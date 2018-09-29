FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2018 / 4:31 PM / in 21 minutes

Cricket: India call up Siraj for Windies tests

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India will rest bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for next month’s two-test series against the West Indies, with selectors calling up pace bowler Mohammed Siraj to their 15-man squad announced on Saturday.

Siraj is one of four additions to the Indian squad that faced England over the summer, coming in alongside batsmen Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and bowler Ishant Sharma have been ruled out due to injury.

The first test against India will be held in Rajkot from Oct. 4-8, with the second in Hyderabad from Oct. 12-16.

India squad:

Virat Kohli (captain)

Lokesh Rahul

Prithvi Shaw

Mayank Agarwal

Cheteshwar Pujara

Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain)

Hanuma Vihari

Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Umesh Yadav

Mohammed Siraj

Shardul Thakur

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru,; Editing by Neville Dalton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
