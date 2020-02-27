Factbox: New Zealand v India, second test

(Reuters) - Factbox on the second test between New Zealand and India, which begins on Saturday:

WHEN?

Feb. 29-March 4 (11.30 a.m local time 2230 GMT)

WHERE?

Hagley Oval, Christchurch (18,000 capacity)

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Michael Gough, Richard Kettleborough (both England)

Third umpire: Aleem Dar (Pakistan)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)

NEW ZEALAND

World ranking: 4

Coach: Gary Stead

Captain: Kane Williamson

Team (likely): Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult.

INDIA

World ranking: 1

Coach: Ravi Shastri

Captain: Virat Kohli

Team (likely): Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

PREVIOUS CHRISTCHURCH TESTS

1968 - New Zealand won by six wickets

1976 - Match drawn

1981 - Match drawn

1990 - New Zealand won by 10 wickets