a month ago
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 28
#Company News
June 28, 2017 / 7:54 AM / a month ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 28

35 Min Read

    Jun 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2017.


COMPANY                               INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                                ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ayurvet Ltd                             LOC & BG           CRISIL A2+     20      Reaffirmed
CBS Technologies Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Cel Packaging Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4      67.5    Reaffirmed
DC Exports                              BG                 CRISIL A4      250     Reaffirmed
Deep Industries Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A2+     400     Reaffirmed
Epson Vitrified Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4      22.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Floor Gardens                           LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
Golchha Enterprises Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      25      Reaffirmed
Golchha Enterprises Pvt Ltd             Foreign LOC        CRISIL A4      90      Reaffirmed
HDC Power Systems Pvt Ltd               Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A4+     15      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
HDC Power Systems Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A4+     25      Assigned
HDC Power Systems Pvt Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4+     15      Assigned
Howrah Gases Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A4      20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd                CP                 CRISIL A1+     400     Reaffirmed
Infosys Ltd                             CP Programme       CRISIL A1+     0       Reaffirmed
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      LOC & BG#          CRISIL A2      1931    Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit/Bank Guarantee/Letter of Credit and interchangeable
from Fund based to Non Fund based limit amounting to Rs. 25 crs
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      LOC & BG##         CRISIL A2      750     Reaffirmed
## Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing /
Discounting, , Buyer's Credit and Rs. 20 crs interchangeable with  STL, Stand-by Letter of
Credit and Shipping Guarantee
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      LOC & BG@@         CRISIL A2      250     Reaffirmed
@@Interchangeable with buyer's credit, purchase bill/invoice discounting
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LOC & BG##CRISIL A2      1000    Reaffirmed
## Fully interchangeable with PCFC, EPC, Pre Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing /
Discounting, , Buyer's Credit and Rs. 20 crs interchangeable with  STL, Stand-by Letter of
Credit and Shipping Guarantee
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      ST Loan            CRISIL A2      250     Reaffirmed
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      Standby LOC        CRISIL A2      2797    Reaffirmed
K K Polycolor Asia Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      7.5     Reaffirmed
K K Polycolor Asia Ltd                  LOC                CRISIL A4      45      Reaffirmed
Kaveri Ceramic                          BG                 CRISIL A4+     15      Reaffirmed
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd               LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     4600    Reaffirmed
La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd           Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A2      150     Reaffirmed
Mineral Oil Corporation                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     70      Reaffirmed
Mohak Woollens Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      6.7     Reaffirmed
P.K.Laxmi Mill India Pvt Ltd            Foreign            CRISIL A4      70      Downgraded
                                        Discounting Bill                          from CRISIL
                                        Purchase                                  A4+
P.K.Laxmi Mill India Pvt Ltd            LOC                CRISIL A4      50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Parekh Plastics                         Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4      2.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd             LOC & BG           CRISIL A2+     1300    Reaffirmed
Pulkit Veneer Mills Pvt Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A4      2       Reaffirmed
Pulkit Veneer Mills Pvt Ltd             Foreign Exchange   CRISIL A4      14.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Forward
Pulkit Veneer Mills Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4      290     Reaffirmed
R S Paper                               Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4      30      Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4      1217.5  Reaffirmed
S.V. Chem Intermediates Pvt Ltd         LOC                CRISIL A4      10      Assigned
S.V. Chem Intermediates Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A4      0.8     Assigned
Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd              CP                 CRISIL A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd          LOC & BG           CRISIL A2+     75.1    Reaffirmed
Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd          BG                 CRISIL A3+     150     Reaffirmed
Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd          Proposed BG        CRISIL A3+     50      Assigned
Sperry Plast Ltd                        LOC*               CRISIL A4      250     Assigned
* Bank guarantee as sublimit of letter of credit facility of up to Rs 2 crore
Sriganesh Engineering Works             Proposed BG        CRISIL A4      35      Assigned
Sriganesh Engineering Works             BG                 CRISIL A4      135     Assigned
Star Trace Pvt Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     85      Assigned
Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4      10      Reaffirmed
Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd     Overdraft          CRISIL A4      30      -
Suolificio Linea Italia India Pvt Ltd   LOC                CRISIL A3      30      Reaffirmed
Suolificio Linea Italia India Pvt Ltd   LOC Bill           CRISIL A3      10      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A3+     600     Reaffirmed
Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd                  Proposed BG        CRISIL A3+     200     Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd                    Non-FBL            CRISIL A1+     18000   Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd                    Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
Veejay Terry Products Ltd               EPCG Guarantee (ST)CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Veejay Terry Products Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Vertigo Impex Pvt. Ltd.                 Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4+     200     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Vikram India Ltd                        BG                 CRISIL A4+     150     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Vikram India Ltd                        Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Wellworth Share and Stock Broking Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ACME Sawant Ventures                    Project Loan       CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed

ACME Sawant Ventures                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      100     Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Apollo Enterprises                      CC                 CRISIL C       25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Apollo Enterprises                      CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL C       10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Apollo Enterprises                      Rupee TL           CRISIL C       65      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Ayurvet Ltd                             CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A-      130     Reaffirmed
B. N. Global Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL B       1300    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
B. N. Global Pvt Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL B       37.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
B. N. Global Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       50      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd             Channel Financing  CRISIL BB-     55      Reaffirmed
Bajrang Automobiles Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     34      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bijjaragi Motors                        CC                 CRISIL B       40      Reaffirmed
Bijjaragi Motors                        Inventory Funding  CRISIL B       50      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
BN Precast Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B       12.6    Reaffirmed
BN Precast Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       77      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
BN Precast Pvt Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL B       40.4    Reaffirmed
BN Precast Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B       12.6    Reaffirmed
BN Precast Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       77      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
BN Precast Pvt Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL B       40.4    Reaffirmed
BN Precast Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B       12.6    Reaffirmed
BN Precast Pvt Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       77      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
BN Precast Pvt Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL B       40.4    Reaffirmed
Car Planet Enterprises Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B       19      Reaffirmed
Car Planet Enterprises Pvt Ltd          Inventory Funding  CRISIL B       30      Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Car Planet Enterprises Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL B       46      Reaffirmed
CBS Technologies Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B+      32.5    Reaffirmed
CBS Technologies Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      1.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
CBS Technologies Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B+      6       Reaffirmed
Cel Packaging Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
DC Exports                              CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
DC Exports                              Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
Deep Industries Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL A-      150     Reaffirmed
Deep Industries Ltd                     Corporate Loan     CRISIL A-      100     Reaffirmed
Deep Industries Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      156.6   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Deep Industries Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL A-      1203.4  Reaffirmed
Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B       105.1   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Durgashakti Foods Pvt Ltd               TL                 CRISIL B       44.9    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Epson Vitrified Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       75      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Epson Vitrified Pvt Ltd                 Rupee TL           CRISIL B       83.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Floor Gardens                           Export Packing     CRISIL B       60      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Ganga Fabrics                           CC                 CRISIL B       60      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Golchha Enterprises Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Harit Fabtex India Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL B       70      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Harit Fabtex India Pvt Ltd              Standby Line of    CRISIL B       10      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL BB
Harit Fabtex India Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B       160     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Hariwansh Packaging Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       52.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Hariwansh Packaging Pvt Ltd             TL                 CRISIL B       72.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
HDC Power Systems Pvt Ltd               Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     20      Assigned
                                        Fac
HDC Power Systems Pvt Ltd               Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB-     5       Assigned
                                        Fac
HLM India Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL D       25      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
HLM India Pvt Ltd                       Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       108.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
HLM India Pvt Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL D       26.5    Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Howrah Gases Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL B       120     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Howrah Gases Ltd                        Corporate Loan     CRISIL B       28.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Infosys Ltd                             LT Debt Programme  CRISIL AAA     0       Reaffirmed
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      CC**               CRISIL BBB+    181     Reaffirmed
** Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Export Packing Credit, Pre &
Post Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing / Discounting, Working Capital Demand Loan / Short
Term Loan, Buyers Credit/Import Bill Discounting/ Letter of Credit
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      CC*                CRISIL BBB+    250     Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Export Packing Credit, Pre &
Post Shipment Finance, Inland Bill Purchasing / Discounting, Working Capital Demand Loan / Short
Term Loan
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      CC^                CRISIL BBB+    500     Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with WCDL/PrePost Shipment export credit/LC/ Buyer's Credit, Bank
Guarantee amounting to Rs. 20 crores
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      LOC & BG@          CRISIL BBB+    419     Reaffirmed
@Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit and Interchangeability from Non Fund to Fund based
limit, Bank Guarantee amounting to Rs. 23.35 crores
Inox India Pvt Ltd                      Proposed CC Limit^ CRISIL BBB+    200     Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with WCDL/PrePost Shipment export credit/LC/ Buyer's Credit, Bank
Guarantee amounting to Rs. 20 crores
J.C. Brothers Jewellers                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     300     Reaffirmed
J.C. Brothers Jewellers                 Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB+     50      Reaffirmed
Jai Industries                          CC                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Reaffirmed
Jai Industries                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Jay Construction India                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      15      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Jay Construction India                  TL                 CRISIL B+      80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B-      20      Reaffirmed
Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd                  Overdraft          CRISIL B-      30      Reaffirmed
Jyoti Hospital Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B-      90      Reaffirmed
K K Polycolor Asia Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B-      90      Reaffirmed
K K Polycolor Asia Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      37.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
K K Polycolor Asia Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B-      30      Reaffirmed
Kaveri Ceramic                          CC                 CRISIL BB-     35      Reaffirmed
Khazanchi Jewellers Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL BB      200     Reaffirmed
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd               CC                 CRISIL AA      1030    Reaffirmed
La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB+    380     Reaffirmed
La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd           CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+    70      Reaffirmed
La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd           Line of Credit     CRISIL BBB+    50      Reaffirmed
La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd           LT Loan            CRISIL BBB+    63.5    Reaffirmed
La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    13      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Lakshmi Cotfab Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Cotfab Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B       22.5    Reaffirmed
Life Style Properties Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Life Style Properties Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       50      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Lohr India Automotive Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL D       95      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Lohr India Automotive Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       35      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Maruti Metal Industries                 CC                 CRISIL D       40      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Maruti Metal Industries                 LOC                CRISIL D       95      Reaffirmed
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Maruti Metal Industries                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       130.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Maruti Metal Industries                 Standby Line of    CRISIL D       4.5     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Millionaire Developers                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       50      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Issuer Not Cooperating
Mineral Oil Corporation                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     10      Reaffirmed
Mineral Oil Corporation                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     3       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mohak Woollens Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL B       46.5    Reaffirmed
Mohak Woollens Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       33.7    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mohak Woollens Pvt Ltd                  Proposed TL        CRISIL B       11.2    Reaffirmed
Mohak Woollens Pvt Ltd                  TL                 CRISIL B       26.9    Reaffirmed
Motor World Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB-    50      Reaffirmed
Motor World Pvt Ltd                     Inventory Funding  CRISIL BBB-    145     Reaffirmed
                                        Fac
Motor World Pvt Ltd                     LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    205     Reaffirmed
Om Agroenergy Pvt Ltd                   LT Loan            CRISIL B       78.5    Assigned
P.K.Laxmi Mill India Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL B       120     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
P.K.Laxmi Mill India Pvt Ltd            LT Loan            CRISIL B       46.3    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
P.K.Laxmi Mill India Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       32.3    Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Parekh Plastics                         CC                 CRISIL B+      40      Reaffirmed
Parekh Plastics                         LT Loan            CRISIL B+      3.1     Reaffirmed
Parekh Plastics                         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      3.4     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Prabir Foodstuff Factory                CC                 CRISIL D       130     Reaffirmed
Prabir Foodstuff Factory                Warehouse FinancingCRISIL D       150     Reaffirmed
Prakrutees Infra Impex India Pvt Ltd    CC                 CRISIL BB-     92      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Prakrutees Infra Impex India Pvt Ltd    LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     6       Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd             CC                 CRISIL A-      500     Reaffirmed
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      700     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Pulkit Veneer Mills Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      34      Reaffirmed
R S Paper                               CC                 CRISIL B       16      Reaffirmed
R S Paper                               TL                 CRISIL B       44      Reaffirmed
Raajmahal Developers                    TL                 CRISIL B       370     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
(Issuer Not Cooperating)
Reena Tinaaz Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BBB-    900     Reaffirmed
Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B       1795    Reaffirmed
Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       114.7   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Rim Jhim Ispat Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL B       372.8   Reaffirmed
S.V. Chem Intermediates Pvt Ltd         WC Fac             CRISIL B+      13.9    Assigned
S.V. Chem Intermediates Pvt Ltd         TL                 CRISIL B+      7       Assigned
S.V. Chem Intermediates Pvt Ltd         Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      13.3    Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
S.V. Chem Intermediates Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Assigned
Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB+    120     Reaffirmed
Shivalik Agro Polyproducts Ltd          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB+    4.9     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shree Gajkeshri Fabrics                 CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Shree Gajkeshri Fabrics                 LT Loan            CRISIL B+      75      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Shree Gajkeshri Fabrics                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      5       Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Shree Hanuman Pulses                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     80      Assigned
Shree Raja Ram Prints Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       80      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B-/Stable
Shree Raja Ram Prints Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       35      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B-/Stable
Shree Raja Ram Prints Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL B       35      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B-/Stable
Shree Rajaram Mills                     CC                 CRISIL B       100     Reaffirmed
Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL BBB     150     Reaffirmed
Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd          Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB     50      Assigned
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       710     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL C
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       404.5   Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL C
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd           SEFASU Loan        CRISIL B       185.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL C
Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd           WC TL              CRISIL B       700     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL C
Sperry International Pvt Ltd            Letter of Comfort  CRISIL B       120     Assigned
Sperry Plast Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL B       1000    Assigned
Sperry Plast Ltd                        CC#                CRISIL B       500     Assigned
# Export packing credit (EPC) as sublimit of cash credit facility of up to Rs 3 crore
Sriganesh Engineering Works             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Sriganesh Engineering Works             Overdraft          CRISIL B+      20      Assigned
Star Trace Pvt Ltd                      Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     10      Assigned
Star Trace Pvt Ltd                      Proposed BG        CRISIL BB-     15      Assigned
Star Trace Pvt Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL BB-     40      Assigned
Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd     Proposed BG        CRISIL B+      5       -
Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      80      -
                                        Loan Fac
Starcare Hospital Kozhikode Pvt Ltd     TL                 CRISIL B+      220     -
Suolificio Linea Italia India Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BBB-    85      Reaffirmed
Suolificio Linea Italia India Pvt Ltd   LT Loan            CRISIL BBB-    55      Reaffirmed
Supertech Ltd                           TL                 CRISIL D       13303.1 Reaffirmed
Supertech Ltd                           Proposed LT Bk     Withdrawal     136.8   Withdrawal
                                        Loan Fac
Supertech Ltd                           TL                 Withdrawal     2247    Assigned
Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL D       5850    Reaffirmed
Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd              TL                 Withdrawal     1500    Assigned
Supertech Township Project Ltd          Rupee TL           CRISIL D       2400    Reaffirmed
Supertech Township Project Ltd          Rupee TL           Withdrawal     1000    Assigned
Suroj Buildcon Pvt Ltd                  CC                 CRISIL BBB     50      Reaffirmed
The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore)   CC                 CRISIL BB+     130     Reaffirmed
Ltd
The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore)   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     23      Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore)   TL                 CRISIL BB+     57      Reaffirmed
Ltd
UltraTech Cement Ltd                    External           CRISIL AAA     15687.4 Reaffirmed
                                        Commercial
                                        Borrowings
UltraTech Cement Ltd                    FB Fac             CRISIL AAA     8000    Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     15052.6 Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
UltraTech Cement Ltd                    Rupee TL           CRISIL AAA     4000    Reaffirmed
Unichem Trading Company                 LT Loan            CRISIL D       170     Reaffirmed
Unichem Trading Company                 Proposed TL        CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
Veejay Terry Products Ltd               CC                 CRISIL B+      50      Reaffirmed
Veejay Terry Products Ltd               Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
Veejay Terry Products Ltd               Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      25      Reaffirmed
Vertigo Impex Pvt. Ltd.                 CC                 CRISIL BB      50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B+
Vikram India Ltd                        CC                 CRISIL BB+     135     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B/Stable
Vikram India Ltd                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     64      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B/Stable
Vikram India Ltd                        TL                 CRISIL BB+     84      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL
                                                                                  B/Stable
Virchand Narsi Cotton Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL B       265     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

