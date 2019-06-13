Cricket: Rain, soggy outfield delay start of India-New Zealand match at overcast Trent Bridge

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v New Zealand - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 13, 2019 Groundstaff prepare the pitch Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

NOTTINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Soggy outfield and morning drizzle delayed the start of India’s World Cup match against 2015 finalist New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

A record three matches have already been either called off or abandoned in the rain-hit tournament with many questioning the absence of reserve days for group matches.

Match officials were to inspect the ground at 10:30 local time start provided there was no rain but it soon started drizzling.

New Zealand, who won all three matches they have played so far, and twice champions India, playing their third, are the only two unbeaten teams in the tournament.