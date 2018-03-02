FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 2:51 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Australia in South Africa 2018 Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Mar  2 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of 1st test between South Africa and Australia on Friday at Durban, South Africa

South Africa trail Australia by 189 runs

 Australia  1st innings
 Cameron Bancroft  c Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander            5
 David Warner      c AB de Villiers b Vernon Philander            51
 Usman Khawaja     c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada              14
 Steven Smith      c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj              56
 Shaun Marsh       c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj              40
 Mitchell Marsh    c Morne Morkel b Vernon Philander              96
 Tim Paine         c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada              25
 Pat Cummins       b Keshav Maharaj                                3
 Mitchell Starc    b Keshav Maharaj                               35
 Nathan Lyon       c Theunis de Bruyn b Keshav Maharaj            12
 Josh Hazlewood    Not Out                                         2
 Extras            4b 8lb 0nb 0pen 0w                             12
 Total             (110.4 overs)                         351 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-15 Bancroft, 2-39 Khawaja, 3-95 Warner, 4-151 Smith, 5-177 Marsh, 6-237 Paine, 7-251 Cummins, 8-300 Starc, 9-341 Marsh, 10-351 Lyon

 Bowling             Ov  Md   Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Morne Morkel        22   3   75   0  3.41
 Vernon Philander    27  12   59   3  2.19
 Keshav Maharaj    33.4   5  123   5  3.65
 Kagiso Rabada       25   7   74   2  2.96
 Aiden Markram        1   0    2   0  2.00
 Theunis de Bruyn     2   0    6   0  3.00

 ...............................................................
 South Africa  1st innings
 Dean Elgar        c&b Nathan Lyon                             7
 Aiden Markram     c Cameron Bancroft b Pat Cummins           32
 Hashim Amla       c Cameron Bancroft b Nathan Lyon            0
 AB de Villiers    Not Out                                    71
 Faf du Plessis    c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc               15
 Theunis de Bruyn  c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc                6
 Quinton de Kock   b Nathan Lyon                              20
 Vernon Philander  c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc                8
 Keshav Maharaj    b Josh Hazlewood                            0
 Kagiso Rabada     lbw Mitchell Starc                          3
 Morne Morkel      b Mitchell Starc                            0
 Extras            0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 0w                          0
 Total             (51.4 overs)                      162 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-27 Elgar, 2-27 Amla, 3-55 Markram, 4-92 du Plessis, 5-108 de Bruyn, 6-150 de Kock, 7-158 Philander, 8-159 Maharaj, 9-162 Rabada, 10-162 Morkel

 Bowling           Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Mitchell Starc  10.4   3  34   5  3.19
 Josh Hazlewood    13   5  31   1  2.38
 Nathan Lyon       16   3  50   3  3.12
 Pat Cummins       12   2  47   1  3.92

 .......................................
 Umpire         Sundaram Ravi
 Umpire         Handunnettige Dharmasena
 Video          Christopher Gaffaney
 Match Referee  Jeffrey Crowe
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
