CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 7

Jun 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 108.2 Reaffirmed Avani Dyechem Industries BG CRISIL A4 0.2 Reaffirmed Avani Dyechem Industries Foreign CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Avani Dyechem Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed B. N. Agritech Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed B. N. Agritech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed B. N. Agritech Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 595 Assigned Loan Fac Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 865 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Crown Engineering Enterprises Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Crown Engineering Enterprises LOC Bill CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Deva Interiors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Devkinandan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Dream Home Carpets Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Purchase Dream Home Carpets Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Dynamic Electricals and Switchgear Pvt BG CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Dynamic Electricals and Switchgear Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 8 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating G-Next Media Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21.5 Assigned Goldstone Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 0 Reaffirmed Hassia Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Hassia Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Jagdish Agro Foods BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Reaffirmed Jagdish Agro Foods Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.7 Reaffirmed Forward JNB Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 0.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jyoti Steel Industries LOC CRISIL A4 74.9 Reaffirmed Jyoti Steel Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 107.5 Reaffirmed Kashmiri Lal Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 115 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating M.B.D. Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Nisan Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 550 Reaffirmed P. Das Infrastructures BG CRISIL A4 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Pragati Construction Consultants BG CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 190 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Salzer Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A1 88.4 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 160 Reaffirmed SBEM Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ SBEM Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4+ SBEM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Selve Cashews Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating: Removed from Notice of withdrawal SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating: Removed from Notice of withdrawal Sundaram Finance Ltd Rs.1750 Crore ST CRISIL A1+ 17500 Reaffirmed Debt Programme (Including CP) Tata Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Tata Industries Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed CP and ST NCDs) Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Ultima Switchgears Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ultima Switchgears Ltd BG * CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Inland letter of credit Ultima Switchgears Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed under LOC V. S. Y. International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Versatile Mobile Distributors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 51.5 Reaffirmed Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vikas Ecotech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 410 Reaffirmed Visa Powertech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sundaram Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Akash Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 379.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Al Ameen Green Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1200 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Avani Dyechem Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Avani Dyechem Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.3 Reaffirmed B. N. Agritech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed B. N. Agritech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit for bank guarantee of Rs 5 crore Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 170 Reaffirmed Chaudhary Timber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Cluster Jewellery Ltd CC CRISIL B 46.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Cluster Jewellery Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 71.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Couple International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 59 Downgraded Credit* from CRISIL B+ * Interchangeability with Foreign bill discounting Couple International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Couple International Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 0.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Crown Engineering Enterprises CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Crown Engineering Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Deva Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Devkinandan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- * Inland/ Import Letter of Credit is sublimit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.20.0 million Devkinandan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Devkinandan Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Dinman Polypacks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 92.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Dynamic Electricals and Switchgear Pvt CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Elite Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 225 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Energetic Globetex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Enigma Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Enigma Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- ESS AAR Automotive Pvt Ltd FB Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Eswari Global Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned G-Next Media Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Assigned Limits G-Next Media Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 115 Assigned Goldstone Technologies Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Goldstone Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goraya Industries - Jalalabad CC CRISIL B 87.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Goraya Industries - Jalalabad TL CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Goraya Industries - Jalalabad Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Gruh Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 0 Assigned Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 0 Assigned Gujarat Export Company Packing Credit CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Gujarat Export Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Hassia Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Hemco Garment Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D Hemco Garment Pvt Ltd. TL CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jagdish Agro Foods CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Jagdish Agro Foods TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Jagdish Agro Foods TL# CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed # includes Sub limit for onetime import LC-DA basis for import of machinery usance of 720 days from Bill of Lading Jay Construction India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 95 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- JNB Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ JNB Steel Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 48 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 370 Downgraded from CRISIL BB JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Jyoti Steel Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jyoti Steel Industries TL CRISIL B 27.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kapadia Textile CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kapadia Textile Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kohinoor Eximtex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kohinoor Eximtex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- M.B.D. Industries CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed M.B.D. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nagar Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 264 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 81 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nayak Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 780 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Nisan Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 111.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P. Das Infrastructures CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Pal and Paul Builders Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 139 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pal and Paul Builders Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 111 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Pragati Construction Consultants CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Primordial Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 67.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Raj Chopra & Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 253.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Raj Chopra & Company Pvt Ltd Proposed TL 346.6 Withdrawal Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rajendra Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rajesh Housing Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL B+(SO) 1400 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 732.5 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A- 320 Reaffirmed Salzer Electronics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 514.9 Assigned Samson And Sons Builders And Developers Project Loan CRISIL B 140 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ SBEM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- SBEM Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Selve Cashews CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Selve Cashews Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating: Removed from Notice of withdrawal SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 257.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Issuer Not Cooperating: Removed from Notice of withdrawal SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 290 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating: Removed from Notice of withdrawal SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating: Removed from Notice of withdrawal Sundaram Finance Ltd Rs.400 CRISIL AA+ 4000 Assigned Crore Tier-II Bonds Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Rs.5750 Crore CRISIL AA+ 57500 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 11500 Reaffirmed Rs.1150 Crore Synkromax Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Synkromax Biotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 87.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Synkromax Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL B Scheme(e-DFS) Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 3 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Tirupati Vehicles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 210 Reaffirmed Trinity Transformers Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Tulsi Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 97.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Ultima Switchgears Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Ultima Switchgears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Urban Land Management Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- V. S. Y. International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Versatile Mobile Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 88.5 Reaffirmed Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 58.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Vijay Fire Vehicles and Pumps Ltd TL CRISIL B 16.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vikas Ecotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 560 Reaffirmed Vikas Ecotech Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Vikas Ecotech Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Vikas Ecotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Visa Powertech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- VTC Tradewings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Wobillahi CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Wobillahi Rupee TL CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Yeskay Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Yeskay Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 