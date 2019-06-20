Cricket: Warner hits 166 as Australia rack up 381-5 against Bangladesh

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v Bangladesh - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 20, 2019 Australia's David Warner walks off after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

NOTTINGHAM, England (Reuters) - In-form opener David Warner hit 166, the highest score of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, as Australia racked up 381-5 against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge on Thursday to maintain their charge towards the semi-finals.

Warner, whose second century took his tournament-leading tally to 447 and captain Aaron Finch, with 396 to his name, yet again laid the platform with a carefully-constructed opening stand of 121.

Usman Khawaja added 89, though not at a speed Australian fans would have wanted, before Glenn Maxwell picked up the pace by smashing 32 from 14 balls before being run out.

Steve Smith was then plumb lbw for one - after a contender for the worst review of the tournament. Marcus Stoinis (not out 17) and Alex Carey (not out 11) took over and, after a rain interruption forced them to briefly go off with an over to go, finished with something of a flurry.

Soumya Sarkar was the best of the Bangladesh bowlers, taking three for 58 in eight overs on a batsman-friendly track.

Having chased down 322 with eight overs to spare against the West Indies on Monday, Bangladesh will still have some hope of claiming the victory they almost certainly need to maintain their hopes of breaking in to the top four but it would need the second-highest run chase in one day cricket to achieve it.

Only South Africa’s incredible 438 to beat Australia in 2006 would top it, while the highest previous successful chase in a World Cup was Ireland’s 329 against England in 2011.

“You’ve got to be confident with 380 on the board but you’ve got to come out and bowl well in the first 10 overs and look to take wickets, bowl some dots and build up some pressure,” said Warner.