Shaw set for India test debut against West Indies

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Teenage batting prospect Prithvi Shaw is poised to make his debut for India in the opening test against West Indies starting in Rajkot on Thursday.

The 18-year-old right-hander was named in a 12-man squad on Wednesday for the first of the two-test series and is expected to open alongside Lokesh Rahul.

Fellow rookie opener Mayank Agarwal, all-rounder Hanuma Vihari and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj were the three players to miss out from India’s original 15-man squad.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.