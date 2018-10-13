Cricket: West Indies peg back India after three-wicket session

(Reuters) - West Indies prised out three wickets in the post-lunch session to reduce India to 173 for four at tea on day two of the second and final test in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Having bowled out West Indies for 311 earlier in the morning, India looked to be cruising at 98 for one but their top order could not capitalise on the foundation.

Ajinkya Rahane was batting on 19 at the break and Rishabh Pant on nine with the hosts, who are 1-0 up in the series after a comprehensive victory in Rajkot, still 138 behind.

India dominated the morning session, needing only 6.4 overs to claim the last three West Indies wickets with Umesh Yadav registering a career-best 6-88.

Umesh struck in the first over of the day when he bowled Devendra Bishoo for two after the tourists resumed on 295-7.

The other overnight batsman, Roston Chase, needed two runs to complete his fourth test century, which he duly achieved before falling to Yadav. His chanceless 106 contained eight boundaries and a six.

SHAW SHINES

India’s teenage prodigy Prithvi Shaw, who smashed 134 in his debut test in Rajkot last week, led the reply with a scintillating display of strokes, which was in stark contrast to opening partner Lokesh Rahul’s struggles at the other end.

The 18-year-old Shaw played the upper cut off a rising Shannon Gabriel delivery for a six and hit spinner Jomel Warrican for three successive boundaries en route to his 39-ball fifty.

At the other end, Rahul scratched around for his four runs before jabbing at a Jason Holder delivery and dragging it onto the stumps after initially intending to leave it.

Warrican denied Shaw his second straight century, inducing the batsman into an uppish drive straight to Shimron Hetmyer at extra cover. Shaw’s breezy 70 off 53 balls also included 11 boundaries.

Cheteshwar Pujara did not last either, but captain Virat Kohli played with characteristic ease until his West Indies counterpart Jason Holder trapped him lbw for 45.

India paceman Shardul Thakur, who bowled 10 deliveries before leaving the field on Friday with a groin injury, has been ruled out of the second day’s play.

West Indies also had their injury woes with wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich leaving the field on Saturday after being hit on the left kneecap by a low Gabriel delivery.