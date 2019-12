Factbox: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, first test

(Reuters) - Factbox on the first test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which begins on Wednesday:

WHEN?

Dec. 11-15 (1000 a.m local time/0500 GMT)

WHERE?

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (15,000 capacity)

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Michael Gough, Richard Kettleborough (both England)

Third umpire: Richard Illingworth (England)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)

PAKISTAN

World ranking: 8

Coach: Misbah-ul-Haq

Captain: Azhar Ali

Team (likely): Imam-ul-Haq, Fawad Alam, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah.

SRI LANKA

World ranking: 6

Coach: Mickey Arthur

Captain: Dimuth Karunaratne

Team (likely): Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Vishwa Fernando, Dilruwan Perera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

PREVIOUS RAWALPINDI TESTS

2000 - Sri Lanka won by two wickets

REMAINING FIXTURE

Dec. 19-23 Second test National Stadium, Karachi (1000

a.m. local/0500 GMT)