Cricket-Rain delays start of day three at Newlands
January 7, 2018 / 9:49 AM / in a day

Cricket-Rain delays start of day three at Newlands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Rain delayed the start of the third day’s play of the first test between South Africa and India at Newlands on Sunday, with forecast for showers until mid-afternoon.

South Africa were set to resume their second innings on 65 for two, a lead of 142 on what is a lively wicket offering plenty of assistance to the seamers.

Hashim Amla (four) and nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada (two) are the not out batsmen.

With low cloud and persistent drizzle in Cape Town soaking the outfield, play may not be possible until the final session.

South Africa were bowled out for 286 in their first innings, before restricting India to 209 in reply.

The teams are meeting in a three-test series this month with matches in Pretoria and Johannesburg to come. (Reporting By Nick Said)

