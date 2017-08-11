Kohli tells India to stay focused ahead of final Sri Lanka test

(Reuters) - Indian captain Virat Kohli wants his team to focus on the task at hand rather than get carried away by the prospect of completing a whitewash over Sri Lanka ahead of the final test at Pallekele on Saturday.

India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with victories inside four days both in Galle and Colombo.

"For us, it's all about playing another test match. We have already won the series," Kohli told a news conference on Friday.

"It doesn't mean we can afford to be complacent. You can't look at these things and go to a game. We are not thinking about these things.

"I personally feel it is just a distraction, we need to stay in the present and treat every session and game with respect."

Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Pre match press conference - Pallekele, Sri Lanka - August 11, 2017 - India's cricket captain Virat Kohli arrives. Dinuka Liyanawatte

Kohli indicated that India would not make wholesale changes to the side, but said Kuldeep Yadav could replace suspended all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Left-arm chinaman Yadav has not played in the longest format since taking four wickets on his debut against Australia in March.

Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal said his side would try their best to get a consolation victory, but added that injuries had left them with a daunting challenge against the in-form tourists.

The hosts have rested spinner Rangana Herath after he complained of back stiffness, while all-rounder Asela Gunaratne and paceman Nuwan Pradeep were ruled out of the series with injuries during the first and second tests, respectively.

"India is a really good team, especially in the last two to three years. And we have had a lot of bad luck with injuries," Chandimal said.

"Gunaratne in the first Test, and then Pradeep, and now Herath. When that happens, the captain, manager and selectors cannot get the right combination. But we have a really good team for this game and we're looking forward to win this."