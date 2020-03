Cricket - New Zealand v India - Second Test - Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand - March 2, 2020 India's Ravindra Jadeja walks off dejected while New Zealand players celebrate REUTERS/Martin Hunter

CHRISTCHURCH (Reuters) - New Zealand romped to victory over India by seven wickets with more than two days to spare in the second test at Hagley Park on Monday to sweep the series 2-0.

The Blacks Caps won the first test in Wellington by 10 wickets last Monday. They were the first two defeats for top-ranked India in the World Test Championship.