UPDATE 2-Australia in South Africa 2018 Scoreboard

Mar 10 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of 2nd test between South Africa and Australia on Saturday at Port Elizabeth, South Africa South Africa lead Australia by 20 runs with 3 wickets remaining Australia 1st innings Cameron Bancroft c Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander 38 David Warner b Lungi Ngidi 63 Usman Khawaja c Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander 4 Steven Smith lbw Kagiso Rabada 25 Shaun Marsh lbw Kagiso Rabada 24 Tim Paine b Lungi Ngidi 36 Mitchell Marsh c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada 4 Pat Cummins c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada 0 Mitchell Starc b Kagiso Rabada 8 Nathan Lyon b Lungi Ngidi 17 Josh Hazlewood Not Out 10 Extras 0b 14lb 0nb 0pen 0w 14 Total (71.3 overs) 243 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-98 Bancroft, 2-104 Khawaja, 3-117 Warner, 4-161 Smith, 5-166 Marsh, 6-170 Marsh, 7-170 Cummins, 8-182 Starc, 9-212 Lyon, 10-243 Paine Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Vernon Philander 18 7 25 2 1.39 Kagiso Rabada 21 2 96 5 4.57 Lungi Ngidi 13.3 3 51 3 3.78 Keshav Maharaj 18 1 51 0 2.83 Dean Elgar 1 0 6 0 6.00 ..................................................... South Africa 1st innings Dean Elgar c Tim Paine b Josh Hazlewood 57 Aiden Markram lbw Pat Cummins 11 Kagiso Rabada b Pat Cummins 29 Hashim Amla b Mitchell Starc 56 AB de Villiers Not Out 74 Faf du Plessis lbw Mitchell Marsh 9 Theunis de Bruyn lbw Mitchell Marsh 1 Quinton de Kock b Nathan Lyon 9 Vernon Philander Not Out 14 Extras 0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 1w 3 Total (95.0 overs) 263-7 Fall of Wickets : 1-22 Markram, 2-67 Rabada, 3-155 Amla, 4-155 Elgar, 5-179 du Plessis, 6-183 de Bruyn, 7-227 de Kock To Bat : Maharaj, Ngidi Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 26 4 78 1 3.00 Josh Hazlewood 24 4 73 1 3.04 Pat Cummins 20 6 55 2 2.75 1w Nathan Lyon 16 5 29 1 1.81 Mitchell Marsh 9 1 26 2 2.89 ....................................... Umpire Christopher Gaffaney Umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena Video Sundaram Ravi Match Referee Jeffrey Crowe