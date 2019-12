Pakistan v Sri Lanka test series

(Reuters) - Factbox on the test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which begins in Rawalpindi on Wednesday (times GMT):

FIXTURES

First test Dec. 11-15 Rawalpindi (0500)

Second test Dec. 19-23 Karachi (0500)

PAKISTAN

World ranking: 8

Captain: Azhar Ali

Coach: Misbah-ul-Haq

Top ranked batsman: Babar Azam (13)

Top ranked bowler: Mohammad Abbas (18)

Squad: Azhar Ali, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari.

SRI LANKA

World ranking: 6

Captain: Dimuth Karunaratne

Coach: Mickey Arthur

Top ranked batsman: Dimuth Karunaratne (10)

Top ranked bowler: Dilruwan Perera (29)

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan.

TEST HEAD-TO-HEAD

Matches: 53

Pakistan wins: 19

Sri Lanka wins: 16

Draws: 18

LAST THREE SERIES

2014 Sri Lanka beat Pakistan 2-0 in Sri Lanka

2015 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in Sri Lanka

2017-18 Sri Lanka beat Pakistan 2-0 in UAE