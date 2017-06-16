FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2017 / 5:37 AM / 2 months ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 16

32 Min Read

    Jun 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 15, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akshay Spinning Mills                   Import LOC Limit   CRISIL A4      1.3     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Asian Food Industries                   BG                 CRISIL A3      50      Reaffirmed
Asian Food Industries                   Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      40      Reaffirmed
Autotech Industries India Pvt Ltd       Advance Against    CRISIL A1      60      Reaffirmed
                                        Consignment Sales
Autotech Industries India Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A1      2.5     Reaffirmed
Autotech Industries India Pvt Ltd       Export Packing     CRISIL A1      120     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       ST Bk Fac          CRISIL A1+     3750    Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       ST Debt Programme  CRISIL A1+     150000  Assigned
BHRUNDA Infra Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     285     Reaffirmed
BSBK Pvt Ltd                            BG                 CRISIL A3+     1136.4  Reaffirmed
BSBK Pvt Ltd                            LOC                CRISIL A3+     20      Reaffirmed
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      LOC & BG#          CRISIL A2      1931    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A2+
# Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit/Bank Guarantee/Letter of Credit and interchangeable
from Fund based to Non Fund based limit amounting to Rs. 25 crores    
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LOC & BG##CRISIL A2      1500    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A2+
## Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing /
Discounting, , Buyer's Credit and Rs. 20 crs interchangeable with Cash Credit, WCDL / STL,
Stand-by Letter of Credit and Shipping Guarantee    
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      ST Loan            CRISIL A2      250     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A2+
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      Standby LOC        CRISIL A2      2797    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A2+
Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      2.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lotus Infratech                         BG                 CRISIL A4      92.5    Assigned
M. K. Roy and Bros. Project Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4      45      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
NRB Bearings Ltd                        CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     850     Reaffirmed
Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4      7       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Panda Infraproject Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
R. G. Pigments Pvt Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4      70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
R. Kothari and Company                  Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
R. Kothari and Company                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
R. Kothari and Company                  Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shirt Company India Ltd                 Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shirt Company India Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shirt Company India Ltd                 Overdraft          CRISIL A4      108.8   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shirt Company India Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      160     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Ram Autotech Pvt Ltd               Overdraft          CRISIL A4      45      Assigned
Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd        Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      910     Downgraded
                                        Discounting                               from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd        Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      140     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd        Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      500     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd        Standby LOC        CRISIL A4      960     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Star Organic Foods Inc                  Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      30      Downgraded
                                        Discounting                               from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Star Organic Foods Inc                  Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      10      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Star Organic Foods Inc                  LOC                CRISIL A4      1.5     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suich Industries Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating

Suraj Impex India Pvt Ltd               Bill Purchase      CRISIL A4+     900     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Suraj Impex India Pvt Ltd               Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     2000    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Tee Knits                               Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4      54      Reaffirmed
                                        Negotiation
Issuer Not Cooperating
Tee Knits                               Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Track India Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4      350     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       FD Programme       FAAA           0       Reaffirmed
    
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
9Planets Products Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL D       42      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
9Planets Products Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL D       149     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aadya Motor Company India Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL D       120     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aadya Motor Company India Pvt Ltd       WC Fac             CRISIL D       200     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Aarvee International                    CC                 CRISIL D       180     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Aarvee International                    Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL D       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Akshay Spinning Mills                   CC                 CRISIL B-      32.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Akshay Spinning Mills                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      20.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Akshay Spinning Mills                   TL                 CRISIL B-      71      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Al Manama Retail Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      124     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Al Manama Retail Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B+      116     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Asian Food Industries                   Packing Credit     CRISIL BBB-    910     Reaffirmed
Asian Thai Foods India Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Autotech Industries India Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL A       358.8   Reaffirmed
B.L. Agro Oils Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BBB     3750    Reaffirmed
B.L. Agro Oils Ltd                      Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB     211     Reaffirmed
B.L. Agro Oils Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL BBB     679     Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA     30500   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       LT Bk Fac          CRISIL AAA     122205.4Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     53544.6 Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL AAA     50000   Assigned
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Subordinate Debt   CRISIL AAA     5000    Assigned
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL AAA     70000   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCD                CRISIL AAA     30000   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       NCDs               CRISIL AAA     70528   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     20000   Reaffirmed
Bajaj Finance Ltd                       Lower Tier-II      CRISIL AAA     7000    Reaffirmed
                                        Bonds
BHRUNDA Infra Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB+     155     Reaffirmed
Boparai Metals Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     50      Assigned
Boparai Metals Pvt Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     35      Assigned
BSBK Pvt Ltd                            CC                 CRISIL BBB     295     Reaffirmed
BSBK Pvt Ltd                            LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     105     Reaffirmed
BSBK Pvt Ltd                            Proposed TL        CRISIL BBB     65      Assigned
BSBK Pvt Ltd                            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     43.6    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Drashti Innovative Syncotex Pvt. Ltd.   BG                 CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Drashti Innovative Syncotex Pvt. Ltd.   CC                 CRISIL D       101.3   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Drashti Innovative Syncotex Pvt. Ltd.   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Drashti Innovative Syncotex Pvt. Ltd.   TL                 CRISIL D       98.7    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Eagle Steel Industries Pvt Ltd          CC*                CRISIL BB-     120     Assigned
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
*Letter of Credit facility to the extent of Rs.10 crore as a sub-limit of Cash Credit facility
Eagle Steel Industries Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Gauri International Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL D       150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gauri International Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL D       160     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL D       165     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Gouthami Hatcheries Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       71.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
H. R. International Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL D       25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
H. R. International Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       120     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
H. R. International Ltd                 Foreign            CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
                                        Documentary Bills
                                        Purchase
Issuer Not Cooperating
H. R. International Ltd                 LOC                CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
H. R. International Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL D       80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
H. R. International Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       60.6    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
H. R. International Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL D       9.4     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      CC**               CRISIL BBB+    181     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
** Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Export Packing Credit, Pre &
Post Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing / Discounting, Working Capital Demand Loan / Short
Term Loan, Buyers Credit/Import Bill Discounting/ Letter of Credit 
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      CC*                CRISIL BBB+    250     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
*Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Export Packing Credit, Pre &
Post Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing / Discounting, Working Capital Demand Loan / Short
Term Loan 
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      CC^                CRISIL BBB+    500     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
^Fully interchangeable with WCDL/PrePost Shipment export credit/LC/ Buyer's Credit, Bank
Guarantee amounting to Rs. 20 crores 
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      LOC & BG@          CRISIL BBB+    419     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
@Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit and Interchangeability from Non Fund to Fund based
limit, Bank Guarantee amounting to Rs. 23.35 crores 
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      LOC & BG##         CRISIL BBB+    500     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
## Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing /
Discounting, , Buyer's Credit and Rs. 20 crs interchangeable with Cash Credit, WCDL / STL,
Stand-by Letter of Credit and Shipping Guarantee 
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      Proposed CC Limit^ CRISIL BBB+    200     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A-
^Fully interchangeable with WCDL/PrePost Shipment export credit/LC/ Buyer's Credit, Bank
Guarantee amounting to Rs. 20 crores 
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL BBB+    1200    Assigned
J and J Precision Industries            CC                 CRISIL B-      150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jaipur Crafts Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jaipur Crafts Pvt Ltd                   Standby Line of    CRISIL BB      3       Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jaipur Crafts Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB      47      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
JB Rolling Mills Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
JB Rolling Mills Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       25      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       330     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd              LOC                CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd              Standby Line of    CRISIL D       35      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Issuer Not Cooperating
Jhunjhunwala Oil Mills Ltd              TL                 CRISIL D       185     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kalpatharu Breweries and Distilleries   CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kalpatharu Breweries and Distilleries   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kalpatharu Breweries and Distilleries   TL                 CRISIL B       35      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       42.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd              LOC                CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lotus Infratech                         Overdraft          CRISIL B+      17.5    Assigned
M. K. Roy and Bros. Project Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL B       51.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
M. K. Roy and Bros. Project Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       54.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
M. K. Roy and Bros. Project Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL B       1.8     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
NRB Bearings Ltd                        CC@                CRISIL AA-     800     Reaffirmed
@ Interchangeable with buyer's credit (BC), export packing credit (EPC), bill discounting (BD),
letter of credit (LC), and bank guarantee (BG)
NRB Bearings Ltd                        CC#                CRISIL AA-     670     Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL) /LC/standby letter of
credit/guarantee/EPC
NRB Bearings Ltd                        CC&                CRISIL AA-     650     Reaffirmed
& Interchangeable with WCDL, EPC, LC/BC, and capex BC
NRB Bearings Ltd                        CC^                CRISIL AA-     500     Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with cash credit, WCDL/foreign currency non-repatriable (FCNR)/EPC/BC
NRB Bearings Ltd                        CC@@               CRISIL AA-     800     Reaffirmed
@@ Interchangeable with STL/CP, BC/EPC/FCNR, CC/WCDL.
NRB Bearings Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     200     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
NRB Bearings Ltd                        NCD                CRISIL AA-     200     Reaffirmed
NRB Bearings Ltd                        NCD                CRISIL AA-     300     Reaffirmed
Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      33      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd           Corporate Loan     CRISIL B+      2.9     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd           Electronic Dealer  CRISIL B+      31.2    Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Issuer Not Cooperating
Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      3.2     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Orissa Diesel Engines Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B+      4.7     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Panda Infraproject Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prachin Foundation                      LT Loan            CRISIL D       70.9    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Prachin Foundation                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       29.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
R T Exports Ltd                         TL                 CRISIL D       149.5   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
R. G. Pigments Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
R. G. Pigments Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       30      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Radha Madhav Developers                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     500     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rajpal Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rajpal Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      22.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ravian Life Science Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      35      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ravian Life Science Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
RC Automotive Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B-      180     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
RC Automotive Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Saomya Fortune Infra Ventures           TL                 CRISIL D       150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shirt Company India Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      18.1    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shirt Company India Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B-      438.1   Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shri Ram Autotech Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Shyama Jewels (Gonikoppal) Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BBB-    80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Shyama Jewels (Madikeri) Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BBB-    80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Shyama Jewels (Puttur) Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB-    160     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Shyama Jewels Sourcing Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB-    90      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Shyama Jewels Sourcing Pvt Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    10      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB+
Sri Venkata Kamakshi Rice Industries    Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL BB-     21.4    Assigned
Sri Venkata Kamakshi Rice Industries    CC                 CRISIL BB-     56      Assigned
Sri Venkata Kamakshi Rice Industries    LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     2.6     Assigned
Star Agro Marine Exports Pvt Ltd        LT Loan            CRISIL B       174.5   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Star Aqua International Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B       100     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Star Aqua International Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL B       82.7    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Star Organic Foods Inc                  LT Loan            CRISIL B       18.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Star Organic Foods Inc                  Packing Credit     CRISIL B       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suich Industries Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     150     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suich Industries Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB+     80      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL D       105     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL D       174     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sujatha Feeds Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       14      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Supreme Rice Industries                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     65      Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Supreme Rice Industries                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     11      Assigned;
                                        Loan Fac                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Supreme Rice Industries                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     24      Assigned;
                                                                                  Suspension
                                                                                  Revoked
Suraj Impex India Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL BB+     84.8    Assigned
Surendra Mining Industries Pvt Ltd      TL                 CRISIL B       552     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Suvilas Properties Pvt. Ltd.            Project Loan       CRISIL B       350     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ticel Bio Park Ltd                      LT Loan            CRISIL BB      700     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ticel Bio Park Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      200     Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Track India Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B       90      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Track India Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       60      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Trans Engineers India Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     300     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

