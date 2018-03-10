FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 3:37 PM / in a day

UPDATE 2-Australia in South Africa 2018 Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Mar 10 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of 2nd test between South Africa and Australia on Saturday at Port Elizabeth, South Africa

South Africa lead Australia by 20 runs with 3 wickets remaining

 Australia  1st innings
 Cameron Bancroft  c Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander           38
 David Warner      b Lungi Ngidi                                  63
 Usman Khawaja     c Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander            4
 Steven Smith      lbw Kagiso Rabada                              25
 Shaun Marsh       lbw Kagiso Rabada                              24
 Tim Paine         b Lungi Ngidi                                  36
 Mitchell Marsh    c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada               4
 Pat Cummins       c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada               0
 Mitchell Starc    b Kagiso Rabada                                 8
 Nathan Lyon       b Lungi Ngidi                                  17
 Josh Hazlewood    Not Out                                        10
 Extras            0b 14lb 0nb 0pen 0w                            14
 Total             (71.3 overs)                          243 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-98 Bancroft, 2-104 Khawaja, 3-117 Warner, 4-161 Smith, 5-166 Marsh, 6-170 Marsh, 7-170 Cummins, 8-182 Starc, 9-212 Lyon, 10-243 Paine

 Bowling             Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Vernon Philander    18   7  25   2  1.39
 Kagiso Rabada       21   2  96   5  4.57
 Lungi Ngidi       13.3   3  51   3  3.78
 Keshav Maharaj      18   1  51   0  2.83
 Dean Elgar           1   0   6   0  6.00

 .....................................................
 South Africa  1st innings
 Dean Elgar        c Tim Paine b Josh Hazlewood     57
 Aiden Markram     lbw Pat Cummins                  11
 Kagiso Rabada     b Pat Cummins                    29
 Hashim Amla       b Mitchell Starc                 56
 AB de Villiers    Not Out                          74
 Faf du Plessis    lbw Mitchell Marsh                9
 Theunis de Bruyn  lbw Mitchell Marsh                1
 Quinton de Kock   b Nathan Lyon                     9
 Vernon Philander  Not Out                          14
 Extras            0b 2lb 0nb 0pen 1w                3
 Total             (95.0 overs)                  263-7
Fall of Wickets : 1-22 Markram, 2-67 Rabada, 3-155 Amla, 4-155 Elgar, 5-179 du Plessis, 6-183 de Bruyn, 7-227 de Kock
To Bat : Maharaj, Ngidi

 Bowling         Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Mitchell Starc  26   4  78   1  3.00
 Josh Hazlewood  24   4  73   1  3.04
 Pat Cummins     20   6  55   2  2.75  1w
 Nathan Lyon     16   5  29   1  1.81
 Mitchell Marsh   9   1  26   2  2.89

 .......................................
 Umpire         Christopher Gaffaney
 Umpire         Handunnettige Dharmasena
 Video          Sundaram Ravi
 Match Referee  Jeffrey Crowe
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
