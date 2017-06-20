FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 20
June 20, 2017 / 5:19 AM / 2 months ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 20

19 Min Read

    Jun 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 19, 2017.

COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd              LOC*               CRISIL A3+     500     Assigned
*Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd              Proposed LOC*      CRISIL A3+     250     Assigned
Anupam Fibrotech                        BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Bihari Lal Menghani                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     32.5    Reaffirmed
CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A3      15      Reaffirmed
CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A3      5       Reaffirmed
Diamond Industries                      Capex LOC          CRISIL A4      300     Reaffirmed
Diamond Industries                      LOC                CRISIL A4      750     Reaffirmed
Diamond TMT and Procon Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd              Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     82.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd              LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Reaffirmed
Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd              Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
HMM Infra Ltd                           Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3      300     Reaffirmed
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     80000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     35000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     50000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  CP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     75000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd                  ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     4500    Withdrawal
JM Financial Capital Ltd                CP Issue^          CRISIL A1+     10000   Assigned
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis.
JM Financial Capital Ltd                CP Issue^          CRISIL A1+     10000   Withdrawal
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis.
JM Financial Capital Ltd                ST Debt Programme  CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
                                        (Including CP)
JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     10000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
JM Financial Properties And Holdings LtdCP Issue*          CRISIL A1+     10000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
JNS Instruments Ltd                     LOC                CRISIL A3      150     Reaffirmed
Kalyaneswari Polyfabs Pvt Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     29850   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                ST Loan            CRISIL A1+     150     Reaffirmed
L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd           LOC^               CRISIL A1+     650     Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with bank guarantee
L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd           ST Loan@           CRISIL A1+     1500    Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with foreign bill discounting and export credit loan
Manjushree Technopack Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A1      30      Reaffirmed
Manjushree Technopack Ltd               Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A1      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Manjushree Technopack Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A1      150     Reaffirmed
Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd           BG                 CRISIL A4      27.5    Reaffirmed
Rajcon Engineers Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     250     Assigned
Rajkamal Textiles                       BG                 CRISIL A4+     6.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd                        Overdraft          CRISIL A4      50      Assigned
Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd                        LOC                CRISIL A4      70      Assigned
Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A3      0.7     Reaffirmed
Shree Durga Iron and Steel Co. Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A4      285     Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Shri Ganesha Global Gulal Pvt Ltd       BG                 CRISIL A4      12.5    Reaffirmed
Shri Ganesha Global Gulal Pvt Ltd       Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4      0.6     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Supreme Filaments Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4      0.3     Assigned
Toshniwal Industries Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Trans Chem Corporation                  Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL A4+     115     Reaffirmed
Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd              BG                 CRISIL A4      4       Reassigned
Vishal Precision Steel Tubes and Strips Purchase Bill      CRISIL A2+     50      Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                 Discounting
Vishal Precision Steel Tubes and Strips LOC                CRISIL A2+     56.2    Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vishal Precision Steel Tubes and Strips Bill Discounting   CRISIL A2+     20      Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                 under LOC

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aastha Hospital                         CC                 CRISIL B       1       Reaffirmed
Aastha Hospital                         TL                 CRISIL B       29.2    Reaffirmed
Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BBB     1000    Reaffirmed
Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL BBB     2700    Reaffirmed
Aculife Healthcare Pvt Ltd              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     250     Reaffirmed
Anupam Fibrotech                        CC                 CRISIL B       30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-

(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Bihari Lal Menghani                     CC                 CRISIL BB      65      Reaffirmed
Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      70      Reaffirmed
Bikaner Ceramics Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      7.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL A-      370     -
Chalapathi Educational Society          LT Loan            CRISIL B+      143.2   Assigned
Chalapathi Educational Society          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      31.4    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Chalapathi Educational Society          Secured Overdraft  CRISIL B+      25.4    Assigned
                                        Fac
CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    120     Reaffirmed
CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    30      Reaffirmed
Diamond TMT and Procon Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      300     Reaffirmed
Diamond TMT and Procon Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB+     71      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Eastman Cast and Forge Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     20      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB-
Geena Garments                          Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     140     Assigned
                                        Credit
HMM Infra Ltd                           CC                 CRISIL BBB-    115     Reaffirmed
HMM Infra Ltd                           TL                 CRISIL BBB-    35      Reaffirmed
JM Financial Capital Ltd                NCD                CRISIL AA      2000    Reaffirmed
JNS Instruments Ltd                     Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB-    700     Reaffirmed
JNS Instruments Ltd                     Buyer`s Credit     CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
JNS Instruments Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    100     Reaffirmed
JNS Instruments Ltd                     Inventory Funding  CRISIL BBB-    400     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
JNS Instruments Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    63      Reaffirmed
JNS Instruments Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    7       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Kalyaneswari Polyfabs Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Kalyaneswari Polyfabs Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA     38500   Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                LT Loan            CRISIL AAA     2710    Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     28790   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     1000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
L G Electronics India Pvt Ltd           WC Demand Loan#    CRISIL AA+     4475    Reaffirmed
Mahalakshmi Service Apartments          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      50      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Manjushree Technopack Ltd               CC                 CRISIL A+      1600    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A
Manjushree Technopack Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL A+      4037.8  Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A
Param Dairy Ltd                         CC                 CRISIL BBB     400     Reaffirmed
Param Dairy Ltd                         Corporate Loan     CRISIL BBB     32      Reaffirmed
Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B+      300     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL C
Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd           Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      426.2   Upgraded from
                                        Limits                                    CRISIL C
Patnaik Steels and Alloys Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B+      633.8   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL C
Rajcon Engineers Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Assigned
Rajkamal Textiles                       CC                 CRISIL BB-     85      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Rajkamal Textiles                       LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     5       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Rajkamal Textiles                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     14.4    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Redhu Hatcheries Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL D       248     Reaffirmed
Redhu Hatcheries Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL D       107.6   Reaffirmed
Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd                        WC TL              CRISIL B-      9.5     Assigned
Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      0.5     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL B-      270     Assigned
S. E. Enterprises Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
S. E. Enterprises Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       10      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Sai Swadhin Commercials Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
Sai Swadhin Commercials Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL B       37.5    Reaffirmed
Saraswati Trading Co - Karnal           TL                 CRISIL B+      4       Assigned
Saraswati Trading Co - Karnal           CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Assigned
Saraswati Trading Co - Karnal           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      46      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
Shako Flexipack Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BBB-    42.9    Reaffirmed
Shree Durga Iron and Steel Co. Ltd      CC                 CRISIL B       45      Reaffirmed
Shri Ganesha Global Gulal Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B+      37.5    Reaffirmed
Shri Ganesha Global Gulal Pvt Ltd       LT Loan            CRISIL B+      84.7    Reaffirmed
Soubhagya Processor Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
Soubhagya Processor Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       16.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Soubhagya Processor Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL B       48.7    Reaffirmed
Supreme Filaments Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL B+      34.3    Assigned
Supreme Filaments Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      0.4     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Supreme Filaments Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Assigned
Toshniwal Industries Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Toshniwal Industries Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     7.7     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Toshniwal Industries Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BB-     7.3     Assigned
Trans Chem Corporation                  CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Trans Chem Corporation                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B+      134.3   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B+      31.7    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Vidyasagar Himghar Pvt Ltd              WC Fac             CRISIL B+      20      Assigned
Vishal Precision Steel Tubes and Strips TL                 CRISIL A-      76.8    Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vishal Precision Steel Tubes and Strips CC                 CRISIL A-      400     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

