Cricket-South Africa openers punish wayward Bangladesh attack
October 6, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 11 days ago

Cricket-South Africa openers punish wayward Bangladesh attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa, Oct 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s openers took advantage of an indifferent Bangladesh attack to share an unbroken partnership of 126 on the first morning of the second test on Friday with Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram reaching half centuries.

Elgar became the first player to make 1,000 test runs this year and was 72 not out at lunch. Markram, in his second test, was unbeaten on 54 as South Africa scored at over four runs per over.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl on a wicket that was expected to be green and bowler-friendly but proved much flatter than anticipated.

Mixed in with some mediocre deliveries, it handed the home side the chance to build a foundation as they seek to sweep the two-test series.

The pair also made a strong start to the first test in Potchefstroom when they put together a 196-run partnership which laid the foundation for South Africa’s 333-run victory. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

