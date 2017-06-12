FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Khan takes three wickets but Windies beat Afghanistan
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 12, 2017 / 2:58 AM / 2 months ago

Khan takes three wickets but Windies beat Afghanistan

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two days after delivering the fourth-best figures in a one day international, teenage Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan produced another fine performance against West Indies on Sunday but it was not enough to ensure victory.

While West Indies won the second ODI in St. Lucia by four wickets to square the series, 18-year-old Khan followed up on his seven for 18 performance in the first ODI by picking up 3/26 off his 10 overs.

Kieran Powell (12) and Evin Lewis (33) fell to the leg-spinner before he later sent number six Roston Chase on his way for nine.

West Indies, led by an unbeaten 48 from Shai Hope, won with 64 balls to spare and four wickets in hand. They scored 138/6 off 39.2 overs, in reply to Afghanistan's all out for 135 off 37.3 overs.

The final game of the series will be played in St. Lucia on Wednesday.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.