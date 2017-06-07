FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 7
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
#Asia
June 7, 2017 / 6:07 AM / 2 months ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 7

37 Min Read

   Jun 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd              CP                 CRISIL A1+     60000   Reaffirmed
Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4+     108.2   Reaffirmed
Avani Dyechem Industries                BG                 CRISIL A4      0.2     Reaffirmed
Avani Dyechem Industries                Foreign            CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
Avani Dyechem Industries                Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
B. N. Agritech Ltd                      Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A3      100     Reaffirmed
B. N. Agritech Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A3      75      Reaffirmed
B. N. Agritech Ltd                      Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3      595     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt Ltd     LOC                CRISIL A4      865     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Crown Engineering Enterprises           Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Crown Engineering Enterprises           LOC Bill           CRISIL A4      100     Downgraded
                                        Discounting                               from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Deva Interiors Pvt Ltd                  BG*                CRISIL A4      35      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
* Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Devkinandan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     7.5     Reaffirmed
Dream Home Carpets Pvt Ltd              Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      150     Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Dream Home Carpets Pvt Ltd              Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      130     Reaffirmed
Dynamic Electricals and Switchgear Pvt  BG                 CRISIL A4      25      Downgraded
Ltd                                                                               from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Dynamic Electricals and Switchgear Pvt  LOC                CRISIL A4      8       Downgraded
Ltd                                                                               from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
G-Next Media Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4+     21.5    Assigned
Goldstone Technologies Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Gruh Finance Ltd                        ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     0       Reaffirmed
Hassia Packaging Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3      50      Reaffirmed
Hassia Packaging Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A3      15      Reaffirmed
Jagdish Agro Foods                      BG                 CRISIL A4      1.6     Reaffirmed
Jagdish Agro Foods                      Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4      0.7     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
JNB Steel Industries Pvt Ltd            Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      0.6     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Jyoti Steel Industries                  LOC                CRISIL A4      74.9    Reaffirmed
Jyoti Steel Industries                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      107.5   Reaffirmed
Kashmiri Lal Construction Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4      115     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
M.B.D. Industries                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     35      Reaffirmed
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A3+     800     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            Proposed BG        CRISIL A3+     350     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Nisan Exports                           Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     550     Reaffirmed
P. Das Infrastructures                  BG                 CRISIL A4      150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Pragati Construction Consultants        BG                 CRISIL A4      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4      190     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Salzer Electronics Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A1      88.4    Reaffirmed
Salzer Electronics Ltd                  Bill Discounting   CRISIL A1      120     Reaffirmed
Salzer Electronics Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A1      160     Reaffirmed
SBEM Pvt Ltd                            BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
SBEM Pvt Ltd                            Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4      10      Downgraded
                                        Forward                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
SBEM Pvt Ltd                            LOC                CRISIL A4      5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Selve Cashews                           Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating: Removed from Notice of withdrawal
SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A3      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating: Removed from Notice of withdrawal
Sundaram Finance Ltd                    Rs.1750 Crore ST   CRISIL A1+     17500   Reaffirmed
                                        Debt Programme
                                        (Including CP)
Tata Industries Ltd                     ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     500     Reaffirmed
Tata Industries Ltd                     ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+     5000    Reaffirmed
                                        CP and ST NCDs) 
Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      200     Reaffirmed
Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
Ultima Switchgears Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Ultima Switchgears Ltd                  BG *               CRISIL A4      35      Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with Inland letter of credit
Ultima Switchgears Ltd                  Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
                                        under LOC
V. S. Y. International Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4      80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Versatile Mobile Distributors Pvt Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A4      51.5    Reaffirmed
Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4      70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd       Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Vikas Ecotech Ltd                       LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     410     Reaffirmed
Visa Powertech Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Sundaram Finance Ltd                    FD Programme       FAAA                   Reaffirmed
Gruh Finance Ltd                        FD                 FAAA                   Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BB      379.3   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Al Ameen Green Energy Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       1200    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Avani Dyechem Industries                CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Avani Dyechem Industries                LT Loan            CRISIL B+      6.3     Reaffirmed
B. N. Agritech Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    130     Reaffirmed
B. N. Agritech Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd                   CC*                CRISIL A-      200     Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit for bank guarantee of Rs 5 crore
Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd                   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL A-      170     Reaffirmed
Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B       15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Cluster Jewellery Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B       46.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Cluster Jewellery Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       71.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Couple International Pvt Ltd            Export Packing     CRISIL B       59      Downgraded
                                        Credit*                                   from CRISIL B+
* Interchangeability with Foreign bill discounting
Couple International Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B       4.8     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Couple International Pvt Ltd            WC TL              CRISIL B       0.9     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Crown Engineering Enterprises           CC                 CRISIL B       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Crown Engineering Enterprises           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       5       Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Deva Interiors Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       75      Reaffirmed
Devkinandan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd         CC*                CRISIL B       45      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
* Inland/ Import Letter of Credit is sublimit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.20.0 million
Devkinandan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       4.1     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Devkinandan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL B       3.7     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     170     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB+     92.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Dynamic Electricals and Switchgear Pvt  CC                 CRISIL B       25      Downgraded
Ltd                                                                               from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Elite Automobiles Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       225     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Energetic Globetex Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Enigma Ventures Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Enigma Ventures Pvt Ltd                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL D       80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
ESS AAR Automotive Pvt Ltd              FB Fac             CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
Eswari Global Metal Industries Pvt Ltd  CC*                CRISIL BB+     200     Assigned
G-Next Media Pvt Ltd                    Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BB+     3.5     Assigned
                                        Limits
G-Next Media Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB+     115     Assigned
Goldstone Technologies Ltd              Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Goldstone Technologies Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     55      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Goraya Industries - Jalalabad           CC                 CRISIL B       87.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Goraya Industries - Jalalabad           TL                 CRISIL B       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Goraya Industries - Jalalabad           Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B       12.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Gruh Finance Ltd                        NCD                CRISIL AAA     0       Assigned
Gruh Finance Ltd                        Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     0       Assigned
Gujarat Export Company                  Packing Credit     CRISIL D       150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Gujarat Export Company                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       100     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Hassia Packaging Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    70      Reaffirmed
Hemco Garment Pvt Ltd.                  CC                 CRISIL B-      25      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Hemco Garment Pvt Ltd.                  TL                 CRISIL B-      40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL D
Jagdish Agro Foods                      CC                 CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
Jagdish Agro Foods                      TL                 CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Jagdish Agro Foods                      TL#                CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
# includes Sub limit for onetime import LC-DA basis for import 
of machinery usance of 720 days from Bill of Lading
Jay Construction India                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       95      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
JNB Steel Industries Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B       180     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+ 
JNB Steel Industries Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B       48      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+ 
JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B       370     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       110     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Jyoti Steel Industries                  CC                 CRISIL B       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Jyoti Steel Industries                  TL                 CRISIL B       27.6    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Kapadia Textile                         CC                 CRISIL D       70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Kapadia Textile                         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL D       70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Kohinoor Eximtex Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL D       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Kohinoor Eximtex Pvt Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL D       90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
M.B.D. Industries                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
M.B.D. Industries                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Nagar Dairy Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B       500     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB     264     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     81      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     780     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB-
Nisan Exports                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     111.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
P. Das Infrastructures                  CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Pal and Paul Builders Ltd               Overdraft          CRISIL B       139     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Pal and Paul Builders Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       111     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Pragati Construction Consultants        CC                 CRISIL B       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd              Overdraft          CRISIL B       55      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       27.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B       67.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Raj Chopra & Company Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BBB+    253.4   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Raj Chopra & Company Pvt Ltd            Proposed TL                       346.6   Withdrawal
Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      110     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Rajesh Housing Pvt Ltd                  NCD                CRISIL B+(SO)  1400    Reaffirmed
Salzer Electronics Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL A-      732.5   Reaffirmed
Salzer Electronics Ltd                  Foreign LOC        CRISIL A-      320     Reaffirmed
Salzer Electronics Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL A-      514.9   Assigned
Samson And Sons Builders And Developers Project Loan       CRISIL B       140     Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL B+
SBEM Pvt Ltd                            CC                 CRISIL B       25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
SBEM Pvt Ltd                            TL                 CRISIL B       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Selve Cashews                           CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Selve Cashews                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd       Export Packing     CRISIL BBB-    220     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating: Removed from Notice of withdrawal
SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd       Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB-    257.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Issuer Not Cooperating: Removed from Notice of withdrawal
SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd       Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BBB-    290     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating: Removed from Notice of withdrawal
SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd       Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating: Removed from Notice of withdrawal
Sundaram Finance Ltd                    Rs.400             CRISIL AA+     4000    Assigned
                                        Crore Tier-II Bonds
Sundaram Finance Ltd                    NCDs Rs.5750 Crore CRISIL AA+     57500   Reaffirmed
Sundaram Finance Ltd                    Tier-II Bonds      CRISIL AA+     11500   Reaffirmed
                                        Rs.1150 Crore
Synkromax Biotech Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Synkromax Biotech Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL B       87.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Synkromax Biotech Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       2.5     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd               Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB-     100     Upgraded from
                                        Financing                                 CRISIL B
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     14.5    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd               Standby Line of    CRISIL BB-     3       Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL B
Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB-     2.5     Assigned
Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL B       210     Reaffirmed
Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd            Open CC            CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Tulsi Infra Projects Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL B       97.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Ultima Switchgears Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ultima Switchgears Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       5       Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Urban Land Management Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B       300     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
V. S. Y. International Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B       25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Versatile Mobile Distributors Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL B       88.5    Reaffirmed
Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B       45      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       58.6    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd       TL                 CRISIL B       16.4    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Vikas Ecotech Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BBB     560     Reaffirmed
Vikas Ecotech Ltd                       CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
Vikas Ecotech Ltd                       Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     360     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit & Export
                                        Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Vikas Ecotech Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL BBB     90      Reaffirmed
Visa Powertech Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
VTC Tradewings Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
Wobillahi                               CC                 CRISIL B       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Wobillahi                               Rupee TL           CRISIL B       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Yeskay Constructions                    CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Yeskay Constructions                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

