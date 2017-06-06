FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 6
June 6, 2017 / 6:02 AM / 2 months ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 6

11 Min Read

    Jun 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alina Pvt Ltd                           LOC                CRISIL A3+     125     Reaffirmed
Anand Poly Pack Pvt Ltd                 Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     4.7     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Deepak Cosmo Ltd                        Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     5       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Emami Cement Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A3+     150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd                  LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      145     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit in  CRISIL A1      1275    Upgraded from
                                        Foreign Currency                          CRISIL A2+
Himanshu Apparels                       BG                 CRISIL A3      0.1     Assigned
Jai Sai Construction                    BG                 CRISIL A4      35      Reaffirmed
Nexo Industries Pvt Ltd                 BG#                CRISIL A2      70      Reaffirmed
#One way interchangeability of Rs 2.0 Cr from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit.
Nexo Industries Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A2      75      Reaffirmed
Shriniwas Spintex Industries Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A1+     15690   Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd       Proposed BG        CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd       ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     11160   Reaffirmed
Smart Equity Brokers Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     450     Reaffirmed
Spring Inc.                             Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     26      Assigned
                                        Foreign Currency
Spring Inc.                             BG                 CRISIL A4+     3       Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alina Pvt Ltd                           Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB     50      Reaffirmed
Alina Pvt Ltd                           Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     176     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit & Export
                                        Bills Negotiation/
                                        Foreign Bill 
                                        discounting
Alina Pvt Ltd                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     60.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Alina Pvt Ltd                           TL                 CRISIL BBB     18.1    Reaffirmed
Anand Poly Pack Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     115     Assigned
Anand Poly Pack Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     52.9    Assigned
BNR Overseas Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     92.5    Reaffirmed
BNR Overseas Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Deepak Cosmo Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     200     Assigned
Deepak Cosmo Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL BB-     20      Assigned
Dholadhar Developers Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       22      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL D
Dholadhar Developers Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL C       80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Emami Cement Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB     500     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Emami Cement Ltd                        Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB     600     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Emami Cement Ltd                        LT Bk Fac          CRISIL BBB     145     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Emami Cement Ltd                        LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     18900   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Emami Cement Ltd                        Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB     1500    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL A       350     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       80      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL A-
Himanshu Apparels                       Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    40      Assigned
                                        Credit
Himanshu Apparels                       Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB-    45      Assigned
                                        Discounting
Himanshu Apparels                       Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB-    14.9    Assigned
Jai Sai Construction                    CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Jai Sai Construction                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
JRM Foods Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB+     320     Reaffirmed
JRM Foods Pvt Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL BB+     30      Reaffirmed
Nexo Industries Pvt Ltd                 CC*                CRISIL BBB+    600     Reaffirmed
*One way interchangeability of Rs 10.00 Cr from cash Credit to Letter of Credit.  Cash Credit
Limit also includes sublimit- Export packing credit/packing cred
Nexo Industries Pvt Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CRISIL BBB+    10      Reaffirmed
Nexo Industries Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    50.6    Reaffirmed
Nexo Industries Pvt Ltd                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB+    44.4    Reaffirmed
Nexo Industries Pvt Ltd                 Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB+    50      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Ocean Motors Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB      130     Reaffirmed
Ocean Motors Pvt Ltd                    Channel Financing  CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
Ocean Motors Pvt Ltd                    Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB      260     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Ocean Motors Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BB      62.5    Assigned
Pee Kay Shuttering House                CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Pee Kay Shuttering House                LT Loan            CRISIL B       75      Reaffirmed
RD Forge Pvt Ltd                        Packing Credit     CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
RD Forge Pvt Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL B+      75      Reaffirmed
Shriniwas Spintex Industries Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL BB-     350     Assigned

Shriniwas Spintex Industries Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Assigned
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd       BG                 CRISIL AA+     3500    Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd       CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+     61900   Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd       LT Bk Fac@         CRISIL AA+     193680  Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     66500   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Spring Inc.                             TL                 CRISIL BB      7       Assigned
Spring Inc.                             CC                 CRISIL BB      4       Assigned
Spring Inc.                             Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB      20      Assigned
Sushma Agency - Allahabad               CC                 CRISIL B+      60      Assigned
Sushma Agency - Allahabad               Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
Terai Ispat & Trading Pvt. Ltd.         CC                 CRISIL BB-     450     Reaffirmed
Terai Overseas Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     480     Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

