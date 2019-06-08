Cricket: Net bowler in hospital after being hit on head by Warner shot

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia Nets - The Oval, London, Britain - June 8, 2019 Australia's David Warner during nets Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

(Reuters) - Australia’s practice session ahead of Sunday’s World Cup clash with India was interrupted when a net bowler was struck on the head by a powerful shot from David Warner and later taken to hospital.

The fast bowler dropped to the ground after being hit on the head on Saturday as he tried to stop opener Warner’s cracking drive off a half volley and was immediately treated by the Australian medical staff.

Australia’s players stopped practice and gathered around the bowler, who received treatment for more than 10 minutes before he was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital as a precaution.

“He has gone to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He was conscious at that time. We’ll share more when we have details,” an International Cricket Council (ICC) spokesman, who did not name the bowler, told reporters.

Shortly afterwards, Australia resumed training although Warner appeared to take longer than his team mates to recover from the incident which is bound to have raised grim memories of former test batsman Phillip Hughes who was killed by a bouncer.

Warner was fielding at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Nov. 2014 in a domestic game when his friend and fellow opener Hughes sustained a blow to his neck. Hughes underwent surgery but died two days later, three days before his 26th birthday.