South Africa get Morris back from injury for India test
December 29, 2017 / 12:09 PM / in 4 hours

South Africa get Morris back from injury for India test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Pace bowler Chris Morris has been restored to South Africa’s squad for the first test against India next week after recovering from a groin injury, Cricket South Africa said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Cricket - South Africa Nets & Press Conference - London, Britain - July 25, 2017 South Africa's Chris Morris during nets Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Morris replaces Duanne Olivier in the 15-man squad for the test at Newlands in Cape Town, which starts next Friday.

Captain Faf du Plessis and bowler Dale Steyn, who were both laid low by flu this week and missed the one-off test against Zimbabwe, are also included. There is also a return for Quinton de Kock, who hurt his hamstring in the Boxing Day test and was unable to keep wicket in Zimbabwe’s two innings.

South Africa won by an innings and 120 runs inside two days at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth and now meet India over three tests in January.

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge

