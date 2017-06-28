CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 28

Jun 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ayurvet Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed CBS Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Cel Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 67.5 Reaffirmed DC Exports BG CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Epson Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Floor Gardens LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Golchha Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Golchha Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed HDC Power Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac HDC Power Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned HDC Power Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Howrah Gases Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Infosys Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 0 Reaffirmed Inox India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A2 1931 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit/Bank Guarantee/Letter of Credit and interchangeable from Fund based to Non Fund based limit amounting to Rs. 25 crs Inox India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG## CRISIL A2 750 Reaffirmed ## Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing / Discounting, , Buyer's Credit and Rs. 20 crs interchangeable with STL, Stand-by Letter of Credit and Shipping Guarantee Inox India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@@ CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed @@Interchangeable with buyer's credit, purchase bill/invoice discounting Inox India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG##CRISIL A2 1000 Reaffirmed ## Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing / Discounting, , Buyer's Credit and Rs. 20 crs interchangeable with STL, Stand-by Letter of Credit and Shipping Guarantee Inox India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Inox India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 2797 Reaffirmed K K Polycolor Asia Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed K K Polycolor Asia Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Kaveri Ceramic BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4600 Reaffirmed La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Mineral Oil Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Mohak Woollens Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.7 Reaffirmed P.K.Laxmi Mill India Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 70 Downgraded Discounting Bill from CRISIL Purchase A4+ P.K.Laxmi Mill India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Parekh Plastics Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Forward Issuer Not Cooperating Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 1300 Reaffirmed Pulkit Veneer Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Pulkit Veneer Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 14.5 Reaffirmed Forward Pulkit Veneer Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 290 Reaffirmed R S Paper Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1217.5 Reaffirmed S.V. Chem Intermediates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned S.V. Chem Intermediates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.8 Assigned Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 75.1 Reaffirmed Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Sperry Plast Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 250 Assigned * Bank guarantee as sublimit of letter of credit facility of up to Rs 2 crore Sriganesh Engineering Works Proposed BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Sriganesh Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 135 Assigned Star Trace Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL A4 30 - Suolificio Linea Italia India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Suolificio Linea Italia India Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Veejay Terry Products Ltd EPCG Guarantee (ST)CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Veejay Terry Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Vertigo Impex Pvt. Ltd. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Vikram India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Vikram India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Wellworth Share and Stock Broking Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACME Sawant Ventures Project Loan CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed ACME Sawant Ventures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Apollo Enterprises CC CRISIL C 25 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Apollo Enterprises CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 10 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Apollo Enterprises Rupee TL CRISIL C 65 Reaffirmed Issuer Not Cooperating Ayurvet Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed B. N. Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 1300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating B. N. Global Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating B. N. Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bijjaragi Motors CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Bijjaragi Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Fac BN Precast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.6 Reaffirmed BN Precast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 77 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BN Precast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40.4 Reaffirmed BN Precast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.6 Reaffirmed BN Precast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 77 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BN Precast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40.4 Reaffirmed BN Precast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.6 Reaffirmed BN Precast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 77 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BN Precast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40.4 Reaffirmed Car Planet Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 19 Reaffirmed Car Planet Enterprises Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Fac Car Planet Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 46 Reaffirmed CBS Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed CBS Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CBS Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Cel Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B DC Exports CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed DC Exports Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Deep Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Deep Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 156.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deep Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1203.4 Reaffirmed Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 44.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Epson Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Epson Vitrified Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 83.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Floor Gardens Export Packing CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Credit Ganga Fabrics CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Golchha Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Harit Fabtex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Harit Fabtex India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Harit Fabtex India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Hariwansh Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 52.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Hariwansh Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 72.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ HDC Power Systems Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Fac HDC Power Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Fac HLM India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) HLM India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 108.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) HLM India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 26.5 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Howrah Gases Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Howrah Gases Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 28.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Infosys Ltd LT Debt Programme CRISIL AAA 0 Reaffirmed Inox India Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 181 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Export Packing Credit, Pre & Post Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing / Discounting, Working Capital Demand Loan / Short Term Loan, Buyers Credit/Import Bill Discounting/ Letter of Credit Inox India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Export Packing Credit, Pre & Post Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing / Discounting, Working Capital Demand Loan / Short Term Loan Inox India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with WCDL/PrePost Shipment export credit/LC/ Buyer's Credit, Bank Guarantee amounting to Rs. 20 crores Inox India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL BBB+ 419 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit and Interchangeability from Non Fund to Fund based limit, Bank Guarantee amounting to Rs. 23.35 crores Inox India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit^ CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with WCDL/PrePost Shipment export credit/LC/ Buyer's Credit, Bank Guarantee amounting to Rs. 20 crores J.C. Brothers Jewellers CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed J.C. Brothers Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Jai Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Jai Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jay Construction India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Jay Construction India TL CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd Overdraft CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed K K Polycolor Asia Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed K K Polycolor Asia Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K K Polycolor Asia Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Kaveri Ceramic CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Khazanchi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1030 Reaffirmed La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 63.5 Reaffirmed La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 13 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakshmi Cotfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Cotfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 22.5 Reaffirmed Life Style Properties Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Life Style Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Issuer Not Cooperating Lohr India Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Lohr India Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Maruti Metal Industries CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Maruti Metal Industries LOC CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Maruti Metal Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 130.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Maruti Metal Industries Standby Line of CRISIL D 4.5 Reaffirmed Credit (Issuer Not Cooperating) Millionaire Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Issuer Not Cooperating Mineral Oil Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Mineral Oil Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mohak Woollens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 46.5 Reaffirmed Mohak Woollens Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 33.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mohak Woollens Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 11.2 Reaffirmed Mohak Woollens Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26.9 Reaffirmed Motor World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Motor World Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Fac Motor World Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 205 Reaffirmed Om Agroenergy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 78.5 Assigned P.K.Laxmi Mill India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ P.K.Laxmi Mill India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 46.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ P.K.Laxmi Mill India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 32.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Parekh Plastics CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Parekh Plastics LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3.1 Reaffirmed Parekh Plastics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prabir Foodstuff Factory CC CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Prabir Foodstuff Factory Warehouse FinancingCRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Prakrutees Infra Impex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 92 Upgraded from CRISIL B Prakrutees Infra Impex India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 700 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pulkit Veneer Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 34 Reaffirmed R S Paper CC CRISIL B 16 Reaffirmed R S Paper TL CRISIL B 44 Reaffirmed Raajmahal Developers TL CRISIL B 370 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Reena Tinaaz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B 1795 Reaffirmed Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 114.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B 372.8 Reaffirmed S.V. Chem Intermediates Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 13.9 Assigned S.V. Chem Intermediates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned S.V. Chem Intermediates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.3 Assigned Loan Fac S.V. Chem Intermediates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Gajkeshri Fabrics CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Gajkeshri Fabrics LT Loan CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Gajkeshri Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Shree Hanuman Pulses CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Shree Raja Ram Prints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B-/Stable Shree Raja Ram Prints Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B-/Stable Shree Raja Ram Prints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B-/Stable Shree Rajaram Mills CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B 710 Upgraded from CRISIL C Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 404.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd SEFASU Loan CRISIL B 185.5 Upgraded from CRISIL C Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 700 Upgraded from CRISIL C Sperry International Pvt Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL B 120 Assigned Sperry Plast Ltd TL CRISIL B 1000 Assigned Sperry Plast Ltd CC# CRISIL B 500 Assigned # Export packing credit (EPC) as sublimit of cash credit facility of up to Rs 3 crore Sriganesh Engineering Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sriganesh Engineering Works Overdraft CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Star Trace Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Star Trace Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Star Trace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 5 - Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 - Loan Fac Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 220 - Suolificio Linea Italia India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Suolificio Linea Italia India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Supertech Ltd TL CRISIL D 13303.1 Reaffirmed Supertech Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 136.8 Withdrawal Loan Fac Supertech Ltd TL Withdrawal 2247 Assigned Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5850 Reaffirmed Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 1500 Assigned Supertech Township Project Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 2400 Reaffirmed Supertech Township Project Ltd Rupee TL Withdrawal 1000 Assigned Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Ltd The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 23 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) TL CRISIL BB+ 57 Reaffirmed Ltd UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 15687.4 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 15052.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4000 Reaffirmed Unichem Trading Company LT Loan CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Unichem Trading Company Proposed TL CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Veejay Terry Products Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Veejay Terry Products Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Veejay Terry Products Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Vertigo Impex Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vikram India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 135 Upgraded from CRISIL B/Stable Vikram India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 64 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B/Stable Vikram India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 84 Upgraded from CRISIL B/Stable Virchand Narsi Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 265 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)