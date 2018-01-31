Sri Lanka in Bangladesh 2018 Scoreboard

Jan 31 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of 1st test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Wednesday at Chittagong, Bangladesh Bangladesh are 374 for 4 Bangladesh 1st innings Tamim Iqbal b Dilruwan Perera 52 Imrul Kayes lbw Lakshan Sandakan 40 Mominul Haque Not Out 175 Mushfiqur Rahim c Niroshan Dickwella b Suranga Lakmal 92 Liton Das b Suranga Lakmal 0 Mahmudullah Not Out 9 Extras 0b 0lb 4nb 0pen 2w 6 Total (90.0 overs) 374-4 Fall of Wickets : 1-72 Iqbal, 2-120 Kayes, 3-356 Rahim, 4-356 Das To Bat : Saikat, Miraz, Islam, Islam, Rahman Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Suranga Lakmal 17 3 43 2 2.53 2nb Lahiru Kumara 12 1 64 0 5.33 1w Dilruwan Perera 24 4 98 1 4.08 2nb Rangana Herath 20 1 100 0 5.00 Lakshan Sandakan 13 1 58 1 4.46 1w Dhananjaya de Silva 4 0 11 0 2.75 ............................. Umpire Rodney Tucker Umpire Marais Erasmus Video Joel Wilson Match Referee David Boon