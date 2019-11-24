NZ declare on 615-9 as England face fight to save first test

Cricket - New Zealand v England - First Test - Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand - November 24, 2019 New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates his century REUTERS/Ross Setford

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - BJ Watling was eventually dismissed for 205 before New Zealand captain Kane Williamson declared their first innings closed at 615-9 after tea on the fourth day of the first test against England at Bay Oval on Sunday.

The hosts hold a 262-run lead over Joe Root’s side, who need to bat for about 115 overs to save the first match of the two-test series in Mt. Maunganui.

Watling, who reached his first test double century before tea, went on the attack after New Zealand surprisingly came out again after the break having already established a 237-run lead after they bowled England out for 353 on Friday.

The wicketkeeper got a slight edge to a wide and slow delivery from fast bowler Jofra Archer, who looked physically exhausted. England were in the field for 201 overs.

Neil Wagner was 11 not out, while Trent Boult was on one when Williamson called an end to their innings.