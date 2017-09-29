Cricket: Elgar, Amla power South Africa to 411-1 v Bangladesh

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa (Reuters) - Dean Elgar posted his highest test score and Hashim Amla scored a 27th century as South Africa continued to put Bangladesh’s bowlers to the sword and reached lunch at 411 for one at lunch on the second day of the first test on Friday.

Elgar, who was 128 not out overnight, passed his previous best of 140 and continued to 172 at lunch.

Amla was 137 not out at the interval as he matched former South African captain Graeme Smith’s tally of 27 test tons, second only to Jacques Kallis as the country’s most prolific test centurion.

South Africa, who were 298-1 overnight, increased the scoring rate to more than four per over as they bid to post massive first-innings score.

No chances were offered to the tiring Bangladesh bowlers on a flat track perfect for batting although South Africa will be tempted to increase the run rate in the afternoon session with the possibility of rain later in the day.