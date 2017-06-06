CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 6

Jun 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alina Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed Anand Poly Pack Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 4.7 Assigned Loan Fac Deepak Cosmo Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Emami Cement Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 145 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1 1275 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A2+ Himanshu Apparels BG CRISIL A3 0.1 Assigned Jai Sai Construction BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Nexo Industries Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed #One way interchangeability of Rs 2.0 Cr from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit. Nexo Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Spintex Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15690 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11160 Reaffirmed Smart Equity Brokers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Spring Inc. Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 26 Assigned Foreign Currency Spring Inc. BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alina Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Alina Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 176 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/ Foreign Bill discounting Alina Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alina Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 18.1 Reaffirmed Anand Poly Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Assigned Anand Poly Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 52.9 Assigned BNR Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 92.5 Reaffirmed BNR Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deepak Cosmo Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Deepak Cosmo Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Dholadhar Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 22 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Dholadhar Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Emami Cement Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Emami Cement Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Emami Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 145 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Emami Cement Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 18900 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Emami Cement Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 80 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Himanshu Apparels Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Credit Himanshu Apparels Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Discounting Himanshu Apparels Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 14.9 Assigned Jai Sai Construction CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Jai Sai Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JRM Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed JRM Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Nexo Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed *One way interchangeability of Rs 10.00 Cr from cash Credit to Letter of Credit. Cash Credit Limit also includes sublimit- Export packing credit/packing cred Nexo Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Nexo Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 50.6 Reaffirmed Nexo Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 44.4 Reaffirmed Nexo Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Ocean Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Ocean Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Ocean Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 260 Reaffirmed Fac Ocean Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 62.5 Assigned Pee Kay Shuttering House CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Pee Kay Shuttering House LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed RD Forge Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed RD Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Shriniwas Spintex Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 350 Assigned Shriniwas Spintex Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL AA+ 3500 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 61900 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CRISIL AA+ 193680 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 66500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spring Inc. TL CRISIL BB 7 Assigned Spring Inc. CC CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Spring Inc. Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Sushma Agency - Allahabad CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sushma Agency - Allahabad Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Terai Ispat & Trading Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 450 Reaffirmed Terai Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 480 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.