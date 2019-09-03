Cricket: India sweep series with big win over Windies

(Reuters) - India completed an emphatic 2-0 series sweep against West Indies when they won the second test by 257 runs in Jamaica on Monday after the hosts’ batsman Darren Bravo retired hurt and was replaced by a concussion substitute.

With the result, Virat Kohli became the most successful India captain with 28 test wins.

Kohli praised his four-pronged attack of pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami and spinner Ravindra Jadeja for their performances.

“If we didn’t have the bowlers we have, these results wouldn’t have been possible,” Kohli said.

“Our bowlers are amazing. Captaincy is just a C in front of your name. It’s the collective effort that matters.”

Bumrah took 13 wickets in the series at an average of 9.2, including a hat-trick on Saturday, while Sharma had 11 wickets, Shami nine and Jadega six.

Kohli also lauded the batting by inexperienced number six Hanuma Vihari, who made 111 and 53 not out in the second test and was named Man of the Match.

“He’s someone who is sure of his game and it shows. The dressing room feels calm when he’s batting. That’s a quality he possesses naturally,” he said.

“Accepts and corrects his mistakes. Plays with a lot of heart. It’s a very young career so far but he’s shown why he’s been backed and selected in this team.”

India dominated the short two-test series, part of the inaugural World Test Championship, having won the opening encounter in Antigua by 318 runs.

India also extended their unbeaten streak against West Indies to 23 tests. They last lost to the Caribbean team in Kingston in 2002.

But the result was overshadowed by Bravo’s decision to retire hurt at Sabina Park in Kingston.

The left-hander was struck on the helmet by a short delivery from Bumrah in the final over on Sunday, but batted on and saw out the last two balls.

He returned for the start of day four, but lasted only three overs before deciding to retire hurt on 23 and left the field to be examined by a doctor, who diagnosed concussion.

Jermaine Blackwood was named as a concussion substitute and went out to bat following the fall of the fourth wicket.

Blackwood’s addition meant West Indies had 12 batsmen for the second innings, perhaps a first in test cricket.

A Jamaican who was not in the original squad, Blackwood scored 38 runs but it made little difference to the final outcome as West Indies, chasing 468 for victory, were bowled out for 210.

CONCUSSION SUBSTITUTE

Blackwood became the second test concussion substitute after Marnus Labuschagne, who replaced Steve Smith in the Australia team during the second Ashes test against England less than a month ago.

In that situation, Smith retired hurt after being felled by a Jofra Archer bouncer during Australia’s first innings.

Though Smith returned to the crease 40 minutes later and was dismissed before stumps, he was ruled out of the remainder of the test the following morning after experiencing the effects of delayed concussion.

Because Smith was already out in the first innings, Labuschagne batted only in the second innings.