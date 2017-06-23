CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 23

Jun 23 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananda Saw Mills Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating ASR Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Athena Tradewinds Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Bagoosa Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.3 Reaffirmed Bhagirath Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 79.5 Reaffirmed Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Duhee Alloy Steel Processors BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Fab India - New Delhi BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Jumax Foam Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Forward Issuer Not Cooperating K.S.M. Bashir Mohammad & Sons BG CRISIL A3 434 Reaffirmed Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd CP CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Multicolor Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Issuer Not Cooperating Omfurn India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Seafood Innovations Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shah Foils Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Shah Foils Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Yankee Constructions LLP BG CRISIL A4+ 97.5 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd FD FA 500 Upgraded from FA- Enhanced from Rs.35 Crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Solvent Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Ananda Saw Mills CC CRISIL B- 15 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ananda Saw Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Issuer Not Cooperating ASR Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned ASR Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Loan Fac ASR Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 28 Assigned Athena Tradewinds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Bagoosa Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Bagoosa Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bagoosa Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed Bhagirath Associates CC CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bhagirath Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Bhavya Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Bigbloc Construction Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Bigbloc Construction Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 175 Reaffirmed Bodycare Creations Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 305 Reaffirmed Bodycare Creations Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 195 Reaffirmed BPL Techno Vision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating DK Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BBB- 470 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ DK Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ DK Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Duhee Alloy Steel Processors CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Duhee Alloy Steel Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 24.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Duhee Alloy Steel Processors TL CRISIL BBB- 15.7 Reaffirmed Fab India - New Delhi CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Fab India - New Delhi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fab India - New Delhi TL CRISIL BB- 11 Reaffirmed Heena Enterprises CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Heena Enterprises Channel Financing CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Issuer Not Cooperating Jumax Foam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating K.S. Granites CC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating K.S.M. Bashir Mohammad & Sons CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Kogta Financial India Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Kogta Financial India Ltd TL Withdrawal 50 Reaffirmed Konnecting India CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd CC@# CRISIL BBB 180 Assigned '@Cash Credit is interchangeable with Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs.18.00 Cr. ; #Cash credit is interchangeable with Inland Letter of Credit / Foreign letter of credit to the extent of Rs. 18.00 Cr. Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 270 Reaffirmed Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 21 Reaffirmed Multicolor Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Multicolor Steels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 255 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Omfurn India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Omfurn India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omfurn India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Ozone Logistics Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) P.S. Educational and Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ P.S. Educational and Charitable Trust Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ P.S. Educational and Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+ 1750 Assigned Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Assigned Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 500 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Seafood Innovations Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Seafood Innovations TL CRISIL BB- 37 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shah Foils Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Shah Foils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shah Foils Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 254.5 Reaffirmed Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Shiv Jyoti Furnace Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 37.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Issuer Not Cooperating Shree Ram Rayon TL CRISIL B- 54.4 Assigned Shree Ram Rayon CC CRISIL B- 42.5 Assigned Shree Ram Rayon Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.1 Assigned Loan Fac Sky Gem Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 70 Reassigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8630.3 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension revoked Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 11369.7 Assigned; Suspension revoked SRV Knit Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Yankee Constructions LLP CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)