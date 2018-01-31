FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 11:12 AM / in 19 hours

Sri Lanka in Bangladesh 2018 Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 31 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of 1st test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Wednesday at Chittagong, Bangladesh

Bangladesh are 374 for 4

 Bangladesh  1st innings
 Tamim Iqbal      b Dilruwan Perera                         52
 Imrul Kayes      lbw Lakshan Sandakan                      40
 Mominul Haque    Not Out                                  175
 Mushfiqur Rahim  c Niroshan Dickwella b Suranga Lakmal     92
 Liton Das        b Suranga Lakmal                           0
 Mahmudullah      Not Out                                    9
 Extras           0b 0lb 4nb 0pen 2w                         6
 Total            (90.0 overs)                           374-4
Fall of Wickets : 1-72 Iqbal, 2-120 Kayes, 3-356 Rahim, 4-356 Das
To Bat : Saikat, Miraz, Islam, Islam, Rahman

 Bowling              Ov  Md   Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Suranga Lakmal       17   3   43   2  2.53  2nb
 Lahiru Kumara        12   1   64   0  5.33  1w
 Dilruwan Perera      24   4   98   1  4.08  2nb
 Rangana Herath       20   1  100   0  5.00
 Lakshan Sandakan     13   1   58   1  4.46  1w
 Dhananjaya de Silva   4   0   11   0  2.75

 .............................
 Umpire         Rodney Tucker
 Umpire         Marais Erasmus
 Video          Joel Wilson
 Match Referee  David Boon
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
