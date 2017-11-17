FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cricket: Mooney inspires Australian women to retain Ashes
Sections
Featured
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
WORLD
Party set to sack Mugabe, Zimbabweans celebrate
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
SPORTS
Arsenal overpower Spurs in north London derby
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 17, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 2 days ago

Cricket: Mooney inspires Australian women to retain Ashes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia ensured they would retain the Women’s Ashes after a conclusive six-wicket triumph over England in the first Twenty20 international in Sydney on Friday.

Cricket - Australia vs India - Women's Cricket World Cup - Bristol, Britain - July 12, 2017 Australia's Beth Mooney in action Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Beth Mooney delivered a brilliant match-winning innings of 86 not out to guide the home side to victory with 4.1 overs to spare as they chased down England’s 132-9 at the North Sydney Oval with some comfort.

The victory extended the holders’ lead to an unassailable 8-4 in the seven-match points-based series comprising one test, three one-day and three T20 internationals.

It meant England can only draw the series 8-8 if they win the final two T20s over the next week. Australia won the last series, which was staged in England, 10-6 in 2015.

England, knowing they had to triumph to stay in the hunt to regain the Ashes that they had last won in 2013-14 in Australia, made a terrible start, slumping to 16-4 before Dani Wyatt’s 36-ball 50 helped them to a respectable total.

Left-hander Mooney, though, played superbly, recording the highest score by an Australian on home soil in women’s T20 internationals, hitting 11 fours and two sixes in a dazzling 56-ball knock.

Australia captain Rachael Haynes said afterwards: “It was so nice for the team to come out and play like that. For Beth Mooney to come out and make a statement like that was fantastic.”

Her England counterpart Heather Knight conceded: “Credit to Australia. Beth Mooney played an outstanding innings and took the game away. Everything we tried, we couldn’t get her out.”

Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.