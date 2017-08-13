FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cricket-Sandakan takes maiden five-wicket haul as India post 487
August 13, 2017 / 7:55 AM / a day ago

Cricket-Sandakan takes maiden five-wicket haul as India post 487

1 Min Read

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan picked up his maiden five-wicket test haul as India were all out for 487 in the first over after lunch on the second day of the third test on Sunday.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was out for 108 after scoring his first test hundred and was the last batsman to be dismissed for India, who lead the three-match series 2-0.

Sandakan finished with 5-132, while left-arm spin colleague Malinda Pushpakumara took 3-82 for the hosts. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)

