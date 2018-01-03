Ravindra Jadeja a doubt for first South Africa test

(Reuters) - India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is a doubt for the first test against South Africa due to a viral illness, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

Cricket - Sri Lanka v India - Second Test Match - Colombo, Sri Lanka - August 6, 2017 - India's Ravindra Jadeja shows a the ball as he gestures at fans. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

The left-arm spinner has been suffering from the illness for the last two days and a decision on his inclusion for the opening test in Cape Town will be made before the first day of play starts on Friday.

“The BCCI Medical Team in consultation with the local medical team has decided that Mr. Jadeja will be taken to a hospital for treatment and expects him to fully recover in the next 48 hrs,” the national governing body said in a statement.

“A decision on his availability ... will be taken on the morning of the match i.e. Jan. 5, 2018.”

Meanwhile, batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been declared fit after recovering from a minor ankle injury.

Virat Kohli’s side are atop the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) test rankings after winning nine successive series but their record on tour in South Africa is dismal.

India have won just two of the 17 tests played there since 1992, losing five of the six series, with the 1-1 draw in 2010-11 their best return.

The two teams will play three tests, six One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 matches through to the end of February.