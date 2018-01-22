FACTBOX-Cricket-South Africa v India, third test

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Factbox ahead of the third test between South Africa and India starting in Johannesburg on Wednesday: Schedule (times GMT): First test Jan. 5-9: South Africa won by 72 runs Second test Jan. 13-17: South Africa won by 135 runs Third test Jan. 24-28 (0800) Wanderers, Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA Test ranking: Second Captain: Faf du Plessis Coach: Ottis Gibson Top ranked test batsman: Hashim Amla (8) Top ranked test bowler: Kagiso Rabada (2) Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada. Last five tests Bangladesh Potchefstroom Won by 333 runs Bangladesh Bloemfontein Won by an innings and 254 runs Zimbabwe Port Elizabeth Won by an innings and 120 runs India Cape Town Won by 72 runs India Pretoria Won by 135 runs INDIA Test ranking: First Captain: Virat Kohli Coach: Ravi Shastri Top ranked test batsman: Virat Kohli (2) Top ranked test bowler: Ravindra Jadeja (3) Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Parthiv Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Murali Vija, Umesh Yadav Last five tests Sri Lanka Kolkata Match drawn Sri Lanka Nagpur Won by an innings and 239 runs Sri Lanka Delhi Match drawn South Africa Cape Town Lost by 72 runs South Africa Pretoria Lost by 135 runs PREVIOUS RESULTS South Africa v India all tests Matches 35 South Africa wins 15 India wins 10 Draws 10 South Africa v India in South Africa Matches 19 South Africa wins 10 India wins 2 Draws 7 PREVIOUS SERIES 1992/93 South Africa beat India 1-0 (three draws) 1996/97 India beat South Africa 2-1 1996/97 South Africa beat India 2-0 (one draw) 1999/00 India lost to South Africa 0-2 2001/02 South Africa beat India 1-0 (one draw) 2004/05 India beat South Africa 1-0 (one draw) 2006/07 South Africa beat India 2-1 2007/08 India and South Africa drew 1-1 (one draw) 2009/10 India and South Africa drew 1-1 2010/11 South Africa and India drew 1-1 (one draw) 2013/14 South Africa beat India 1-0 (one draw) 2015/16 India beat South Africa 3-0 (one draw) (Compiled by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)