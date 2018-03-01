FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Cricket News
March 1, 2018 / 2:51 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Australia in South Africa 2018 Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar  1 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of 1st test between South Africa and Australia on Thursday at Durban, South Africa

Australia are 225 for 5

 Australia  1st innings
 Cameron Bancroft  c Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander      5
 David Warner      c AB de Villiers b Vernon Philander      51
 Usman Khawaja     c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada        14
 Steven Smith      c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj        56
 Shaun Marsh       c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj        40
 Mitchell Marsh    Not Out                                  32
 Tim Paine         Not Out                                  21
 Extras            4b 2lb 0nb 0pen 0w                        6
 Total             (76.0 overs)                          225-5
Fall of Wickets : 1-15 Bancroft, 2-39 Khawaja, 3-95 Warner, 4-151 Smith, 5-177 Marsh
To Bat : Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood, Lyon

 Bowling           Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Morne Morkel      16   3  48   0  3.00
 Vernon Philander  17   8  36   2  2.12
 Keshav Maharaj    24   4  69   2  2.88
 Kagiso Rabada     16   4  58   1  3.62
 Aiden Markram      1   0   2   0  2.00
 Theunis de Bruyn   2   0   6   0  3.00

 .......................................
 Umpire         Sundaram Ravi
 Umpire         Handunnettige Dharmasena
 Video          Christopher Gaffaney
 Match Referee  Jeffrey Crowe
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.