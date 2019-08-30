Cricket: India lose Rahul and Pujara before lunch against Windies

(Reuters) - West Indies debutant Rahkeem Cornwall was involved in both Indian wickets to fall in the first session of play as India notched 72 runs for the loss of two wickets from 30 overs in the second test in Kingston on Friday.

Opener KL Rahul was caught by Cornwall at first slip for 13 after he edged a Jason Holder delivery. Soon after, Cornwall claimed his first international wicket when the spinner had Cheteshwar Pujara caught at point for six.

Mayank Agarwal was unbeaten on 41 off 99 balls along with skipper Virat Kohli who made a patient five runs off 30 deliveries.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and put India in to bat as the hosts look to level the two-match series against Kohli’s top-ranked test side.

The start of play was overshadowed by West Indies great Viv Richards appearing to fall ill during his pre-match media duties. He had to be helped off the field, according to ESPNcricinfo.

However, they later reported his vitals were stable and that the 67-year-old had suffered a heat stroke.

India won the first test in Antigua by 318 runs.

The series is part of the new World Test Championship which involves the nine top-ranked test nations competing in a league between July 2019 and April 2021.