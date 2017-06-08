FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 8
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 8, 2017 / 5:13 AM / 2 months ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 8

36 Min Read

    Jun 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 7, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allied Engineers - Karnal               BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Arun Oil Trade                          LOC                CRISIL A3      150     Reaffirmed
Developing Implications
Blue Diamond Leders                     LOC                CRISIL A4+     14.6    Assigned
Creative and Crofts Industries India    Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Creative International Pvt Ltd          Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     115     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Creative International Pvt Ltd          Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+     135     Reaffirmed
D R Buildestate Pvt Ltd                 Proposed BG        CRISIL A4+     70      Assigned
D R Buildestate Pvt Ltd                 Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     5       Assigned
D R Buildestate Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     110     Assigned
Dreamfolks Services Pvt Ltd             Overdraft          CRISIL A4      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ess Gee Trendz Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Export Import Bank of India             ST CD Programme*   CRISIL A1+     156519.5Reaffirmed
Enhanced from 15397.25 Crore; *Amount outstanding under long-term and short-term certificates of
deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs 15651.95 crore at any point
in time 
Export Import Bank of India             CP Programme*      CRISIL A1+     156519.5Reaffirmed
Enhanced from 15397.25 Crore; *Amount outstanding under long-term and short-term certificates of
deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs 15651.95 crore at any point
in time 
Goldstone Infratech Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3      487.9   Reaffirmed
Developing Implications
Goldstone Infratech Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3      170     Reaffirmed
Developing Implications
Gurudev Overseas Ltd                    Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      75      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jai Gopal International Impex Pvt Ltd   Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4+     450     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
K V Barad                               BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt   LOC                CRISIL A3      500     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Developing Implications
Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A2+     4260    Reaffirmed
Developing Implications
Maa Bijasani Petro Chem Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Maa Bijasani Petro Chem Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd                  Adhoc Limit        CRISIL A4+     142.5   Reaffirmed
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     393.7   Reaffirmed
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd                  Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     448.8   Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd                  Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     14      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
MSC Impex                               LOC                CRISIL A4      50*     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
* Includes sublimit of Rs.100.00 million for buyer's credit; Issuer Not Cooperating
National Highway Construction Co.       BG                 CRISIL A4+     30      Assigned
NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4+     740     Reaffirmed
P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A3      516.4   Reaffirmed
Parichitha Constructions                BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Premium Ferro Alloys Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4+     0.7     Reaffirmed
Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
R. C. Industries                        Export Packing     CRISIL A4      210     Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rubykon Manufacturing Company           LOC                CRISIL A4      1       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rughani Brothers                        Export Packing     CRISIL A4      100     Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sai Indo Metal Resources Pvt Ltd        LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Sai Indo Metal Resources Pvt Ltd        Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
                                        Foreign Currency
Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A3      40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A3      70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB-    220     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Sant Valves Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4      2.5     Reaffirmed

Issuer Not Cooperating
Sheth Construction Co                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     280     Reaffirmed
Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A4+     60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd      Inland Guarantees  CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd      Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     96.5    Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd      Post Shipment      CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Super Shoes Ltd                         LOC & BG           CRISIL A4      4.8     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sur Gems                                Pre Shipment       CRISIL A4      250     Downgraded
                                        Credit#                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
# interchangeable with Direct Export; Issuer Not Cooperating
Triveni Ship Breakers                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     440     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Victus Dyeings                          BG                 CRISIL A3+     10      Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Victus Dyeings                          Export Packing     CRISIL A3+     170     Assigned;
                                        Credit#                                   Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
#100% interchangeable between EPC and Foreign bill discounting (Non LC)
Victus Dyeings                          Foreign Bill       CRISIL A3+     50      Assigned;
                                        Discounting#                              Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
#100% interchangeable between EPC and Foreign bill discounting (Non LC)

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Export Import Bank of India             Term Deposit       FAAA                   Reaffirmed
                                        Programme

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allied Engineers - Karnal               CC                 CRISIL B       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ambe Agro Industries Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    210     Reaffirmed
Ambe Agrofoods Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      198.6   Reaffirmed
Ambe Agrofoods Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB      141.4   Reaffirmed
Andhra Pradesh State Financial          9.48% Bond Series  CRISIL BB+ (SO)2000    Negative
Corporation                             V/2012*                                   Implications
* Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2015
Andhra Pradesh State Financial          8.7% Bond Series   CRISIL BB+ (SO)774     Negative
Corporation                             II/2008*                                  Implications
* Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2015
Andhra Pradesh State Financial          9.2% Bond Series   CRISIL BB+ (SO)800     Negative
Corporation                             III/2008*                                 Implications
* Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2015
Andhra Pradesh State Financial          8.35% Bond Series  CRISIL BB+ (SO)1210    Negative
Corporation                             IV/2010*                                  Implications
* Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2015
Andhra Pradesh State Financial          Bonds Series VII & CRISIL BB+ (SO)2080    Negative
Corporation                             VIII/2014*                                Implications
* Amount outstanding as on March 31. 2015
Arun Oil Trade                          CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
Developing Implications
Blue Diamond Leders                     Export Packing     CRISIL BB      72.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Blue Diamond Leders                     Foreign Bill       CRISIL BB      72.9    Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
C B & Sons Constructions Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       70      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chadalavada Infratech Ltd               BG                 CRISIL D       930     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chadalavada Infratech Ltd               CC                 CRISIL D       220     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Chadalavada Infratech Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL D       650     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Creative and Crofts Industries India    CC                 CRISIL B       9.5     Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Creative and Crofts Industries India    Foreign Bill       CRISIL B       27.5    Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                 Purchase                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Creative and Crofts Industries India    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       13      Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Creative International Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
D R Buildestate Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      44.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
D R Buildestate Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB      15.5    Assigned
Dreamfolks Services Pvt Ltd             Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B       40      Downgraded
                                        Limits                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
ECR Buildtech Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB      60      Assigned
Ess Gee Trendz Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Export Import Bank of India             Tier-1 Bonds Under CRISIL AA+     11000   Reaffirmed
                                        Basel III
Export Import Bank of India             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     30000   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac*
* No term loans outstanding as on date
Export Import Bank of India             Bonds Issue        CRISIL AAA     50000   Assigned
Export Import Bank of India             Bonds Issue        CRISIL AAA     50000   Reaffirmed
Export Import Bank of India             Bonds              CRISIL AAA     455319  Reaffirmed
Export Import Bank of India             LT CD Programme*   CRISIL AAA     156519.5Reaffirmed
Enhanced from 15397.25 Crore; *Amount outstanding under long-term and short-term certificates of
deposit programmes and commercial paper programme will not exceed Rs 15651.95 crore at any point
in time
Girindra Hospitality Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL D       65      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Goldstone Infratech Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    330     Reaffirmed
Developing Implications
Goldstone Infratech Ltd                 Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Developing Implications
Gurudev Overseas Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jai Gopal International Impex Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
K V Barad                               CC                 CRISIL B       3       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
K V Barad                               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       7       Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kaleesuwari Jewellery Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     180     Reaffirmed
Developing Implications
Kaleesuwari Jewellery Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     120     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Developing Implications
Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    500     Reaffirmed
Ltd
Developing Implications
Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    25      Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Developing Implications
Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    75      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Developing Implications
Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A-      2690    Reaffirmed
Developing Implications
Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL A-      800     Reaffirmed
Developing Implications
Krishak Vikas Samiti                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       10      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kumar Drinks                            CC                 CRISIL B       70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kumar Drinks                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       10      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd           Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB-     93      Upgraded from
                                        Fac                                       CRISIL B+
Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd           Rupee TL           CRISIL BB-     15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd           Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Maa Bijasani Petro Chem Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB+    4100    Reaffirmed
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd                    CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+    947.5   Reaffirmed
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    332.5   Reaffirmed
Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    2270    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd                  Adhoc Limit        CRISIL BB-     33.5    Reaffirmed
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL BB-     80.4    Reaffirmed
Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd                  Post Shipment      CRISIL BB-     87.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
MSC Impex                               CC                 CRISIL B       50*     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
* Includes sublimit of Rs.100.00 million for buyer's credit; Issuer Not Cooperating
National Highway Construction Co.       CC                 CRISIL BB-     45      Assigned
NK Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BB+     130     Reaffirmed
North Karnataka Expressway Ltd          NCD                CRISIL AAA (SO)1376    Reaffirmed
NRU Spinning Mills Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL D       48.5    Reaffirmed
NRU Spinning Mills Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL D       8.5     Reaffirmed
NRU Spinning Mills Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL D       36.9    Reaffirmed
NRU Spinning Mills Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       1.9     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Nufarm Frozens Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nufarm Frozens Pvt Ltd                  Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nufarm Frozens Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Orai Flour Mills Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B       140     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    13      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL BBB-    50.6    Assigned
Parichitha Constructions                Overdraft          CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
Premium Ferro Alloys Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Premium Ferro Alloys Ltd                Standby Line of    CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Premium Foods                           CC                 CRISIL B       80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Premium Foods                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       100     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB      120     Reaffirmed
R. C. Industries                        CC                 CRISIL B       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
R. C. Industries                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       26.7    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
R. C. Industries                        TL                 CRISIL B       23.3    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rubykon Manufacturing Company           CC                 CRISIL B       130     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rubykon Manufacturing Company           Foreign LOC        CRISIL B       57      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rubykon Manufacturing Company           LT Loan            CRISIL B       67      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sai Indo Metal Resources Pvt Ltd        Packing Credit     CRISIL BB      80      Reaffirmed
                                        (pre-shipment
                                        credit)
Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    65      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Saluja Steel and Power Pvt Ltd          Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB-    35      Upgraded from
                                        Limits                                    CRISIL BB
Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       137.5   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       47.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd                 Rupee TL           CRISIL B       15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sant Valves Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B       65      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sant Valves Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       26      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sant Valves Pvt Ltd                     SME Credit         CRISIL B       2.5     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sant Valves Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL B       4       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Saya Automobiles Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       450     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sheth Construction Co                   CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Shree Ambe Food Products Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    135     Reaffirmed
Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BB-     140     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     59.3    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BB-     40.7    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Sindu Enterprises                       CC                 CRISIL BB      14      Reaffirmed
Sindu Enterprises                       LT Loan            CRISIL BB      76      Reaffirmed
Spento Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Spento Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       10      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Spento Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Spintex Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BB      18.5    Reaffirmed
Sri Laxmi Venkatadri Agro Food          CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Industries
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Laxmi Venkatadri Agro Food          LT Loan            CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
Industries
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Laxmi Venkatadri Agro Food          WC Demand Loan     CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
Industries
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Venkateshwara Farms                 CC                 CRISIL B       35      Assigned
Sri Venkateshwara Farms                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       35      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Suma Shilp Ltd                          Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     300     Reaffirmed
Suma Shilp Ltd                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     1.4     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Suma Shilp Ltd                          TL                 CRISIL BB-     828.6   Reaffirmed
Super Shoes Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL B       45      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Super Shoes Ltd                         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Super Shoes Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       15.2    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sur Gems                                Post Shipment      CRISIL B       250     Downgraded
                                        Credit*                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
* interchangeable with Export Pre-finance; Issuer Not Cooperating
Thirumala Cabs                          CC                 CRISIL BB-     35      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Thirumala Cabs                          LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     39.7    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Thirumala Cabs                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     25.3    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
TI Automotives Pvt Ltd                  Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB      140     Upgraded from
                                        Fac                                       CRISIL BB-
Triveni Ship Breakers                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Triveni Ship Breakers                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     9.8     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Uppal-Chadha Hi-Tech Developers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan     CRISIL BBB     1500    Reaffirmed
Uppal-Chadha Hi-Tech Developers Pvt Ltd Drop Line          CRISIL BBB     450     Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Uppal-Chadha Hi-Tech Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     1450    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Uppal-Chadha Hi-Tech Developers Pvt Ltd TL                 CRISIL BBB     3600    Assigned
Victus Dyeings                          LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     220     Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Victus Dyeings                          Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB     30      Assigned;
                                        Credit                                    Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Vinod Rice Mill Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     700     Reaffirmed
Vinod Rice Mill Pvt Ltd                 Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB+     150     Reaffirmed
Vishal Chain and Jewellery Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vishal Chain and Jewellery Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       150     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Vivanta Realty                          Project Loan       CRISIL B+      99      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.