FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Cricket News
January 27, 2018 / 3:31 PM / 2 days ago

Cricket-Sensational India claim consolation victory in third test v S Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Superb seam bowling allowed India to rip through South Africa’s batting line-up and seal a 63-run consolation victory on day four of the third and final test at the Wanderers on Saturday.

Chasing 241 for victory on a wicket with pace, bounce and prodigious lateral movement, South Africa were on top at 124 for one, but lost their last nine wickets for just 53 runs as India roared back into the contest.

Dean Elgar (86 not out) and Hashim Amla (52) had given South Africa hope with a 119-run second wicket stand.

However, South Africa lost their way following Amla’s dismissal 20 minutes before tea, with four batsmen out for ducks.

The wickets were shared between the excellent Mohammed Shami (5-28), Ishant Sharma (2-31), Jasprit Bumrah (2-57) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-39).

South African claim the series 2-1 after victories in Cape Town and Pretoria. (Reporting By Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.