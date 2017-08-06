Cricket-India beat Sri Lanka by innings and 53 runs to clinch series

COLOMBO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - India crushed Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the second test on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

Sri Lanka, asked to follow on after conceding a 439-run first innings lead, had made 386 in their second innings when they were dismissed late in the second session on the penultimate day.

Dimuth Karunaratne top-scored for Sri Lanka with a defiant 141, while Kusal Mendis struck 110.

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the second innings, claiming five for 152.

Pallekele hosts the third and final test from Saturday. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Nick Mulvenney)