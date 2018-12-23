Factbox: South Africa v Pakistan - First test

(Reuters) - Factbox on the first test of the three-match series between South Africa and Pakistan, which starts on Wednesday:

WHERE?

Centurion Park - Capacity: 22,000

WHEN?

Dec. 26-30. Play starts at 1000 local time (0800 GMT)

SOUTH AFRICA (World ranking: third)

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn

Coach: Ottis Gibson

PAKISTAN (World ranking: seven)

Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi

Coach: Mickey Arthur

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (India), Bruce Oxenford (Australia)

TV umpire: Joel Wilson (West Indies)

Match referee: David Boon (Australia)

HISTORY

Previous South Africa v Pakistan tests in Pretoria

Matches: 2

South Africa wins: 2

Pakistan wins: 0

YEAR WINNER MARGIN

2007 South Africa Seven wickets

2013 South Africa Innings & 18 runs

SERIES

Second test (Cape Town)

Jan. 3-7 1030 (0830) – Newlands

Third test (Johannesburg):

Jan. 11-15 1000 (0800) – The Wanderers