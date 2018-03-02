UPDATE 2-Australia in South Africa 2018 Scoreboard

Mar 2 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of 1st test between South Africa and Australia on Friday at Durban, South Africa South Africa trail Australia by 189 runs Australia 1st innings Cameron Bancroft c Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander 5 David Warner c AB de Villiers b Vernon Philander 51 Usman Khawaja c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada 14 Steven Smith c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj 56 Shaun Marsh c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj 40 Mitchell Marsh c Morne Morkel b Vernon Philander 96 Tim Paine c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada 25 Pat Cummins b Keshav Maharaj 3 Mitchell Starc b Keshav Maharaj 35 Nathan Lyon c Theunis de Bruyn b Keshav Maharaj 12 Josh Hazlewood Not Out 2 Extras 4b 8lb 0nb 0pen 0w 12 Total (110.4 overs) 351 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-15 Bancroft, 2-39 Khawaja, 3-95 Warner, 4-151 Smith, 5-177 Marsh, 6-237 Paine, 7-251 Cummins, 8-300 Starc, 9-341 Marsh, 10-351 Lyon Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Morne Morkel 22 3 75 0 3.41 Vernon Philander 27 12 59 3 2.19 Keshav Maharaj 33.4 5 123 5 3.65 Kagiso Rabada 25 7 74 2 2.96 Aiden Markram 1 0 2 0 2.00 Theunis de Bruyn 2 0 6 0 3.00 ............................................................... South Africa 1st innings Dean Elgar c&b Nathan Lyon 7 Aiden Markram c Cameron Bancroft b Pat Cummins 32 Hashim Amla c Cameron Bancroft b Nathan Lyon 0 AB de Villiers Not Out 71 Faf du Plessis c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc 15 Theunis de Bruyn c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc 6 Quinton de Kock b Nathan Lyon 20 Vernon Philander c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc 8 Keshav Maharaj b Josh Hazlewood 0 Kagiso Rabada lbw Mitchell Starc 3 Morne Morkel b Mitchell Starc 0 Extras 0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 0w 0 Total (51.4 overs) 162 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-27 Elgar, 2-27 Amla, 3-55 Markram, 4-92 du Plessis, 5-108 de Bruyn, 6-150 de Kock, 7-158 Philander, 8-159 Maharaj, 9-162 Rabada, 10-162 Morkel Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 10.4 3 34 5 3.19 Josh Hazlewood 13 5 31 1 2.38 Nathan Lyon 16 3 50 3 3.12 Pat Cummins 12 2 47 1 3.92 ....................................... Umpire Sundaram Ravi Umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena Video Christopher Gaffaney Match Referee Jeffrey Crowe