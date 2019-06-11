Cricket: Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match delayed due to rain in Bristol

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka - The County Ground, Bristol, Britain - June 11, 2019 Groundstaff work on the field during a rain delay Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

BRISTOL, England (Reuters) - Heavy overnight and early morning rain continued to delay the start of Sri Lanka’s World Cup match against Bangladesh in Bristol on Tuesday.

The covers remained on the pitch and square and prevented the toss taking place ahead of the scheduled start of play at 10.30 am (0930 GMT).

The tournament organisers face a prospect of a washed out match for the second day in a row after persistent showers forced West Indies and South Africa to take a point each at Southampton on Monday.

Sri Lanka have already had their match against Pakistan in Bristol abandoned last week without a ball being bowled.