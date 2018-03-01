Australia in South Africa 2018 Scoreboard

Mar 1 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of 1st test between South Africa and Australia on Thursday at Durban, South Africa Australia are 225 for 5 Australia 1st innings Cameron Bancroft c Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander 5 David Warner c AB de Villiers b Vernon Philander 51 Usman Khawaja c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada 14 Steven Smith c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj 56 Shaun Marsh c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj 40 Mitchell Marsh Not Out 32 Tim Paine Not Out 21 Extras 4b 2lb 0nb 0pen 0w 6 Total (76.0 overs) 225-5 Fall of Wickets : 1-15 Bancroft, 2-39 Khawaja, 3-95 Warner, 4-151 Smith, 5-177 Marsh To Bat : Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood, Lyon Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Morne Morkel 16 3 48 0 3.00 Vernon Philander 17 8 36 2 2.12 Keshav Maharaj 24 4 69 2 2.88 Kagiso Rabada 16 4 58 1 3.62 Aiden Markram 1 0 2 0 2.00 Theunis de Bruyn 2 0 6 0 3.00 ....................................... Umpire Sundaram Ravi Umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena Video Christopher Gaffaney Match Referee Jeffrey Crowe