Cricket: South Africa ride luck to build 104-run lead against Pakistan

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa took full advantage of a slice of luck as captain Faf du Plessis and Temba Bavuma shared a century stand to put the hosts in command on 281 for four on the second day of the second test against Pakistan on Friday.

Cricket - South Africa v Pakistan - Second Test - PPC Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa - January 4, 2019 South Africa's Faf du Plessis in action REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

By tea at Newlands the hosts had built a 104-run lead with Du Plessis 80 not out and Bavuma unbeaten on 60.

Bavuma was given a reprieve on three as Pakistan tried to hit back after being dismissed for 177.

South Africa had lost two wickets and were 156-4 when Bavuma appeared to be caught at first slip by Azhar Ali off Mohammad Abbas in Friday’s morning session.

Umpire Bruce Oxenford was unsure the ball had carried and the catch was referred to the television umpire, who decided the ball had made contact with the ground and ruled Bavuma not out.

Pakistan had a similar catch ruled out at a crucial juncture in the first test in Pretoria, sparking a furious outburst from coach Mickey Arthur which later saw him fined.

South Africa took full advantage of the reprieve and added 93 runs after lunch as Pakistan’s bowlers failed to make any further inroads.

South Africa, 1-0 up in the three-match series, lost Hashim Amla and Theunis de Bruyn early in the day.

They added only three runs to their overnight score of 123-2 when Amla (24) was bowled down the leg side by Abbas, whose ball deviated wickedly off a crack.

De Bruyn, under pressure to keep his place in the team, slashed at a wide ball and was caught by Babar Azam off Shaheen Shah at gully for 13.