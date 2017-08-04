FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-India declare first innings on 622-9 in Colombo
August 4, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 8 days ago

Cricket-India declare first innings on 622-9 in Colombo

1 Min Read

COLOMBO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - An utterly dominant India declared their first innings closed at 622 for nine after the tea interval on the second day of the second test against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored for the tourists with a composed 133, while Ajinkya Rahane struck 132. Ravichandran Ashwin (54), Wriddhiman Saha (67) and Ravindra Jadeja (70 not out) also scored half-centuries.

Rangana Herath was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers, claiming 4-154, while debutant Malinda Pushpakumara took 2-156.

India lead the three-match series 1-0. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien/Sudipto Ganguly)

