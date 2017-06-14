CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 14

Jun 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Wagh BG CRISIL A4+ 26 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ambica Alloys LOC CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Axis Bank Ltd Crore CDs CRISIL A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Baba Onkarnath Multipurpose Himghar Pvt BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (Issuer Not Cooperating) Cadila Healthcare Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Chromachemie Laboratory Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 332.5 Assigned Dighvijay Plastics and Allied Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL A3 Elkosta Security Systems India LOC & BG CRISIL A4 80.6 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Eram Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed ESSI Integrated Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL a4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Esspee Construction BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed Herald Publications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Herald Publications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 HMM Infra Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 300 Assigned Indo French Shellfish Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ivalue Infosolutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Issuer Not Cooperating KJSL Coal and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating LIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 58250 Reaffirmed Mecamidi HPP India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A4+ 275 Reaffirmed Mecamidi HPP India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Mysore Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating National Fabro Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Orissa Stevedores Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from Service CRISIL A4+ Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 11 Reaffirmed Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Credit Technical Associates Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1000 Reaffirmed Technical Associates Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 753.8 Reaffirmed Tirupati Lifesciences LOC CRISIL A3+ 5.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from Risk Limits CRISIL A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Wagh CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating A B Wagh Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating A B Wagh Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Akanksha Automobiles (Rudrapur) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Akanksha Automobiles (Rudrapur) Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Akanksha Automobiles (Rudrapur) Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 205 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Ambica Alloys CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ashoka Kraft Paper Mills L.L.P CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ashoka Kraft Paper Mills L.L.P TL CRISIL B 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Axis Bank Ltd Tier CRISIL AA+ 35000 Reaffirmed I Bonds (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Tier CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned II Bonds (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Bonds Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 32050 Reaffirmed Bonds Axis Bank Ltd Infrastructure CRISIL AAA 60000 Reaffirmed Bonds Axis Bank Ltd Tier CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed II Bonds (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Tier CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed II Bonds (Under Basel III) Axis Bank Ltd Tier CRISIL AAA 8500 Reaffirmed II Bonds (Under Basel III) Baba Onkarnath Multipurpose Himghar Pvt CC CRISIL B 59 Reaffirmed Ltd Baba Onkarnath Multipurpose Himghar Pvt TL CRISIL B 29.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Birla Sun Life Dynamic Bond Fund CRISIL AA+mfs - (Placed on Notice of Withdrawal') Black Horse Tyres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 280 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cadila Healthcare Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 13000 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Working capital demand loan and Packing credit in Foreign Currency Cadila Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 13888 Reaffirmed Cadila Healthcare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 7382 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chromachemie Laboratory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Chromachemie Laboratory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Dighvijay Plastics and Allied Products CC CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BBB- Eak Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Eak Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Eak Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Eak Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating Ebony Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ebony Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities eGiant Agroconnect Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 100 Reassigned Elkosta Security Systems India CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Elkosta Security Systems India Overdraft CRISIL B 59.4 Reaffirmed Eram Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Eram Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Fac Eram Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed ESSI Integrated Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Esspee Construction CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A 10200 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL A- Borrowings Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A 2040 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 800 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1460 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Guru Nanak Dev Educational Society Overdraft CRISIL BB- 43 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Guru Nanak Dev Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Guru Nanak Dev Educational Society TL CRISIL BB- 66.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Harman Rice Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 116 Reaffirmed Harman Rice Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 41.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Harman Rice Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Herald Publications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Herald Publications Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 64.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ HMM Infra Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 112.5 Assigned HMM Infra Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Assigned Indo French Shellfish Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Credit Indo French Shellfish Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 33 Reaffirmed Ivalue Infosolutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Issuer Not Cooperating Kartekya Wines CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ KJSL Coal and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed KJSL Coal and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ladhuram Toshniwal and Sons CC CRISIL BB 285 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 217650 Reaffirmed Lotus Farms CC CRISIL BB 479 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lotus Farms Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Lotus Farms TL CRISIL BB 344.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 43 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 139.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 11000 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Mysore Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Mysore Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed National Fabro Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Neel Kanth Agro Food P Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Neel Kanth Agro Food P Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Neelkanth Town Planners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Neelkanth Town Planners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Nischint Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nischint Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Orissa Stevedores Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Orissa Stevedores Ltd Overdraft CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Orissa Stevedores Ltd TL CRISIL BB 570 Reaffirmed Polyplastics Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Polyplastics Auto Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polyplastics Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 83 Reaffirmed Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 49.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 250 Upgraded from Financing CRISIL BB+ Scheme(e-DFS) Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 179.5 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB+ Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 31.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Power Cable Industries Overdraft CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Pradhama Multispeciality Hospitals & LT Loan CRISIL B 1200 Reaffirmed Research Institute Ltd Purvi Bharat Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- R. R. Energy Ltd BG CRISIL D 21 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R. R. Energy Ltd CC CRISIL D 240 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R. R. Energy Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating R. R. Energy Ltd TL CRISIL D 689 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 16.3 Reaffirmed Ramesh Zaveri and Co CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Renuka Constructions - Pune Project Loan CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Shree Shakambari Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sorkhi Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 69.5 Assigned Sorkhi Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned Sorkhi Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned Sri Meenaxi Granites Export Packing CRISIL B 30 Assigned Credit Sri Meenaxi Granites Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 10 Assigned Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 585 Reaffirmed SVR Enterprises Proposed BG CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed SVR Enterprises Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 243 Reaffirmed TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 227.1 Reaffirmed TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL BBB- 239.9 Reaffirmed Technical Associates Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Tirupati Lifesciences CC CRISIL BBB 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tirupati Lifesciences Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 44.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Tirupati Medicare Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tirupati Medicare Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 44.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Tirupati Medicare Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 2 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Tirupati Medicare Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 37.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Viswambhara Educational Society CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned White Gold Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)