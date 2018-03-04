UPDATE 4-Australia in South Africa 2018 Scoreboard

Mar 4 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of 1st test between South Africa and Australia on Sunday at Durban, South Africa South Africa trail Australia by 123 runs with 1 wicket remaining Australia 1st innings Cameron Bancroft c Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander 5 David Warner c AB de Villiers b Vernon Philander 51 Usman Khawaja c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada 14 Steven Smith c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj 56 Shaun Marsh c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj 40 Mitchell Marsh c Morne Morkel b Vernon Philander 96 Tim Paine c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada 25 Pat Cummins b Keshav Maharaj 3 Mitchell Starc b Keshav Maharaj 35 Nathan Lyon c Theunis de Bruyn b Keshav Maharaj 12 Josh Hazlewood Not Out 2 Extras 4b 8lb 0nb 0pen 0w 12 Total (110.4 overs) 351 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-15 Bancroft, 2-39 Khawaja, 3-95 Warner, 4-151 Smith, 5-177 Marsh, 6-237 Paine, 7-251 Cummins, 8-300 Starc, 9-341 Marsh, 10-351 Lyon Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Morne Morkel 22 3 75 0 3.41 Vernon Philander 27 12 59 3 2.19 Keshav Maharaj 33.4 5 123 5 3.65 Kagiso Rabada 25 7 74 2 2.96 Aiden Markram 1 0 2 0 2.00 Theunis de Bruyn 2 0 6 0 3.00 ............................................................... South Africa 1st innings Dean Elgar c&b Nathan Lyon 7 Aiden Markram c Cameron Bancroft b Pat Cummins 32 Hashim Amla c Cameron Bancroft b Nathan Lyon 0 AB de Villiers Not Out 71 Faf du Plessis c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc 15 Theunis de Bruyn c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc 6 Quinton de Kock b Nathan Lyon 20 Vernon Philander c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc 8 Keshav Maharaj b Josh Hazlewood 0 Kagiso Rabada lbw Mitchell Starc 3 Morne Morkel b Mitchell Starc 0 Extras 0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 0w 0 Total (51.4 overs) 162 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-27 Elgar, 2-27 Amla, 3-55 Markram, 4-92 du Plessis, 5-108 de Bruyn, 6-150 de Kock, 7-158 Philander, 8-159 Maharaj, 9-162 Rabada, 10-162 Morkel Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 10.4 3 34 5 3.19 Josh Hazlewood 13 5 31 1 2.38 Nathan Lyon 16 3 50 3 3.12 Pat Cummins 12 2 47 1 3.92 .................................................................. Australia 2nd innings Cameron Bancroft st Quinton de Kock b Keshav Maharaj 53 David Warner c (Sub) b Kagiso Rabada 28 Usman Khawaja c Quinton de Kock b Keshav Maharaj 6 Steven Smith lbw Dean Elgar 38 Shaun Marsh c AB de Villiers b Morne Morkel 33 Mitchell Marsh c Hashim Amla b Kagiso Rabada 6 Tim Paine c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj 14 Pat Cummins b Keshav Maharaj 26 Mitchell Starc c Dean Elgar b Morne Morkel 7 Nathan Lyon c Hashim Amla b Morne Morkel 2 Josh Hazlewood Not Out 9 Extras 0b 5lb 0nb 0pen 0w 5 Total (74.4 overs) 227 all out Fall of Wickets : 1-56 Warner, 2-71 Khawaja, 3-108 Bancroft, 4-146 Smith, 5-156 Marsh, 6-175 Paine, 7-185 Marsh, 8-203 Starc, 9-209 Lyon, 10-227 Cummins Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Morne Morkel 15 4 47 3 3.13 Vernon Philander 14 4 35 0 2.50 Keshav Maharaj 29.4 4 102 4 3.44 Kagiso Rabada 13 5 28 2 2.15 Dean Elgar 3 1 10 1 3.33 ..................................................... South Africa 2nd innings Aiden Markram c Tim Paine b Mitchell Marsh 143 Dean Elgar c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc 9 Hashim Amla lbw Josh Hazlewood 8 AB de Villiers Run Out David Warner 0 Faf du Plessis b Pat Cummins 4 Theunis de Bruyn c Tim Paine b Josh Hazlewood 36 Quinton de Kock Not Out 81 Vernon Philander c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc 6 Keshav Maharaj b Mitchell Starc 0 Kagiso Rabada b Mitchell Starc 0 Morne Morkel Not Out 0 Extras 2b 3lb 1nb 0pen 0w 6 Total (89.0 overs) 293-9 Fall of Wickets : 1-29 Elgar, 2-39 Amla, 3-39 de Villiers, 4-49 du Plessis, 5-136 de Bruyn, 6-283 Markram, 7-290 Philander, 8-290 Maharaj, 9-290 Rabada Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex Mitchell Starc 16 1 74 4 4.62 1nb Josh Hazlewood 14 1 57 2 4.07 Nathan Lyon 32 7 86 0 2.69 Pat Cummins 15 3 47 1 3.13 Mitchell Marsh 7 2 21 1 3.00 Steven Smith 5 3 3 0 0.60 ....................................... Umpire Sundaram Ravi Umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena Video Christopher Gaffaney Match Referee Jeffrey Crowe