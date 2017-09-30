Cricket-Obdurate Mominul leads Bangladesh fightback

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa, Sept 30 (Reuters) – Mominul Haque provided stout resistance and was 72 not out as Bangladesh moved to 218 for four at lunch on the third day of the first test against South Africa on Saturday.

Mahmudullah was 26 not out after the visitors lost only one wicket in the morning session when new cap Andile Phelekwayo bagged his first test scalp.

A sharp diving catch from wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock snared Tamim Iqbal for 39, edging a ball from the medium-pacer down the leg side.

Bangladesh, who were 127-3 overnight, trail South Africa by 278 runs. The home side declared on the second day on 496 for three. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)