CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 20

Jun 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 500 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC* CRISIL A3+ 250 Assigned Anupam Fibrotech BG CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bihari Lal Menghani BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Diamond Industries Capex LOC CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Diamond Industries LOC CRISIL A4 750 Reaffirmed Diamond TMT and Procon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 82.5 Reaffirmed Credit Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed HMM Infra Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 80000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 35000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 50000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 4500 Withdrawal JM Financial Capital Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis. JM Financial Capital Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed (Including CP) JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis JNS Instruments Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Kalyaneswari Polyfabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 29850 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 650 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd ST Loan@ CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with foreign bill discounting and export credit loan Manjushree Technopack Ltd BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Manjushree Technopack Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Forward Manjushree Technopack Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Rajcon Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Rajkamal Textiles BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.7 Reaffirmed Shree Durga Iron and Steel Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 285 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Shri Ganesha Global Gulal Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Shri Ganesha Global Gulal Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.6 Reaffirmed Forward Supreme Filaments Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.3 Assigned Toshniwal Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Trans Chem Corporation Buyer`s Credit CRISIL A4+ 115 Reaffirmed Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reassigned Vishal Precision Steel Tubes and Strips Purchase Bill CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned Pvt Ltd Discounting Vishal Precision Steel Tubes and Strips LOC CRISIL A2+ 56.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vishal Precision Steel Tubes and Strips Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd under LOC LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Hospital CC CRISIL B 1 Reaffirmed Aastha Hospital TL CRISIL B 29.2 Reaffirmed Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 2700 Reaffirmed Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Anupam Fibrotech CC CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Bihari Lal Menghani CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 370 - Chalapathi Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B+ 143.2 Assigned Chalapathi Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 31.4 Assigned Loan Fac Chalapathi Educational Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 25.4 Assigned Fac CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Diamond TMT and Procon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Diamond TMT and Procon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 71 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Geena Garments Export Packing CRISIL BBB 140 Assigned Credit HMM Infra Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed HMM Infra Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed JM Financial Capital Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed JNS Instruments Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 700 Reaffirmed JNS Instruments Ltd Buyer`s Credit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed JNS Instruments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed JNS Instruments Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Fac JNS Instruments Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 63 Reaffirmed JNS Instruments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kalyaneswari Polyfabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kalyaneswari Polyfabs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 38500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 2710 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 28790 Reaffirmed Loan Fac L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan# CRISIL AA+ 4475 Reaffirmed Mahalakshmi Service Apartments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Manjushree Technopack Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1600 Upgraded from CRISIL A Manjushree Technopack Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 4037.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A Param Dairy Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Param Dairy Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 32 Reaffirmed Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL C Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 426.2 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL C Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 633.8 Upgraded from CRISIL C Rajcon Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Rajkamal Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajkamal Textiles LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rajkamal Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Redhu Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 248 Reaffirmed Redhu Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 107.6 Reaffirmed Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 9.5 Assigned Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 270 Assigned S. E. Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed S. E. Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Swadhin Commercials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Sai Swadhin Commercials Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed Saraswati Trading Co - Karnal TL CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Saraswati Trading Co - Karnal CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Saraswati Trading Co - Karnal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 46 Assigned Loan Fac Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 42.9 Reaffirmed Shree Durga Iron and Steel Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Shri Ganesha Global Gulal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Shri Ganesha Global Gulal Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 84.7 Reaffirmed Soubhagya Processor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Soubhagya Processor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 16.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Soubhagya Processor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 48.7 Reaffirmed Supreme Filaments Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 34.3 Assigned Supreme Filaments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.4 Assigned Loan Fac Supreme Filaments Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Toshniwal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Toshniwal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Toshniwal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 7.3 Assigned Trans Chem Corporation CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Trans Chem Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 134.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Vishal Precision Steel Tubes and Strips TL CRISIL A- 76.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vishal Precision Steel Tubes and Strips CC CRISIL A- 400 Assigned Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.