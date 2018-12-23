Factbox: South Africa v Pakistan - First test

(Reuters) - Factbox on the first test of the three-match series between South Africa and Pakistan, which starts on Wednesday:
Centurion Park - Capacity: 22,000
Dec. 26-30. Play starts at 1000 local time (0800 GMT)
SOUTH AFRICA (World ranking: third)
Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn
Coach: Ottis Gibson
PAKISTAN (World ranking: seven)
Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi
Coach: Mickey Arthur
Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (India), Bruce Oxenford (Australia)
TV umpire: Joel Wilson (West Indies)
Match referee: David Boon (Australia)
Previous South Africa v Pakistan tests in Pretoria
Matches: 2
South Africa wins: 2
Pakistan wins: 0
2007 South Africa Seven wickets
2013 South Africa Innings & 18 runs
Second test (Cape Town)
Jan. 3-7 1030 (0830) – Newlands
Third test (Johannesburg):
Jan. 11-15 1000 (0800) – The Wanderers
