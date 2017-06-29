CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 29

Jun 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 350 Assigned Dhruv Globals Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Dhruv Globals Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 147.5 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A4+ Dhruv Globals Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 45000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue * CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Gandharva Infrastructure And Projects BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd. BG CRISIL A3+ 850 Reaffirmed India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd. Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd. ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 1395 Reaffirmed Indian Toners and Developers Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 4 Reaffirmed Indian Toners and Developers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 80000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 75000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 80000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed ITDL Imagetec Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 7.5 Reaffirmed ITDL Imagetec Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 75 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 29850 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Krishna Corporation BG CRISIL A3 195 Reaffirmed Lemorex Granito LLP BG CRISIL A4 30 Reassigned Liva Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A1+(SO) 400 Reaffirmed Malabar Hotel Management and Catering BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reassigned Promotion Trust Masibus Automation and Instrumentation BG * CRISIL A3 70 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL A4+ * Interchangable with Buyer's Credit to the extent of Rs.4.0 crore Netplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.8 Reaffirmed P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Negotiation P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 62.5 Reaffirmed R. B. Construction Co BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed R. S. Chauhan BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed S. R. Ashok and Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Sahastraa Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL 115 Downgraded A4(Issuer Not from CRISIL Cooperating) A4+ Samkeet Electronics Adhoc Limit CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sanzyme Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed Scotlane Ceramics BG CRISIL A4 3.3 Assigned Sigma Galvanizing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sigma Galvanizing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Super Geo Drillers (J.V) BG CRISIL A4 280 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Syncotts International BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Syncotts International LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Terai Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Vishwa Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Vishwa Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Yankee Constructions LLP BG CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Yogeshwari Petro Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Zydus Healthcare Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akash Cotex CC CRISIL B 110 Reaffirmed Akash Cotex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akash Cotex TL CRISIL B 29.4 Reaffirmed Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned (Issuer Not Cooperating) Annaporanaa Foods CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Asha Diamond Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 400 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Dhruv Globals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 465 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Dhruv Globals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Dhruv Globals Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 148.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Dr.D.Y.Patil Pratishthan Overdraft CRISIL BBB+ 31 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Dr.D.Y.Patil Pratishthan TL CRISIL BBB+ 149 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB ECL Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 20800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 46477.8 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25022.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac** **Interchangeable with short term bank facilities Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac^ ^Interchangeable between short term and long term Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gandharva Infrastructure And Projects Overdraft CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd. External CRISIL BBB 256.4 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL BBB 900 Reaffirmed India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indian Toners and Developers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed ITDL Imagetec Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 38500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 2710 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 28790 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Corporation CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Krishna Corporation TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Lemorex Granito LLP CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Lemorex Granito LLP LT Loan CRISIL B+ 268.5 Reaffirmed Lemorex Granito LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 51.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Liva Pharmaceuticals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA+(SO) 600 Reaffirmed Madhav Ginning CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Madhav Ginning LT Loan CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Malabar Hotel Management and Catering LT Loan CRISIL BB 54 Reaffirmed Promotion Trust Masibus Automation and Instrumentation Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB+ Masibus Automation and Instrumentation CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB+ Masibus Automation and Instrumentation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 93.3 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Masibus Automation and Instrumentation TL CRISIL BBB- 11.7 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB+ Netplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 32.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Netplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 4.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Orchid Cure and Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 48 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Orchid Cure and Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 57 Assigned P.S.R. Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Pillai and Sons Motor Company CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Pillai and Sons Motor Company Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 110 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB Pillai and Sons Motor Company TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Poorva Chemtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Poorva Chemtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Poorva Chemtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 9.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB PVS Automotive Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- PVS Automotive Company Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 81.4 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- R. B. Construction Co CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed R. S. Chauhan WC Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Raj Dealers and Distributors CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Reliance Fabrications Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Credit Rohit Colonisers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 192.9 Assigned S. R. Ashok and Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 240 Reaffirmed S. R. Ashok and Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahastraa Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Samkeet Electronics Channel Financing CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Samkeet Electronics Drop Line CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Overdraft Fac from CRISIL BB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Samkeet Electronics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) Sanzyme Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Sanzyme Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 345.4 Reaffirmed Sanzyme Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 4.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SB Lifespaces Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Scotlane Ceramics TL CRISIL B 49.5 Assigned Scotlane Ceramics CC CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Senator Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 12.5 Reaffirmed Senator Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Reaffirmed Senator Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 92.4 Reaffirmed Sigma Galvanizing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Sigma Galvanizing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 117.6 Reaffirmed Super Geo Drillers (J.V) Overdraft CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Syncotts International CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Tarunikaa Jewels CC CRISIL B+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B Tarunikaa Jewels LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B Terai Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 480 Reaffirmed The Chennai Shopping Mall-Jewellers CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Tiger 4 Security and Detective India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 92.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Tiger 4 Security and Detective India CC CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tiger 4 Security and Detective India LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 0.1 Assigned Pvt Ltd Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL C 80 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL C 60 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) (Issuer Not Cooperating) Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 248 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Umesh Education Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- (Issuer Not Cooperating) United Wines CC CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Video Plaza CC CRISIL B 40.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Video Plaza Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Video Plaza TL CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vishwa Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Vishwa Glass and Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yankee Constructions LLP CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Yankee Constructions LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Yogeshwari Petro Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed (Issuer Not Cooperating) Yogeshwari Petro Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (Issuer Not Cooperating) Zydus Healthcare Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 1100 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Zydus Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+(SO) 2270 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 