CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 8

Jun 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Engineers - Karnal BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Arun Oil Trade LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Developing Implications Blue Diamond Leders LOC CRISIL A4+ 14.6 Assigned Creative and Crofts Industries India Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Issuer Not Cooperating Creative International Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Credit Creative International Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed D R Buildestate Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned D R Buildestate Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned D R Buildestate Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Dreamfolks Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Ess Gee Trendz Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Export Import Bank of India ST CD Programme* CRISIL A1+ 156519.5Reaffirmed Enhanced from 15397.25 Crore; *Amount outstanding under long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs 15651.95 crore at any point in time Export Import Bank of India CP Programme* CRISIL A1+ 156519.5Reaffirmed Enhanced from 15397.25 Crore; *Amount outstanding under long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs 15651.95 crore at any point in time Goldstone Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3 487.9 Reaffirmed Developing Implications Goldstone Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 170 Reaffirmed Developing Implications Gurudev Overseas Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Jai Gopal International Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating K V Barad BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Developing Implications Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 4260 Reaffirmed Developing Implications Maa Bijasani Petro Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Maa Bijasani Petro Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL A4+ 142.5 Reaffirmed Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 393.7 Reaffirmed Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 448.8 Reaffirmed Credit Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MSC Impex LOC CRISIL A4 50* Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ * Includes sublimit of Rs.100.00 million for buyer's credit; Issuer Not Cooperating National Highway Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 740 Reaffirmed P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 516.4 Reaffirmed Parichitha Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Premium Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed R. C. Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4 210 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Rubykon Manufacturing Company LOC CRISIL A4 1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Rughani Brothers Export Packing CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sai Indo Metal Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sai Indo Metal Resources Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Foreign Currency Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sant Valves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Sheth Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 96.5 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Super Shoes Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 4.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sur Gems Pre Shipment CRISIL A4 250 Downgraded Credit# from CRISIL A4+ # interchangeable with Direct Export; Issuer Not Cooperating Triveni Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Victus Dyeings BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Victus Dyeings Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 170 Assigned; Credit# Suspension Revoked #100% interchangeable between EPC and Foreign bill discounting (Non LC) Victus Dyeings Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned; Discounting# Suspension Revoked #100% interchangeable between EPC and Foreign bill discounting (Non LC) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Export Import Bank of India Term Deposit FAAA Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Engineers - Karnal CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Ambe Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Ambe Agrofoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 198.6 Reaffirmed Ambe Agrofoods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 141.4 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9.48% Bond Series CRISIL BB+ (SO)2000 Negative Corporation V/2012* Implications * Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2015 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.7% Bond Series CRISIL BB+ (SO)774 Negative Corporation II/2008* Implications * Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2015 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 9.2% Bond Series CRISIL BB+ (SO)800 Negative Corporation III/2008* Implications * Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2015 Andhra Pradesh State Financial 8.35% Bond Series CRISIL BB+ (SO)1210 Negative Corporation IV/2010* Implications * Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2015 Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bonds Series VII & CRISIL BB+ (SO)2080 Negative Corporation VIII/2014* Implications * Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2015 Arun Oil Trade CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Developing Implications Blue Diamond Leders Export Packing CRISIL BB 72.5 Reaffirmed Credit Blue Diamond Leders Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 72.9 Reaffirmed Discounting C B & Sons Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Chadalavada Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL D 930 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Chadalavada Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Chadalavada Infratech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 650 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Creative and Crofts Industries India CC CRISIL B 9.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Creative and Crofts Industries India Foreign Bill CRISIL B 27.5 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Purchase from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Creative and Crofts Industries India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Creative International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed D R Buildestate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 44.5 Assigned Loan Fac D R Buildestate Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15.5 Assigned Dreamfolks Services Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 40 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating ECR Buildtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Ess Gee Trendz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Export Import Bank of India Tier-1 Bonds Under CRISIL AA+ 11000 Reaffirmed Basel III Export Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* * No term loans outstanding as on date Export Import Bank of India Bonds Issue CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned Export Import Bank of India Bonds Issue CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India Bonds CRISIL AAA 455319 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank of India LT CD Programme* CRISIL AAA 156519.5Reaffirmed Enhanced from 15397.25 Crore; *Amount outstanding under long-term and short-term certificates of deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs 15651.95 crore at any point in time Girindra Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Goldstone Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed Developing Implications Goldstone Infratech Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Developing Implications Gurudev Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Jai Gopal International Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating K V Barad CC CRISIL B 3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating K V Barad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Kaleesuwari Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Developing Implications Kaleesuwari Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Developing Implications Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Developing Implications Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Developing Implications Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Developing Implications Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 2690 Reaffirmed Developing Implications Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed Developing Implications Krishak Vikas Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Kumar Drinks CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Kumar Drinks Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 93 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Maa Bijasani Petro Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 4100 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 947.5 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 332.5 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2270 Assigned Loan Fac Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL BB- 33.5 Reaffirmed Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 80.4 Reaffirmed Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 87.1 Reaffirmed Credit MSC Impex CC CRISIL B 50* Downgraded from CRISIL BB * Includes sublimit of Rs.100.00 million for buyer's credit; Issuer Not Cooperating National Highway Construction Co. CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed North Karnataka Expressway Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA (SO)1376 Reaffirmed NRU Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 48.5 Reaffirmed NRU Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 8.5 Reaffirmed NRU Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 36.9 Reaffirmed NRU Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nufarm Frozens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Nufarm Frozens Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Nufarm Frozens Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Orai Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 13 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50.6 Assigned Parichitha Constructions Overdraft CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Premium Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Premium Ferro Alloys Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Issuer Not Cooperating Premium Foods CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Premium Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed R. C. Industries CC CRISIL B 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating R. C. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating R. C. Industries TL CRISIL B 23.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Rubykon Manufacturing Company CC CRISIL B 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Rubykon Manufacturing Company Foreign LOC CRISIL B 57 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Rubykon Manufacturing Company LT Loan CRISIL B 67 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sai Indo Metal Resources Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed (pre-shipment credit) Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BB Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 137.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Sant Valves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sant Valves Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sant Valves Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sant Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Saya Automobiles Ltd CC CRISIL B 450 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Sheth Construction Co CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Shree Ambe Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 135 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 59.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sindu Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 14 Reaffirmed Sindu Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL BB 76 Reaffirmed Spento Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Spento Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Spento Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd TL CRISIL BB 18.5 Reaffirmed Sri Laxmi Venkatadri Agro Food CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Industries Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Laxmi Venkatadri Agro Food LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Industries Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Laxmi Venkatadri Agro Food WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Industries Issuer Not Cooperating Sri Venkateshwara Farms CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Sri Venkateshwara Farms Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned Loan Fac Suma Shilp Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Suma Shilp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suma Shilp Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 828.6 Reaffirmed Super Shoes Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Super Shoes Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Super Shoes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Sur Gems Post Shipment CRISIL B 250 Downgraded Credit* from CRISIL BB+ * interchangeable with Export Pre-finance; Issuer Not Cooperating Thirumala Cabs CC CRISIL BB- 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Thirumala Cabs LT Loan CRISIL BB- 39.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating Thirumala Cabs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Issuer Not Cooperating TI Automotives Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB- Triveni Ship Breakers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Triveni Ship Breakers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Uppal-Chadha Hi-Tech Developers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 1500 Reaffirmed Uppal-Chadha Hi-Tech Developers Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Uppal-Chadha Hi-Tech Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Uppal-Chadha Hi-Tech Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 3600 Assigned Victus Dyeings LT Loan CRISIL BBB 220 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Victus Dyeings Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned; Credit Suspension Revoked Vinod Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed Vinod Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Vishal Chain and Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Vishal Chain and Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Vivanta Realty Project Loan CRISIL B+ 99 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 