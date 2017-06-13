FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 13
June 13, 2017

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 13

29 Min Read

    Jun 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aathees Hard Flooring                   BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
Aathees Hard Flooring                   Overdraft          CRISIL A4      14      Assigned
Aftab Steels Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A4      3.4     Reaffirmed
Alhind Tours And Travels Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A3      30      Assigned
Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL D       80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A4
Anshula Technological Engineering       BG                 CRISIL A4+     160     Upgraded from
Consultants Pvt Ltd                                                               CRISIL A4
Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A1      10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A2+
Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd                Non-FBL#           CRISIL A1+     4.2     Reaffirmed
# Comprises letter of credit and bank guarantee (fully interchangeable)
Bharat Chemical                         Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4+     2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Fitex Industries Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Hanuman Timber Co                       LOC                CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Hero Future Energies Pvt Ltd            LOC & BG *         CRISIL A1+     14300   Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with fund based limits of upto Rs.250 crore
Inox Wind Ltd                           CP                 CRISIL A1+     6000    Reaffirmed
Inox Wind Ltd                           BG                 CRISIL A1+     3219.1  Reaffirmed
Inox Wind Ltd                           LOC                CRISIL A1+     21950   Reaffirmed

Inox Wind Ltd                           Proposed LOC       CRISIL A1+     2927.3  Reaffirmed
Janaa Industries                        BG                 CRISIL A4      2       Reaffirmed
Kamla Construction Company              BG                 CRISIL A4+     65      Assigned
Kemtec India Photographic Co Pvt Ltd    LOC                CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical         BG                 CRISIL A3+     380     Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical         LOC                CRISIL A3+     10      Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Oswal Agrimpex                          Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd     Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1      150     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd     CP                 CRISIL A1      1500    Reaffirmed
Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     12.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
R. N. Kapoor Textiles Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A4      40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Raj Borax Pvt Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Raj Borax Pvt Ltd                       Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      10      Downgraded
                                        under LOC                                 from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Raj Borax Pvt Ltd                       LOC                CRISIL A4      50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Rathi Special Steels Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4      12.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Samkit Diamond Export Pvt Ltd           Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4      10      Downgraded
                                        Forward                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Samkit Diamond Export Pvt Ltd           Post Shipment      CRISIL A4      80      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Skylark Feeds Pvt Ltd                   ST Loan            CRISIL A2      250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Somochem India Pvt Ltd                  Export Packing     CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Somochem India Pvt Ltd                  Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      35      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating
Somochem India Pvt Ltd                  Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions   BG                 CRISIL A4      130     Reaffirmed
Ltd
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4      100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tata Capital Ltd                        CP                 CRISIL A1+     20000   Reaffirmed
Valens Molecules Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Yerik International                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Yerik International                     Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     145     Reaffirmed
Yerik International                     Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     100     Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aathees Hard Flooring                   TL                 CRISIL B+      24.5    Assigned
Aathees Hard Flooring                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      21.5    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Aftab Steels Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       27.5    Reaffirmed
Aftab Steels Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL B       27      Reaffirmed
Alhind Tours And Travels Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    13.8    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Alhind Tours And Travels Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    46.2    Assigned
Alhind Tours And Travels Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Assigned
Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL D       160     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Alupan Composite Panels Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       10      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B-
Anshula Technological Engineering       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      1.8     Upgraded from
Consultants Pvt Ltd                     Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL A       2250    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Automotive Manufacturers Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL A       224     Assigned
Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd                FB Fac*            CRISIL AA      255.8   Reaffirmed
*Comprises cash credit, overdraft, and short-term loans (fully interchangeable)
Bayer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL A+      40      Reaffirmed
Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd                      LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA+     130     Reaffirmed
Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd                      LT Bk Fac*         CRISIL AA+     50      Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities
Bayer Vapi Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bhagyashree Colours Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     45      Reaffirmed
Bharat Chemical                         Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BB+     97.5    Reaffirmed
Bharat Chemical                         CC                 CRISIL BB+     20      Reaffirmed
Bharat Chemical                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     5       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Binjrajka Industries Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Binjrajka Industries Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL B       31.3    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd          LT Bk Fac^         CRISIL AA      6250    Reaffirmed
*interchangeable with short term bank facilities
Edelweiss Agri Value Chain Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      3750    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac*
^interchangeable between letter of credit, buyer's credit and fund based facilities
Fitex Industries Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     160     Reaffirmed
Fitex Industries Ltd                    LOC                CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Fitex Industries Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Hanuman Timber Co                       CC                 CRISIL B       1       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Inox Wind Ltd                           CC*                CRISIL AA-     10600   Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 95 crore; letter of credit and
buyer's credit to the extent of Rs 370 crore; letter of credit, buyer's credit, and bank
guarantee to the extent of Rs 430 crore; and letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent
of Rs 75 crore
Inox Wind Ltd                           LT Loan            CRISIL AA-     683.6   Reaffirmed
Janaa Industries                        CC                 CRISIL B+      36      Reaffirmed
Janaa Industries                        LT Loan            CRISIL B+      11.2    Reaffirmed
Janaa Industries                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      7.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kamla Construction Company              CC                 CRISIL BB+     30      Assigned
Kemtec India Photographic Co Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Kemtec India Photographic Co Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kundan Jewellers Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B       230     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
M. C. Trading Co.                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Assigned
M/s Ganesh Ram Dokania                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     400     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
M/s Ganesh Ram Dokania                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     10      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
M/s Stanley Roy Construction            CC                 CRISIL BB+     95      Reaffirmed
Maiyas Beverages and Foods Pvt Ltd      Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B       200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical         CC                 CRISIL BBB     275     Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     45      Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd                       Loan Fac
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical         TL                 CRISIL BBB     15      Assigned
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Niladri Motors                          CC                 CRISIL BB+     60      Assigned
Olympus Motors Pvt Ltd                  Inventory Funding  CRISIL BBB     390     Upgraded from
                                        Fac                                       CRISIL BBB-
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd     CC & WC demand     CRISIL A+      350     Upgraded from
                                        loan(f)                                   CRISIL A
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd     LOC & BG(b)        CRISIL A+      2500    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A
b Interchangeable with Standby Letter of Credit and Buyers Credit; Includes sublimit of Rs.75
crores for Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd     LOC & BG(c)        CRISIL A+      4000    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A
c Interchangeable with Standby Letter of Credit and Buyers Credit; Includes sublimit of Rs.50
crores for Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd     LOC & BG(d)        CRISIL A+      5000    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A
d Interchangeable with Standby Letter of Credit and Buyers Credit; Includes sublimit of Rs.100
crores for Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency 
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd     LOC & BG(e)        CRISIL A+      3000    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A
e Interchangeable with Standby Letter of Credit and Buyers Credit; Includes sublimit of Rs.100
crores for Cash Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan and Packing Credit in Foreign Currency 
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd     Packing Credit in  CRISIL A+      10000   Upgraded from
                                        Foreign Currency(a)                       CRISIL A
a Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Cash Credit, Letter of Credit, Buyers
Credit, Bank Guarantee and Standby Letter of Credit.
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd     NCD*               CRISIL AA-     600     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A+
*Guaranteed by EID Parry (India) Ltd
Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd     NCD*               CRISIL AA-     2700    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A+
*Guaranteed by EID Parry (India) Ltd
Patco Precision Components Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB-     65      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Patco Precision Components Pvt Ltd      Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB-     65      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Patco Precision Components Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BB-     120     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     30      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd                Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB+     200     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Poddar Car World Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB+     52.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Quadrant Cables Pvt Ltd                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Quadrant Cables Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
R. N. Kapoor Textiles Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
R. N. Kapoor Textiles Pvt Ltd           Mortgage Loan Fac  CRISIL B       7       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
R. N. Kapoor Textiles Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B       23      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Raj Borax Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL B       45      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Rathi Special Steels Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       31.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Rathi Special Steels Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B       136     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Rathi Special Steels Ltd                CC                 CRISIL  B      280     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shree Vijaylaxmi International          Export Packing     CRISIL B       90      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Skylark Feeds Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB+    250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Skylark Feeds Pvt Ltd                   WC Demand Loan     CRISIL BBB+    60      Assigned
Skylark Feeds Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB+    40      Assigned
Skylark Foods Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB     30      Assigned
Skylark Foods Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     70      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Skylark Hatcheries Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB+    350     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Skylark Hatcheries Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    12.2    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Skylark Hatcheries Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BBB+    150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Somochem India Pvt Ltd                  CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL B       10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Special Lime Stone Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sree Sannidhi Foods Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sree Sannidhi Foods Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       99.5    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sree Sannidhi Foods Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL B       110     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Aditya Homes Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B       140     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Aditya Homes Pvt Ltd                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sri Aditya Homes Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       120     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
SSR Crest Engineers and Constructions   Overdraft          CRISIL  B      50      Downgraded
Ltd                                                                               from CRISIL B+
SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      2.3     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
SSVM Construction Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B+      7.7     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sunkon Energy Pvt Ltd                   Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB     270     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Sunkon Energy Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB     352.5   Assigned
Sunkon Energy Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     309     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Tata Capital Ltd                        CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+     150     Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Tata Capital Ltd                        NCDs               CRISIL AA+     7500    Assigned
Tata Capital Ltd                        NCDs               CRISIL AA+     5000    Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd                        NCDs               CRISIL AA+     5000    Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd                        PS                 CRISIL AA+     750     Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd                        PS                 CRISIL AA+     1000    Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd                        PS                 CRISIL AA+     750     Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd                        PS                 CRISIL AA+     500     Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd                        PS                 CRISIL AA+     2000    Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Ltd                        PS                 CRISIL AA+     15000   Reaffirmed 
Technoy Motors India Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Technoy Motors India Pvt Ltd            Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BBB-    120     Upgraded from
                                        Financing                                 CRISIL BB+
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Technoy Motors India Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    130     Assigned
Valens Molecules Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Valens Molecules Pvt Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     210     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Valens Molecules Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     110     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Yerik International                     LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     15      Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.