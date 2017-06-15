FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 15
June 15, 2017 / 5:00 AM / 2 months ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 15

26 Min Read

    Jun 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 14, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Al-Noor Exports                         Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     300     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
American International School - Chennai BG                 CRISIL A1+     0.4     Reaffirmed
American International School - Chennai Proposed BG        CRISIL A1+     2       Reaffirmed
Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A2+     759     Reaffirmed
Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4      4       Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
BCH Electric Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A3+     20      Reaffirmed
BCH Electric Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A3+     170     Reaffirmed
BCH Electric Ltd                        Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3+     159.7   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Dhall Exports                           BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Dhall Exports                           Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed

Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     50000   Reaffirmed

Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     100000  Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis

Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     100000  Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis

Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     100000  Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis

Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     100000  Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis

Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   ST Principal-Pro   CRISIL PP -    7150    Reaffirmed
                                        Mkt-Linked Debt    MLD A1+r

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     63500   Reaffirmed

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     20000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     20000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     50000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     35000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd        ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     20000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis

Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A1      2600    Reaffirmed
Goyal Sons                              BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Goyal Sons                              LOC                CRISIL A4      25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Grand Motors                            BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Hi-Technocrats Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Jumbo Bag Ltd                           BG                 CRISIL A4      4       Reaffirmed
Jumbo Bag Ltd                           LOC                CRISIL A4      137     Reaffirmed
K.T. Mathew & Co.                       BG                 CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 Foreign            CRISIL A4      70      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Bill
                                        Purchase
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4      9.8     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Legend Cars Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Metalloy Impex                          Bill Pur-Dis Fac   CRISIL A4      7.5     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd                 Inventory Funding  CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd                 LOC^               CRISIL A4+     300     Reaffirmed
^ 100% inter-changeable with Buyer's credit (Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sanwar Mal Khetawat                     BG                 CRISIL A3      407.5   Reaffirmed
Satya Jewellers                         Overdraft          CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3      70      Upgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A3      70      Upgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
SDB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      300     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
SDB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd              Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shraddha Gems                           Post Shipment      CRISIL A4      52.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Spark Technologies Pvt Ltd              LOC & BG           CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Sunrise Process Equipments              Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4      17.5    Reaffirmed
Sunrise Process Equipments              LOC                CRISIL A4      17.5    Reaffirmed
Sunrise Process Equipments              Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      2.5     Reaffirmed
Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     0.5     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd                      Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4+     20      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd                      Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     80      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd        Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     10      Reassigned
Vinayak Minerals                        Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
American International School - Chennai Foreign Currency   CRISIL A+      129.9   Reaffirmed
                                        TL*
* USD 2.00 Million term loan converted to INR (based on the March 31, 2017 exchange rate of
Rs.64.894 per USD)

American International School - Chennai Foreign Currency   Withdrawal     275.8   Withdrawal
                                        TL**
** USD 4.25 Million term loan converted to INR (based on the March 31, 2017 exchange rate of
Rs.64.894 per USD)
American International School - Chennai Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     64.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL A-      150     Reaffirmed
Aryan Energy Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      91      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B       26      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
Baba Bearings Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL B       26.4    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  B+
BCH Electric Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BBB     520     Reaffirmed
BCH Electric Ltd                        Rupee TL           CRISIL BBB     90.3    Reaffirmed
Brahmanand Himghar Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Deron Properties Pvt Ltd                Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      175     Assigned
Deron Properties Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      125     Assigned
Deron Properties Pvt Ltd                Proposed Rupee TL  CRISIL B+      250     Assigned
Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk     -              71.2    Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Reaffirmed
Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC        CRISIL BB-     70      Reaffirmed
Dhall Enterprises and Engineers Pvt Ltd TL                 CRISIL BB-     8.8     Assigned
Dhall Exports                           Export Packing     CRISIL BB-     200     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd          LT Loan            CRISIL A+      380.6   Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AA      46477.8 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      25022.2 Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac**
**interchangeable with short term bank facilities
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA      5000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac^
^Interchangeable between short term and long term
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   NCD                CRISIL AA/     50000   Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   NCD                CRISIL AA/     1000    Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd   PS                 CRISIL AA/     10500   Reaffirmed
Ess Ell Foods Ltd                       Inventory Funding  CRISIL BB+     75      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
GK-Autopal Lighting Solutions LLP       CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
GK-Autopal Lighting Solutions LLP       Rupee TL           CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL A+      500     Reaffirmed
Global Coal and Mining Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL A+      2195    Reaffirmed
Goyal Sons                              CC                 CRISIL B       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB
Grand Hyundai                           CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Grand Hyundai                           Inventory Funding  CRISIL B+      92      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Grand Hyundai                           TL                 CRISIL B+      8       Reaffirmed
Grand Motors                            CC                 CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
Grand Motors                            Inventory Funding  CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Grand Motors                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      77.4    Reaffirmed
Gurulaxmi Cottex Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB      162.6   Reaffirmed
Hi-Technocrats Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     45      Reaffirmed
Hi-Technocrats Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Reaffirmed
Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB-     16.5    Reaffirmed
Jumbo Bag Ltd                           CC                 CRISIL B+      358     Reaffirmed
Jumbo Bag Ltd                           Foreign Bill       CRISIL B+      92.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Jumbo Bag Ltd                           LT Loan            CRISIL B+      17      Reaffirmed
Jumbo Bag Ltd                           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      26.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
K.T. Mathew & Co.                       CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
K.T. Mathew & Co.                       Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      15      Reaffirmed
Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      0.4     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kewin Chemicals Pvt Ltd                 Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B+      3.6     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B       185     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Kumaragiri Spinnerss Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL B       372     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Legend Cars Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BB-     5       Reaffirmed
Legend Cars Pvt Ltd                     Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB-     33      Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Legend Cars Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     11.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Legend Cars Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BB-     5.4     Reaffirmed
Leofortune Infrabuildcon Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL D       150     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Metalloy Impex                          CC#                CRISIL B       82.5    Reaffirmed
# Buyers credit is the sublimit of cash credit to the extent of Rs.5.25 Crore

Mewar University                        TL                 CRISIL D       296.7   Reaffirmed
Mohan Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL D       1000    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Mohan Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd           Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       250     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Mohan Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd           WC TL              CRISIL D       2250    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Nova Agri Sciences (P) Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       40      Assigned
Nova Agri Sciences (P) Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B       25      Assigned
One Stop Entertainment Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
Ozone Granites Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB      35      Reaffirmed
Ozone Granites Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Ozone Granites Pvt Ltd                  Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
Raghav Cotspin Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
Raghav Cotspin Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B       220     Reaffirmed
Raj Ceramics                            CC                 CRISIL BB+     79      Reaffirmed
Raj Ceramics                            Fund & NFBL        CRISIL BB+     1.6     Reaffirmed
Raj Ceramics                            LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     5       Reaffirmed
Raj Ceramics                            Non-FBL            CRISIL BB+     14      Reaffirmed
Ram Meher Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd       Overdraft          CRISIL B+      14      Reaffirmed
Ram Meher Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      51      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ram Meher Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     165.5   Reaffirmed
Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     236.1   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Ratnagiri Impex Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     130     Reaffirmed
Saakaar Constructions Pvt Ltd           Overdraft          CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Sanwar Mal Khetawat                     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    57.5    Reaffirmed
Sanwar Mal Khetawat                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    35      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Satya Jewellers                         CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Satya Jewellers                         LT Loan            CRISIL B       17.2    Reaffirmed
Satya Jewellers                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       2.8     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    116     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BBB-    4       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Shiva Gramodyog Sewa Sansthan           Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Shraddha Gems                           Export Packing     CRISIL B+      22.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Shree Vishwakarma Cold Storage          Overdraft          CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Shri Guru Stone Crusher Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Shri Guru Stone Crusher Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Sibrama Newage                          Packing Credit     CRISIL BBB     120     Reaffirmed
Spark Technologies Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB      120     Reaffirmed
Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       13.5    Reaffirmed
Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd    TL                 CRISIL B       26.5    Reaffirmed
Starline Cars Pvt Ltd                   Drop Line          CRISIL BB      63      Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Starline Cars Pvt Ltd                   Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB      230     Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Starline Cars Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB      17      Reaffirmed
Sunrise Process Equipments              CC                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
Sunrise Process Equipments              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       32.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     43.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Suri Shoes Pvt Ltd                      Standby Line of    CRISIL BB+     35      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd        Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB      70      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB      92      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Suryauday Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      28      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Vinayak Minerals                        CC                 CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Vinayak Minerals                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vinayak Minerals                        TL                 CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

