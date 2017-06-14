FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 14
#Company News
June 14, 2017 / 7:27 AM / 2 months ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 14

29 Min Read

    Jun 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A B Wagh                                BG                 CRISIL A4+     26      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ambica Alloys                           LOC                CRISIL A4      25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Axis Bank Ltd                           Crore CDs          CRISIL A1+     500000  Reaffirmed
Baba Onkarnath Multipurpose Himghar Pvt BG                 CRISIL A4      1.5     Reaffirmed
Ltd                                                        (Issuer Not
                                                           Cooperating)
Cadila Healthcare Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A1+     500     Reaffirmed
Cadila Healthcare Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
Chromachemie Laboratory Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     332.5   Assigned
Dighvijay Plastics and Allied Products  Bill Discounting   CRISIL A3+     100     Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd                                                                           CRISIL A3
Elkosta Security Systems India          LOC & BG           CRISIL A4      80.6    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eram Motors Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4      90      Reaffirmed
ESSI Integrated Technologies Pvt Ltd    BG                 CRISIL a4      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Esspee Construction                     BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A1      150     Reaffirmed
Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL A1      350     Reaffirmed
Herald Publications Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     0.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Herald Publications Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
HMM Infra Ltd                           Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3      300     Assigned
Indo French Shellfish Company Pvt Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A4      12      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ivalue Infosolutions Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4      110     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A3
Issuer Not Cooperating
KJSL Coal and Power Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
LIC Housing Finance Ltd                 ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     58250   Reaffirmed
Mecamidi HPP India Pvt Ltd              Non-FBL            CRISIL A4+     275     Reaffirmed
Mecamidi HPP India Pvt Ltd              Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A4+     25      Reaffirmed
Mysore Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd        BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
National Fabro Technologies Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     55      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Orissa Stevedores Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd       LOC                CRISIL A4      15      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A3      15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd       Cash Management    CRISIL A3      40      Upgraded from
                                        Service                                   CRISIL A4+
Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3+     11      Reaffirmed
Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd             Standby Line of    CRISIL A3      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Technical Associates Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A2      1000    Reaffirmed
Technical Associates Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A2      753.8   Reaffirmed
Tirupati Lifesciences                   LOC                CRISIL A3+     5.3     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd                     LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     85      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3
Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd                     Loan Equivalent    CRISIL A3+     10      Upgraded from
                                        Risk Limits                               CRISIL A3

LONG TERM RATINGS:

-------------------
A B Wagh                                CC                 CRISIL BB-     20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
A B Wagh                                Proposed BG        CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
A B Wagh                                Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Akanksha Automobiles (Rudrapur) Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BB      40      Reaffirmed
Akanksha Automobiles (Rudrapur) Pvt Ltd Drop Line          CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Akanksha Automobiles (Rudrapur) Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB      205     Assigned
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Ambica Alloys                           CC                 CRISIL B       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Ashoka Kraft Paper Mills L.L.P          CC                 CRISIL B       40      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Ashoka Kraft Paper Mills L.L.P          TL                 CRISIL B       160     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Axis Bank Ltd                           Tier               CRISIL AA+     35000   Reaffirmed
                                        I Bonds (Under
                                        Basel III) 
Axis Bank Ltd                           Tier               CRISIL AAA     50000   Assigned
                                        II Bonds (Under
                                        Basel III)
Axis Bank Ltd                           Infrastructure     CRISIL AAA     50000   Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds
Axis Bank Ltd                           Infrastructure     CRISIL AAA     32050   Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds
Axis Bank Ltd                           Infrastructure     CRISIL AAA     60000   Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds 
Axis Bank Ltd                           Tier               CRISIL AAA     25000   Reaffirmed
                                        II Bonds (Under
                                        Basel III) 
Axis Bank Ltd                           Tier               CRISIL AAA     20000   Reaffirmed
                                        II Bonds (Under
                                        Basel III) 
Axis Bank Ltd                           Tier               CRISIL AAA     8500    Reaffirmed
                                        II Bonds (Under
                                        Basel III) 
Baba Onkarnath Multipurpose Himghar Pvt CC                 CRISIL B       59      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Baba Onkarnath Multipurpose Himghar Pvt TL                 CRISIL B       29.5    Reaffirmed
Ltd
Birla Sun Life                          Dynamic Bond Fund  CRISIL AA+mfs  -       (Placed on
                                                                                  Notice of
                                                                                  Withdrawal')
Black Horse Tyres Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      280     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Cadila Healthcare Ltd                   CC*                CRISIL AA+     13000   Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable with Working capital demand loan and Packing credit in Foreign Currency
Cadila Healthcare Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL AA+     13888   Reaffirmed
Cadila Healthcare Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     7382    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Chromachemie Laboratory Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      7.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Chromachemie Laboratory Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB      10      Assigned
Dighvijay Plastics and Allied Products  CC                 CRISIL BBB     10      Upgraded from
Pvt Ltd                                                                           CRISIL BBB-
Eak Automobiles Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eak Automobiles Pvt Ltd                 Inventory Funding  CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eak Automobiles Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eak Automobiles Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       45      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ebony Automobiles Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     140     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Ebony Automobiles Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     65      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
ECL Finance Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL AA      20800   Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      46477.8 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      25022.2 Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**interchangeable with short term bank facilities
eGiant Agroconnect Pvt Ltd              Packing Credit     CRISIL B+      100     Reassigned
Elkosta Security Systems India          CC                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Elkosta Security Systems India          Overdraft          CRISIL B       59.4    Reaffirmed
Eram Motors Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B+      150     Reaffirmed
Eram Motors Pvt Ltd                     Inventory Funding  CRISIL B+      150     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Eram Motors Pvt Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL B+      90      Reaffirmed
ESSI Integrated Technologies Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Esspee Construction                     CC                 CRISIL B       70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL A       5000    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd          External           CRISIL A       10200   Upgraded from
                                        Commercial                                CRISIL A-
                                        Borrowings
Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd          Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A       2040    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL A       800     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A-
Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       1460    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL A-
Guru Nanak Dev Educational Society      Overdraft          CRISIL BB-     43      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Guru Nanak Dev Educational Society      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     40.6    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Guru Nanak Dev Educational Society      TL                 CRISIL BB-     66.4    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Harman Rice Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B+      116     Reaffirmed
Harman Rice Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      41.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Harman Rice Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL B+      2.4     Reaffirmed
Herald Publications Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Herald Publications Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB      64.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
HMM Infra Ltd                           CC                 CRISIL BBB-    112.5   Assigned
HMM Infra Ltd                           TL                 CRISIL BBB-    37.5    Assigned
Indo French Shellfish Company Pvt Ltd   Export Packing     CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Indo French Shellfish Company Pvt Ltd   TL                 CRISIL B       33      Reaffirmed
Ivalue Infosolutions Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kartekya Wines                          CC                 CRISIL BB      150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
KJSL Coal and Power Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       200     Reaffirmed
KJSL Coal and Power Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ladhuram Toshniwal and Sons             CC                 CRISIL BB      285     Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd                 LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AAA     217650  Reaffirmed
Lotus Farms                             CC                 CRISIL BB      479     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Lotus Farms                             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      6.3     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Lotus Farms                             TL                 CRISIL BB      344.7   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     43      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     139.1   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     27.9    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd      LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA+     11000   Reaffirmed
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd      WC Demand Loan     CRISIL AA+     1500    Reaffirmed
Mysore Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Mysore Engineers (India) Pvt Ltd        Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
National Fabro Technologies Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Neel Kanth Agro Food P Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
Neel Kanth Agro Food P Pvt Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
Neelkanth Town Planners Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       100     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Neelkanth Town Planners Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL B       180     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Nischint Foods Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       80      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Nischint Foods Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       45      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     45      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Offshore Marinetech Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     30      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Orissa Stevedores Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      45      Reaffirmed
Orissa Stevedores Ltd                   Overdraft          CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
Orissa Stevedores Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB      570     Reaffirmed
Polyplastics Auto Components Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Polyplastics Auto Components Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       7       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Polyplastics Auto Components Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL B       83      Reaffirmed
Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B       32.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       31.8    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Polyplastics Uttar Bharat Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL B       49.6    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    95      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd       Channel Financing  CRISIL BBB-    100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd       Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BBB-    250     Upgraded from
                                        Financing                                 CRISIL BB+
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd       Inventory Funding  CRISIL BBB-    179.5   Upgraded from
                                        Fac                                       CRISIL BB+
Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL BBB-    31.3    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd       WC Fac             CRISIL BBB-    30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Power Cable Industries                  Overdraft          CRISIL B       75      Reaffirmed
Pradhama Multispeciality Hospitals &    LT Loan            CRISIL B       1200    Reaffirmed
Research Institute Ltd
Purvi Bharat Steels Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
R. R. Energy Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL D       21      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
R. R. Energy Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL D       240     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
R. R. Energy Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
R. R. Energy Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL D       689     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB     125     Reaffirmed
Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BBB     16.3    Reaffirmed
Ramesh Zaveri and Co                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     250     Reaffirmed
Renuka Constructions - Pune             Project Loan       CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Shree Shakambari Rice Mill Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B       200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Sorkhi Industries Pvt Ltd               Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      69.5    Assigned
Sorkhi Industries Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      3.5     Assigned
Sorkhi Industries Pvt Ltd               Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      17      Assigned
Sri Meenaxi Granites                    Export Packing     CRISIL B       30      Assigned
                                        Credit
Sri Meenaxi Granites                    Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B       10      Assigned
Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BBB-    300     Reaffirmed
Super Gold Suitings Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BBB-    585     Reaffirmed
SVR Enterprises                         Proposed BG        CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
SVR Enterprises                         Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    300     Reaffirmed
TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd      Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB-    243     Reaffirmed
TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BBB-    227.1   Reaffirmed
TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd      WC Loan            CRISIL BBB-    239.9   Reaffirmed
Technical Associates Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB+    400     Reaffirmed
Tirupati Lifesciences                   CC                 CRISIL BBB     350     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Tirupati Lifesciences                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     44.7    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB-
Tirupati Medicare Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB     250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Tirupati Medicare Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     44.9    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB-
Tirupati Medicare Ltd                   Standby Line of    CRISIL BBB     2       Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL BBB-
Tirupati Medicare Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB     170     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB     270     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB-
Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     37.5    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BBB-
Viswambhara Educational Society         CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB+     70      Assigned
White Gold Cotton Industries            CC                 CRISIL  B      140     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

