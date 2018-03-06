Cricket: ICC charges Warner, De Kock for Durban dispute

(Reuters) - Australia vice-captain David Warner and South Africa batsman Quinton de Kock were charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday for their heated off-field exchange on the fourth day of the first test in Durban.

Cricket - South Africa vs Australia - First Test Match - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - March 3, 2018. Australia's David Warner plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

CCTV footage from the players tunnel at Kingsmead on Sunday showed Warner and home wicketkeeper De Kock involved in a fiery exchange as players climbed the stairwell to their dressing rooms during the tea break.

“The umpires officiating in the Durban test have reported Warner for a level 2 offence and De Kock for a level 1 offence for ‘conduct that brings the game into disrepute’,” the ICC said in a statement on their website (www.icc-cricket.com).

Cricket - South Africa vs Australia - First Test Match - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - March 4, 2018. South Africa's Quinton de Kock celebrates scoring a half century. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

The teams have been given until Wednesday to respond to the charges handed out by match referee Jeff Crowe.

Warner faces a possible suspension from the second test in Port Elizabeth. A level 2 charge brings with it up to four demerit points that could result in a one-test or two limited-overs game ban.

He could also be fined 100 percent of his match fee from the first test.

Australia won the opening test of the four-match series by 118 runs. The second test begins on March 9.