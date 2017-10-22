FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bishoo’s five puts West Indies in control against Zimbabwe
October 22, 2017 / 3:31 PM / in 3 days

Bishoo’s five puts West Indies in control against Zimbabwe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (Reuters) - Leg spinner Devendra Bishoo took five wickets as West Indies took control on the second day of the first test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club on Sunday to go to the close with a 148-run lead and nine second-innings wickets remaining.

The tourists are 88 for one after Bishoo’s five for 79 had earlier helped to skittle Zimbabwe for 159 in their first innings, with Hamilton Masakadza (42) the top scorer for the home side.

Kraigg Brathwaite (38 not out) and Kyle Hope (32 not out) will resume on day three on a wicket that is providing plenty of assistance to the spinners.

West Indies were bowled out for 219 in their first innings on Saturday as Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer took four for 64. Cremer has also claimed the lone wicket to fall so far in the tourists’ second knock when he bowled Kieran Powell for 17.

Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Clare Fallon

