2 months ago
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 21
June 21, 2017 / 5:16 AM / 2 months ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 21

26 Min Read

   Jun 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2017.


COMPANY                                INSTRUMENT          RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                 ----------          ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amkette Analytics Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Amkette Analytics Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Auto Czars                              BG                 CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Bhavani Wood Works                      Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      70      Assigned
Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A4      1.4     Reaffirmed
BTC Industries Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed
Elite Homes Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4+     210     Reaffirmed
Elite Homes Pvt Ltd                     Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Esskay Machinery Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      48      Reaffirmed
Esskay Machinery Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Good Greens India Pvt Ltd               Bill Discounting   CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Good Greens India Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Good Greens India Pvt Ltd               Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt   BG                 CRISIL A3+     750     Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL A3
Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt   Proposed BG        CRISIL A3+     250     Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL A3
Indu Multi-Pack Industries              BG                 CRISIL A4      15      Reaffirmed
Inventaa Chemicals Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A2      3.5     Reaffirmed
Inventaa Chemicals Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A2      33      Reaffirmed
Jay Autocomponents Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A3      50      Reaffirmed
Jay Autocomponents Ltd                  Packing Credit in  CRISIL A3      50      Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Modern Impex                            LOC & BG           CRISIL A2+     140     Reaffirmed
Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4+     800     Reaffirmed
Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd             Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+     100     Reaffirmed
Ornet Intermediates Ltd                 Bill Purchase -    CRISIL A4      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A2+     10      Reaffirmed
Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd                  LOC***             CRISIL A2+     130     Reaffirmed
***100% interchangeable with Buyers credit
Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd               Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      54.2    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Rajinder Infrastructure Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4+     200     Reaffirmed
Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare Society BG                 CRISIL A2      119     Reaffirmed
Rayalaseema Industries India Pvt Ltd    Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
Segal Ceramic Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     8.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shankara Building Products Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A2+     16.5    Assigned
Sharad Exports                          Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem              Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      16      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sky Automobiles                         Inventory Funding  CRISIL A4+     700     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Sonex Industries                        BG                 CRISIL A4      21      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sonex Industries                        Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4      2.5     Downgraded
                                        Forward                                   from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Star Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     1       Reaffirmed
Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt Ltd      LOC                CRISIL A2+     820     Assigned
Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd                   Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
Vinayak Pipes and Tubes Pvt Ltd         LOC Bill           CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditi Industries                        CC                 CRISIL B       35      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Aditi Industries                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       35      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Aditi Industries                        TL                 CRISIL B       25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Amkette Analytics Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B       70      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Annapurna Industries - Kanpur           CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Annapurna Industries - Kanpur           Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL B+      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Annapurna Industries - Kanpur           Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+      70      Assigned
Auto Czars                              CC                 CRISIL B-      35      Reaffirmed
Auto Czars                              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bhavani Wood Works                      CC                 CRISIL B       110     Assigned
Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B       63.1    Reaffirmed
Biswapita Cold Storage Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL B       10.5    Reaffirmed

BTC Industries Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B+      185     Reaffirmed
BTC Industries Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
BTC Industries Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL B+      190     Reaffirmed
Centurywells Roofing India Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL A-      200     Assigned
CLP Wind Farms (Theni- Project II) Pvt  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      2100    Upgraded from
Ltd                                     Loan Fac *                                CRISIL A-
* The company has availed loans from IDBI and IDFC Bank against this facility, 
out of which the loan from IDBI bank has been prepaid in April 2017.
Edathadan Granites                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     29.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Edathadan Granites                      TL                 CRISIL BB-     60.5    Reaffirmed
Esskay Machinery Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B-      70      Reaffirmed
Esskay Machinery Pvt Ltd                WC Demand Loan     CRISIL B-      7       Reaffirmed
G.D. Industries                         CC                 CRISIL BB-     150     Reaffirmed
GNI Infrastructure Pvt Ltd              Drop Line          CRISIL B+      170     Reaffirmed
                                        Overdraft Fac
Good Greens India Pvt Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Good Greens India Pvt Ltd               Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
Harmony Shubham Associates              TL                 CRISIL B       75      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     20000   Assigned
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issue          CRISIL AAA     20000   Reaffirmed
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issues         CRISIL AAA     30000   Reaffirmed
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD Issues         CRISIL AAA     60000   Reaffirmed
HDFC Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt  CRISIL AAA     10000   Reaffirmed
                                        Issue
Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt   CC                 CRISIL BBB     250     Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL BBB-
Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt   Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     150     Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL BBB-
Indu Multi-Pack Industries              CC                 CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
Indu Multi-Pack Industries              Foreign LOC        CRISIL B+      10      Reaffirmed
Indu Multi-Pack Industries              TL                 CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
Inventaa Chemicals Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB+    293.5   Reaffirmed
Inventaa Chemicals Ltd                  LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    670     Reaffirmed
Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd               BG                 CRISIL D       97.5    Reaffirmed
Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd               CC                 CRISIL D       550     Reaffirmed
Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd               Corporate Loan     CRISIL D       240     Reaffirmed
Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd               LOC                CRISIL D       78.5    Reaffirmed
Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd               LT Loan            CRISIL D       1173.4  Reaffirmed
Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       43      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jagannath Textile Co. Ltd               WC TL              CRISIL D       27.7    Reaffirmed
Jai Jagdamba Metalloys Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B-      125     Reaffirmed
Jawahar Education Society               Rupee TL           CRISIL B       310     Reaffirmed
Jay Autocomponents Ltd                  Bill Discounting   CRISIL BBB-    81      Reaffirmed
Jay Autocomponents Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB-    180     Reaffirmed
Jay Autocomponents Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jay Autocomponents Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL BBB-    314     Reaffirmed
Keltech Infrastructure Ltd              TL                 CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Madhav Copper Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Madhav Copper Ltd                       Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Madhav Copper Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL BB      15      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Magnamind Ventures Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL D       5       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Magnamind Ventures Pvt Ltd              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       8       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Magnamind Ventures Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL D       67      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Md. Quiyamuddin Khan Engineers Pvt Ltd  BG                 CRISIL D       65.3    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Md. Quiyamuddin Khan Engineers Pvt Ltd  CC                 CRISIL D       84      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Md. Quiyamuddin Khan Engineers Pvt Ltd  Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL D       15.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Issuer Not Cooperating
Micropet Containers Inc.                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     9       Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Micropet Containers Inc.                CC                 CRISIL BB-     82.5    Assigned
Micropet Containers Inc.                LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     128.5   Assigned
Modern Impex                            CC                 CRISIL A-      250     Reaffirmed
Modern Impex                            Packing Credit     CRISIL A-      70      Reaffirmed
Modern Impex                            Post Shipment      CRISIL A-      70      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
N. S. Impex India Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B-      75      Reaffirmed
Neev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     450     Reaffirmed
Ornet Intermediates Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B+      60      Reaffirmed
Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd                  CC*                CRISIL A-      100     Reaffirmed
* 100% interchangeable with Letter of Credit/Working capital demand and Buyers credit. Sub-limit
of Rs. 7 Crs for Bank Guarantee.  
Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL A-      90      Reaffirmed
Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd                  CC**               CRISIL A-      250     Reaffirmed
** 100% interchangeable with Working capital demand loan/Buyers credit/Letter of credit
P Narasimha Rao and Company             BG                 CRISIL D       55      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
P Narasimha Rao and Company             CC                 CRISIL D       25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
P Narasimha Rao and Company             LT Loan            CRISIL D       13.3    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
P Narasimha Rao and Company             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       36.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd               Packing Credit     CRISIL B-      51      Reaffirmed
Poddar Mercantile Pvt Ltd               Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      16.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Priya Milk And Milk Products Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Priya Milk And Milk Products Pvt Ltd    LT Loan            CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Rajinder Infrastructure Pvt Ltd         CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB+     70      Reaffirmed
Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare Society Overdraft          CRISIL BBB+    150     Reaffirmed
Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare Society TL                 CRISIL BBB+    731     Reaffirmed
Rayalaseema Industries India Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB-     160     Reaffirmed
Rayalaseema Industries India Pvt Ltd    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     97.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Rythu Mitra Fertilizers Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL D       47.5    Reaffirmed
Rythu Mitra Fertilizers Pvt Ltd         LT Loan            CRISIL D       102.5   Reaffirmed
Samruddhi Realty Ltd                    NCD                CRISIL D       750     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B-
Samruddhi Realty Ltd                    NCD                CRISIL D       600     Reaffirmed
Sangameshwar Coffee Estates Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
Segal Ceramic Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Segal Ceramic Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB-     26.5    Reaffirmed
Shankara Building Products Ltd          WC TL              CRISIL A-      72.3    Assigned
Shankara Building Products Ltd          Line of Credit     CRISIL A-      1001.2  Assigned
Shankara Building Products Ltd          CC                 CRISIL A-      1200    Assigned
Shankara Building Products Ltd          Bill Discounting   CRISIL A-      450     Assigned
Sharad Exports                          Foreign Bill       CRISIL B       15      Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Sharad Exports                          TL                 CRISIL B       20      Reaffirmed
Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem              CC                 CRISIL B+      24      Reaffirmed
Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem              LT Loan            CRISIL B+      17.2    Reaffirmed
Shree Kumarasamy Poly Chem              Proposed TL        CRISIL B+      22.8    Reaffirmed
Sky Automobiles                         CC                 CRISIL BB      130     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Sky Automobiles                         Overdraft*         CRISIL BB      40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
* secured overdraft
Sky Automobiles                         TL                 CRISIL BB      90      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB-
Sonex Industries                        CC                 CRISIL B       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sonex Industries                        LT Loan            CRISIL B       37.7    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sonex Industries                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       13.8    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd            Bill Discounting   CRISIL BB      35      Reaffirmed
Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      19      Reaffirmed
Sri Manmaya Textiles Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      17      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Star Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL BB-     75      Reaffirmed
Star Kraft Papers Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL BB-     14      Reaffirmed
Sutapa International Exports Pvt Ltd    Gold Loan          CRISIL B       80      Reaffirmed
Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Taurus Value Steel & Pipes Pvt Ltd      CC                 CRISIL A-      400     Assigned
The Vision House                        CC                 CRISIL BB-     51      Reaffirmed
The Vision House                        Standby Line of    CRISIL BB-     8       Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
The Vision House                        TL                 CRISIL BB-     41      Assigned
Tiwana Oil Mills Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      82.5    Reaffirmed
Tiwana Oil Mills Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      42.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd          CC*                CRISIL BBB+    1830    Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimit of metal gold loan of Rs.150.0 crore, bank guarantee of Rs.10.0 crore.
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd          CC$                CRISIL BBB+    835     Reaffirmed
$Fully inter-changeable with working capital demand loan and includes
 sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.10.0 crore
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd          CC@                CRISIL BBB+    700     Reaffirmed
@Includes sublimit of gold loan of Rs.70 crore, working capital
 demand loan of Rs.50 crore; financial guarantee of Rs.5 crore
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd          CC%                CRISIL BBB+    375     Reaffirmed
% Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.37.5 crore
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd          CC**               CRISIL BBB+    930     Reaffirmed
**Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.45 crore for gold loan
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd          CC#                CRISIL BBB+    1900    Reaffirmed
#Includes sublimit of metal gold loan of Rs.190 crore, bank guarantee 
 of Rs.190 crore for gold loan
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd          CC$$               CRISIL BBB+    275     Reaffirmed
$$Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.27.50 crore
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd          Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB+    175     Reaffirmed
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd          WC Demand Loan^^   CRISIL BBB+    330     Reaffirmed
^^ Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.33.0 crore, bank guarantee
 of Rs.33.0 crore, stand by letter of credit 
 of Rs.33.0 crore and Metal loan of Rs. 33.0 c
Unimarck Pharma (India) Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Unimarck Pharma (India) Ltd             Proposed TL        CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
Vardhman Spinners                       CC                 CRISIL B       7       Reaffirmed
Vardhman Spinners                       Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       53      Reaffirmed
Vardhman Spinners                       Proposed TL        CRISIL B       65      Reaffirmed
Vinayak Pipes and Tubes Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B+      100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd                Electronic Dealer  CRISIL BB      90      Reaffirmed
                                        Financing
                                        Scheme(e-DFS)
Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      28      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vishal Car World Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB      30      Assigned
VSSN Jambaladinni                       CC                 CRISIL B-      210     Reaffirmed
VSSN Kallur                             CC                 CRISIL B-      110     Reaffirmed
VSSN Rajalabanda                        CC                 CRISIL B-      60      Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

