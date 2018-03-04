FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Cricket News
March 1, 2018 / 2:51 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

UPDATE 4-Australia in South Africa 2018 Scoreboard

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Mar  4 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of 1st test between South Africa and Australia on Sunday at Durban, South Africa

South Africa trail Australia by 123 runs with 1 wicket remaining

 Australia  1st innings
 Cameron Bancroft  c Quinton de Kock b Vernon Philander            5
 David Warner      c AB de Villiers b Vernon Philander            51
 Usman Khawaja     c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada              14
 Steven Smith      c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj              56
 Shaun Marsh       c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj              40
 Mitchell Marsh    c Morne Morkel b Vernon Philander              96
 Tim Paine         c Quinton de Kock b Kagiso Rabada              25
 Pat Cummins       b Keshav Maharaj                                3
 Mitchell Starc    b Keshav Maharaj                               35
 Nathan Lyon       c Theunis de Bruyn b Keshav Maharaj            12
 Josh Hazlewood    Not Out                                         2
 Extras            4b 8lb 0nb 0pen 0w                             12
 Total             (110.4 overs)                         351 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-15 Bancroft, 2-39 Khawaja, 3-95 Warner, 4-151 Smith, 5-177 Marsh, 6-237 Paine, 7-251 Cummins, 8-300 Starc, 9-341 Marsh, 10-351 Lyon

 Bowling             Ov  Md   Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Morne Morkel        22   3   75   0  3.41
 Vernon Philander    27  12   59   3  2.19
 Keshav Maharaj    33.4   5  123   5  3.65
 Kagiso Rabada       25   7   74   2  2.96
 Aiden Markram        1   0    2   0  2.00
 Theunis de Bruyn     2   0    6   0  3.00

 ...............................................................
 South Africa  1st innings
 Dean Elgar        c&b Nathan Lyon                             7
 Aiden Markram     c Cameron Bancroft b Pat Cummins           32
 Hashim Amla       c Cameron Bancroft b Nathan Lyon            0
 AB de Villiers    Not Out                                    71
 Faf du Plessis    c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc               15
 Theunis de Bruyn  c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc                6
 Quinton de Kock   b Nathan Lyon                              20
 Vernon Philander  c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc                8
 Keshav Maharaj    b Josh Hazlewood                            0
 Kagiso Rabada     lbw Mitchell Starc                          3
 Morne Morkel      b Mitchell Starc                            0
 Extras            0b 0lb 0nb 0pen 0w                          0
 Total             (51.4 overs)                      162 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-27 Elgar, 2-27 Amla, 3-55 Markram, 4-92 du Plessis, 5-108 de Bruyn, 6-150 de Kock, 7-158 Philander, 8-159 Maharaj, 9-162 Rabada, 10-162 Morkel

 Bowling           Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Mitchell Starc  10.4   3  34   5  3.19
 Josh Hazlewood    13   5  31   1  2.38
 Nathan Lyon       16   3  50   3  3.12
 Pat Cummins       12   2  47   1  3.92

 ..................................................................
 Australia  2nd innings
 Cameron Bancroft  st Quinton de Kock b Keshav Maharaj           53
 David Warner      c (Sub) b Kagiso Rabada                       28
 Usman Khawaja     c Quinton de Kock b Keshav Maharaj             6
 Steven Smith      lbw Dean Elgar                                38
 Shaun Marsh       c AB de Villiers b Morne Morkel               33
 Mitchell Marsh    c Hashim Amla b Kagiso Rabada                  6
 Tim Paine         c AB de Villiers b Keshav Maharaj             14
 Pat Cummins       b Keshav Maharaj                              26
 Mitchell Starc    c Dean Elgar b Morne Morkel                    7
 Nathan Lyon       c Hashim Amla b Morne Morkel                   2
 Josh Hazlewood    Not Out                                        9
 Extras            0b 5lb 0nb 0pen 0w                             5
 Total             (74.4 overs)                         227 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-56 Warner, 2-71 Khawaja, 3-108 Bancroft, 4-146 Smith, 5-156 Marsh, 6-175 Paine, 7-185 Marsh, 8-203 Starc, 9-209 Lyon, 10-227 Cummins

 Bowling             Ov  Md   Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Morne Morkel        15   4   47   3  3.13
 Vernon Philander    14   4   35   0  2.50
 Keshav Maharaj    29.4   4  102   4  3.44
 Kagiso Rabada       13   5   28   2  2.15
 Dean Elgar           3   1   10   1  3.33

 .....................................................
 South Africa  2nd innings
 Aiden Markram     c Tim Paine b Mitchell Marsh    143
 Dean Elgar        c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc      9
 Hashim Amla       lbw Josh Hazlewood                8
 AB de Villiers    Run Out David Warner              0
 Faf du Plessis    b Pat Cummins                     4
 Theunis de Bruyn  c Tim Paine b Josh Hazlewood     36
 Quinton de Kock   Not Out                          81
 Vernon Philander  c Tim Paine b Mitchell Starc      6
 Keshav Maharaj    b Mitchell Starc                  0
 Kagiso Rabada     b Mitchell Starc                  0
 Morne Morkel      Not Out                           0
 Extras            2b 3lb 1nb 0pen 0w                6
 Total             (89.0 overs)                  293-9
Fall of Wickets : 1-29 Elgar, 2-39 Amla, 3-39 de Villiers, 4-49 du Plessis, 5-136 de Bruyn, 6-283 Markram, 7-290 Philander, 8-290 Maharaj, 9-290 Rabada

 Bowling         Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex
 Mitchell Starc  16   1  74   4  4.62  1nb
 Josh Hazlewood  14   1  57   2  4.07
 Nathan Lyon     32   7  86   0  2.69
 Pat Cummins     15   3  47   1  3.13
 Mitchell Marsh   7   2  21   1  3.00
 Steven Smith     5   3   3   0  0.60

 .......................................
 Umpire         Sundaram Ravi
 Umpire         Handunnettige Dharmasena
 Video          Christopher Gaffaney
 Match Referee  Jeffrey Crowe
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.