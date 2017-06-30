FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 30
#Company News
June 30, 2017 / 5:32 AM / a month ago

CRISIL ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 30

50 Min Read

    Jun 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 29, 2017.


COMPANY                                 INSTRUMENT         RATING         AMOUNT  MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                                  ----------         ------         -----   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd         BG                 CRISIL A3+     900     Reaffirmed
Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A3      20      Reaffirmed
Casva Tiles Pvt Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A4      1.3     Reaffirmed
CIS Bureaus Facility Services Pvt Ltd   BG                 CRISIL A2      200     Assigned
Crescent Contractors Pvt Ltd            BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Assigned
CS Components Pvt Ltd                   BG                 CRISIL A4+     10      Reaffirmed
CS Components Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Cura Health Care Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL A3      125     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4+
Devarsh Construction Co                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Assigned
Diana Buildwell Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A3      200     Reaffirmed
Focus Comtrade Pvt Ltd                  BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
Focus Comtrade Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      5       Reaffirmed
Friends Alloys                          LOC                CRISIL A4      30      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Galaxy Tube Industries                  LOC                CRISIL A4+     30      Assigned
Galaxy Tube Industries                  BG                 CRISIL A4+     20      Assigned
Global Autotech Ltd                     BG                 CRISIL A2      20      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Global Autotech Ltd                     Foreign Bill       CRISIL A2      35      Upgraded from
                                        Discounting                               CRISIL A3+
Global Autotech Ltd                     Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A2      120     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Global Autotech Ltd                     Packing Credit     CRISIL A2      35      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A3+
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A1+     200     Reaffirmed
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd               LOC                CRISIL A1+     10300   Reaffirmed
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd               ST Debt            CRISIL A1+     4500    Reaffirmed
Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd     BG                 CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd     LOC                CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd            ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     40000   Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd            ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     20000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
IIFL Facilities Services Ltd            ST Debt Issue*     CRISIL A1+     20000   Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis
Jabsons Foods (A Div of Jabsons         Inland Guarantees  CRISIL A4+     5       Reaffirmed
Cottonseed Ind Pvt Ltd)
Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd      BG                 CRISIL A4+     1       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd      Overdraft          CRISIL A4+     150     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd      ST Loan            CRISIL A4+     220     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL A3
Kamal Jewellers                         Overdraft          CRISIL A3      86.5    Reaffirmed
Khurana Exports - Kanpur                Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kissan Riceland Pvt Ltd                 Proposed NFBL      CRISIL A4+     17.7    Assigned
L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging    BG                 CRISIL A2+     350     Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL A1
L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging    Proposed BG        CRISIL A2+     650     Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL A1
Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd            Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3+     20      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
M.N.S. Metal and Profiles Pvt Ltd       Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A3      60      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL A4+
M/s M.P. Agarwalla                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     120     Reaffirmed
Malabar Tech                            BG                 CRISIL A4+     130     Assigned
Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd                      BG                 CRISIL A4+     4.5     Reaffirmed
Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd                      Export Bill        CRISIL A4+     145     Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
                                        -Discounting
Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd                      Export Packing     CRISIL A4+     112.5   Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Merit Organics Ltd                      LOC                CRISIL A4      9.5     Reaffirmed
Merit Organics Ltd                      Packing Credit in  CRISIL A4      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Foreign Currency
Metropole Tiles Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     50      Reaffirmed
Modern Stage Service                    BG                 CRISIL A4      17.5    Reaffirmed
Mohini Resources Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     750     Reaffirmed
Mutual Industries Ltd                   LOC & BG           CRISIL A1      30      Reaffirmed
Nahar Poly Films Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A3+     210     Reaffirmed
Naser Tanning Company                   Packing Credit     CRISIL A3      104     Reaffirmed
National Housing Bank                   Proposed ST Bk     CRISIL A1+     60000   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Overseas Leather Goods Company Pvt Ltd  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      81.6    Reaffirmed
Pataka Industries Pvt Ltd               BG                 CRISIL A2+     150     Reaffirmed
Pep-Cee Pack Industries                 LOC                CRISIL A4+     67.5    Reaffirmed
PKPN Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd             LOC                CRISIL A4      125.7   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Ponmani Industries                      BG                 CRISIL A4      12.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Precision Operations Systems India Pvt  BG                 CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Punch Ratna Fasteners Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL A2+     90      Reaffirmed
R.L. Foods                              Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     150     Reaffirmed
Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd        LOC*               CRISIL A4+     95      Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit and bank guarantee
Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL A4+     396.5   Reaffirmed
Shapoorji Pallonji Finance Pvt Ltd      CP                 CRISIL A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt Ltd          Foreign Bill       CRISIL A4+     50      Upgraded from
                                        Purchase                                  CRISIL A4
Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt Ltd          Packing Credit     CRISIL A4+     100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL A4
Shree Shyam Texturising - Ahmedabad     BG                 CRISIL A4      8       Reaffirmed
Smart Controls India Ltd                LOC & BG           CRISIL A4      8       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+*
*Issuer did not cooperate; based on best-available information    
Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd             BG                 CRISIL A1      1850    Reaffirmed
Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd                  Foreign            CRISIL A4      189.6   Downgraded
                                        Discounting Bill                          from CRISIL
                                        Purchase                                  A4+
Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd                  Packing Credit     CRISIL A4      216     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  A4+
Sri Pavithra Constructions              BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Assigned
Sri Sai Leela Electrical Projects       BG                 CRISIL A4+     85      Assigned
Swizzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL A4+     40      Reaffirmed
The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing BG                 CRISIL A1      10      Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing LOC                CRISIL A1      780     Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd                   LOC*               CRISIL A1+     400     Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with bank guarantee facility
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd             STD/CP             CRISIL A1+     1500    Reaffirmed
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd             LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     1000    Reaffirmed
Vardhman Textiles Ltd                   STD/CP             CRISIL A1+     10000   Reaffirmed
Vardhman Textiles Ltd                   LOC & BG#          CRISIL A1+     2000    Reaffirmed
# Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable
VenkhataSrinivasa Infracon Pvt Ltd      Overdraft          CRISIL A4      60      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
VMT Spinning Co. Ltd                    BG                 CRISIL A1+     10      Reaffirmed
VMT Spinning Co. Ltd                    LOC & BG           CRISIL A1+     40      Reaffirmed
Zuberi Engineering Company              BG                 CRISIL A4      400     Reaffirmed
Zuberi Engineering Company              Inland/Import LOC  CRISIL A4      50      Reaffirmed

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
National Housing Bank                   FD Programme       FAAA           10000   Reaffirmed
Vardhman Textiles Ltd                   FD                 FAAA           -       Upgraded from
                                                                                  FAA+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ACB India Ltd                           NCD                CRISIL A+      1000    Reaffirmed
ACB India Ltd                           NCD                CRISIL A+      2000    Reaffirmed
ACB India Ltd                           BG #                -             1000    Withdrawal
# Sublimit of Rs 50 crore for working capital demand loan/cash credit
ACB India Ltd                           CC                  -             470     Withdrawal
ACB India Ltd                           Foreign Currency TL -             465.5   Withdrawal
ACB India Ltd                           Sales Bill          -             150     Withdrawal
                                        Discounting
ACB India Ltd                           BG **               -             990     Withdrawal
** Sublimit of Rs 20 crore for letter of credit
Accutime Logistics Pvt Ltd              CC                 CRISIL BB-     120     Assigned
Accutime Logistics Pvt Ltd              Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB-     80      Assigned
ACME Sawant Ventures                    Project Loan       CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
ACME Sawant Ventures                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BBB     255     Reaffirmed
Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd         Proposed FB Bk     CRISIL BBB     45      Reaffirmed
                                        Limits
Aditya Sai Cot Spin Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      120     Assigned
Anand Rice Mills                        CC                 CRISIL BB      200     Reaffirmed
Anand Rice Mills                        Export Packing     CRISIL BB      90      Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Anand Rice Mills                        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      95.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Anand Rice Mills                        TL                 CRISIL BB      14.2    Reaffirmed
Avian Technologies                      CC                 CRISIL B-      20      Reaffirmed
Avian Technologies                      Foreign LOC        CRISIL B-      19.5    Reaffirmed
Avian Technologies                      LT Loan            CRISIL B-      32.6    Reaffirmed
Avian Technologies                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B-      3.9     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd                BG                 CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL D       100     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd                LOC                CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd                Standby LOC        CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Balaji Polysacks Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL D       9.5     Reaffirmed
Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL BBB-    90      Reaffirmed
Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL BBB-    20      Reaffirmed
C P Ispat Pvt Ltd                       BG                 CRISIL D       2       Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
C P Ispat Pvt Ltd                       CC                 CRISIL D       120     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
C P Ispat Pvt Ltd                       TL                 CRISIL D       78      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Casva Tiles Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Casva Tiles Pvt Ltd                     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      25.7    Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B
Casva Tiles Pvt Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL B+      68      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
CIS Bureaus Facility Services Pvt Ltd   CC                 CRISIL BBB+    450     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Crescent Contractors Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB+     60      Assigned
CS Components Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      100     Reaffirmed
CS Components Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      5       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Cura Health Care Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BBB-    250     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Cura Health Care Pvt Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    5       Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB+
Devarsh Construction Co                 Secured Overdraft  CRISIL BB-     35      Assigned
                                        Fac
Diana Buildwell Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BBB-    1300    Reaffirmed
E C Bose and Co Pvt Ltd                 BG                 CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
E C Bose and Co Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL D       55      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Excel Timbers Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL D       30      Reaffirmed
Excel Timbers Pvt Ltd                   LOC                CRISIL D       70      Reaffirmed
Faridabad Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd         CC                 CRISIL BB-     400     Reaffirmed
Focus Comtrade Pvt Ltd                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      35      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Friends Alloys                          CC                 CRISIL B       130      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Friends Alloys                          Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       30       Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
G.V.D. Textiles Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B       106     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
G.V.D. Textiles Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B       9       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Galaxy Tube Industries                  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     20      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Galaxy Tube Industries                  CC                 CRISIL BB-     30      Assigned
Global Autotech Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL BBB+    400     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Global Autotech Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL BBB+    410     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BBB
Greatship India Ltd                     TL                 CRISIL AA      3300    Reaffirmed
Greatship India Ltd                     WC Demand Loan@    CRISIL AA      3750    Assigned
@ Interchangeable with fund-based facilities such as buyer's credit, short-term loan, and
forward contract facility, and with non-fund-based facilities such as bank guarantee and letter
of credit
Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd                 Export Bill        CRISIL D       55      Reaffirmed
                                        Negotiation
Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL D       45      Reaffirmed
Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd                 Packing Credit     CRISIL D       76.5    Reaffirmed
Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd                 Proposed Bill      CRISIL D       13.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting Fac
Green Agro Pack Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LOC       CRISIL D       10      Reaffirmed
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd               CC                 CRISIL AAA     4500    Reaffirmed
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd               Bond               CRISIL AAA     4500    Reaffirmed
Hindustan Dall and Flour Mills          CC                 CRISIL BBB-    60      Assigned
Hindustan Dall and Flour Mills          Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BBB-    40      Assigned
Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd     CC                 CRISIL BB      130     Reaffirmed
Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL BB      115     Reaffirmed
Horizon Industrial Products Pvt Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      25      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Hotel Hans Pvt Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL BBB-    600     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
Indratara Agro Industries Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL B+      54.1    Reaffirmed
Indratara Agro Industries Pvt Ltd       TL                 CRISIL B+      92      Reaffirmed
Jabsons Foods (A Div of Jabsons         CC                 CRISIL BB      45      Reaffirmed
Cottonseed Ind Pvt Ltd)
Jabsons Foods (A Div of Jabsons         TL                 CRISIL BB      14.8    Reaffirmed
Cottonseed Ind Pvt Ltd)
Johar Automobiles                       Overdraft          CRISIL B-      60      Reaffirmed
Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd      CC                 CRISIL BB+     320     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     59      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Joonktollee Tea and Industries Ltd      TL                 CRISIL BB+     450     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BBB-
Kamal Jewellers                         CC                 CRISIL BBB-    150     Reaffirmed
Karam Udyog                             Export Packing     CRISIL BBB     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Credit
Khurana Exports - Kanpur                Foreign Bill       CRISIL B       10      Downgraded
                                        Discounting                               from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Khurana Exports - Kanpur                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       70      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
Issuer Not Cooperating
Kissan Riceland Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     12.3    Assigned
Kissan Riceland Pvt Ltd                 Standby Line of    CRISIL BB-     20      Assigned
                                        Credit
Kissan Riceland Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     250     Assigned
Kolhapur Municipal Corporation          Corporate Credit   CCR BBB+       -       Upgraded from
                                        Rating                                    CRISIL BBB
Krish Cereals Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
Krish Cereals Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      60      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Krish Cereals Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging    CC*                CRISIL A       1750    Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL A+
*Includes sublimit of Rs 50 crore as non-fund based limit
L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging    LT Loan            CRISIL A       8000    Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL A+
L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging    LT Loan^           CRISIL A       3500    Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                                                           from CRISIL A+
^Loan from co-promoter, NPCIL, is secured by a charge on the assets of the company that ranks
pari-passu with other lenders. The loan is being rated on the specific request of NPCIL 
L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forging    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       750     Downgraded
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL A+
Laxmi Doors                             TL                 CRISIL B+      45      Assigned
Laxmi Doors                             CC                 CRISIL B+      15      Assigned
Laxmi Doors                             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      10      Assigned
                                        Loan Fac
Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BBB     60      Reaffirmed
Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB     100     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Leather Crafts India Pvt Ltd            TL                 CRISIL BBB     20      Reaffirmed
M. R. Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
M.N.S. Metal and Profiles Pvt Ltd       CC                 CRISIL BBB-    180     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB+
M/s M.P. Agarwalla                      CC                 CRISIL BB      90      Reaffirmed
M/s M.P. Agarwalla                      Proposed BG        CRISIL BB      30      Reaffirmed
M/s M.P. Agarwalla                      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      150     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
M/s M.P. Agarwalla                      Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
MA Amba Sponge Iron Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B-      90      Assigned
Maa Saradeswari Heemghar Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL B       62      Reaffirmed
Maa Saradeswari Heemghar Pvt Ltd        Overdraft          CRISIL B       7       Reaffirmed
Maa Saradeswari Heemghar Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       37      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Maa Saradeswari Heemghar Pvt Ltd        TL                 CRISIL B       44      Reaffirmed
Malabar Tech                            CC                 CRISIL BB      35      Assigned
Marine Container Services (South) Pvt   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    167     Upgraded from
Ltd                                     Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB+
Marine Container Services (South) Pvt   TL                 CRISIL BBB-    23      Upgraded from
Ltd                                                                               CRISIL BB+
MDA Agrocot Pvt Ltd                     CC                 CRISIL B+      70      Reaffirmed
MDA Agrocot Pvt Ltd                     Foreign Bill       CRISIL B+      250     Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd                      TL                 CRISIL BB-     180     Reaffirmed
Merit Organics Ltd                      CC                 CRISIL B+      8       Reaffirmed
Merit Organics Ltd                      Rupee TL           CRISIL B+      52.5    Reaffirmed
Metropole Tiles Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     85      Reaffirmed
Metropole Tiles Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     315     Reaffirmed
Mittal Unicot Industries                CC                 CRISIL BB-     60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Mittal Unicot Industries                TL                 CRISIL BB-     32.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Modern Stage Service                    CC                 CRISIL B       40.5    Reaffirmed
Modern Stage Service                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       2       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mohini Resources Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB+     150     Reaffirmed
Mutual Industries Ltd                   CC*                CRISIL A+      100     Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee
Mutual Industries Ltd                   CC^                CRISIL A+      150     Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.5 crore
Mutual Industries Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL A+      70      Reaffirmed
Mutual Industries Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      370     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Mutual Industries Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL A+      480     Reaffirmed
Mutual Industries Ltd                   WC TL              CRISIL A+      150     Reaffirmed
Nabakalebar Charitable Trust            Funded Interest TL CRISIL D       8.5     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nabakalebar Charitable Trust            Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       11.5    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nabakalebar Charitable Trust            TL                 CRISIL D       110     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nabakalebar Charitable Trust            WC TL              CRISIL D       20      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Nahar Poly Films Ltd                    CC*                CRISIL BBB     420     Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with packing credit
Nahar Poly Films Ltd                    LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     477.9   Reaffirmed
Naser Tanning Company                   Foreign Bill       CRISIL BBB-    28      Reaffirmed
                                        Discounting
Naser Tanning Company                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BBB-    16.8    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
National Housing Bank                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AAA     20000   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
National Housing Bank                   Deposits Under     CRISIL AAA     90000   Assigned
                                        Rural Housing Fund
                                        and Under Urban Housing Fund*
*Rs 6000 crore under Rural Housing Fund and Rs 3000 crore under Urban Housing Fund 
National Housing Bank                   NCDs               CRISIL AAA     57750   Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.12000 Crore)
National Housing Bank                   Bonds              CRISIL AAA     46401.33Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.7000 Crore)
National Housing Bank                   LT Borrowing       CRISIL AAA     140000  Reaffirmed
                                        Programme
NDR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd              TL                 CRISIL B+      1190    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL B
Overseas Leather Goods Company Pvt Ltd  Foreign Bill       CRISIL B       32.3    Reaffirmed
                                        Purchase
Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd                   CC                 CRISIL D       120     Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       5.9     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Issuer Not Cooperating
Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL D       24.1    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Palathra Constructions Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      250     Assigned
Pataka Industries Pvt Ltd               CC                 CRISIL A-      50      Reaffirmed
PCS Auto Cast                           CC                 CRISIL B       40      Assigned
PCS Auto Cast                           TL                 CRISIL B       30      Assigned
Pelican International Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL D       2.5     Reaffirmed
Pelican International Pvt Ltd           LOC                CRISIL D       187.5   Reaffirmed
Pep-Cee Pack Industries                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     81      Reaffirmed
Pep-Cee Pack Industries                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     4       Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Pep-Cee Pack Industries                 TL                 CRISIL BB-     18.3    Reaffirmed
PKPN Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B       325.4   Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
PKPN Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd             Foreign Bill       CRISIL B       145     Downgraded
                                        Discounting                               from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
PKPN Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd             LT Loan            CRISIL B       31.7    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
PKPN Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       252.2   Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Ponmani Industries                      CC                 CRISIL B+      57.5    Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Precision Operations Systems India Pvt  CC                 CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Ltd
Precision Operations Systems India Pvt  Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B+      30      Reaffirmed
Ltd                                     Loan Fac
Punch Ratna Fasteners Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL A-      150     Reaffirmed
Punch Ratna Fasteners Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A-      40      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Purushottam Jairam & Co.                CC                 CRISIL B-      25      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating
Purushottam Jairam & Co.                LOC*               CRISIL B-      90      Reaffirmed
Issuer Not Cooperating; * interchange between Cash Credit and Letter of Credit to a tune for Rs.
75 million
R.L. Foods                              CC                 CRISIL BB      290     Reaffirmed
R.L. Foods                              Line of Credit     CRISIL BB      10      Reaffirmed
R.L. Foods                              Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Radha Rukmani Spinners Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Radha Rukmani Spinners Pvt Ltd          LOC                CRISIL D       50      Reaffirmed
Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd        CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     342.5   Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB
Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd                CC                 CRISIL BB-     528     Reaffirmed
Ran India Steels Pvt Ltd                TL                 CRISIL BB-     54.5    Reaffirmed
Rashi Resources Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB+     50      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL BB
Rashi Resources Pvt Ltd                 Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB+     50      Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL BB
Rathi Packaging Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL B+      25      Assigned
Rathi Packaging Pvt Ltd                 TL                 CRISIL B+      34      Assigned
Ravisum Processing                      CC                 CRISIL B-      90      Assigned
Ravisum Processing                      Rupee TL           CRISIL B-      40      Assigned
Rudra Enterprises                       CC                 CRISIL B       65      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
S.K. Foods                              CC                 CRISIL BB      90      Reaffirmed
S.K. Foods                              Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB      11      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
S.K. Foods                              TL                 CRISIL BB      24      Reaffirmed
Sagar Pulses Pvt Ltd                    Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB-     95      Assigned
Sagar Pulses Pvt Ltd                    CC                 CRISIL BB-     45      Assigned
Sagar Pulses Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL BB-     20      Assigned
SCC Builders Pvt Ltd                    Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL C       15      Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
SCC Builders Pvt Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL C       535     Reaffirmed
SCC Builders Pvt Ltd                    WC Demand Loan     CRISIL C       250     Reaffirmed
Shapoorji Pallonji Finance Pvt Ltd      Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA-     1000    Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Shapoorji Pallonji Finance Pvt Ltd      NCD                CRISIL AA-     2000    Reaffirmed
Shree Balaji Aromatics Pvt Ltd          Standby Line of    CRISIL BB-     30      Upgraded from
                                        Credit                                    CRISIL B+
Shree Ganpati Ridhi Sidhi Agro          CC                 CRISIL B       45      Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Ganpati Ridhi Sidhi Agro          LT Loan            CRISIL B       77      Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Ganpati Ridhi Sidhi Agro          Proposed CC Limit  CRISIL B       25      Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Issuer Not Cooperating
Shree Shyam Texturising - Ahmedabad     CC                 CRISIL B       11.4    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Shree Shyam Texturising - Ahmedabad     TL                 CRISIL B       33.4    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Shri Ram Mahender Kishore International CC/ Overdraft Fac  CRISIL BB-     60      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shri Ram Mahender Kishore International Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     40      Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd                                 Loan Fac
Smart Controls India Ltd                CC                 CRISIL B       20      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Smart Controls India Ltd                Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL B       38      Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL BB
Smart Controls India Ltd                Proposed TL        CRISIL B       25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Smart Controls India Ltd                TL                 CRISIL B       9       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL BB
Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd             CC                 CRISIL A+      750     Reaffirmed
Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd             Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      354.6   Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd             TL                 CRISIL A+      5845.4  Reaffirmed
Spectrum Coal and Power Ltd             CC                 CRISIL B+      120     Assigned
Sprint Exports Pvt Ltd                  Standby Line of    CRISIL B       10      Downgraded
                                        Credit                                    from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Sri Pavithra Constructions              Overdraft          CRISIL BB      25      Assigned
Sri Sai Leela Electrical Projects       CC - Book Debt     CRISIL BB-     45      Assigned
Sribalaji Hatcheries Pvt Ltd            CC                 CRISIL BB      90      Assigned
Stepping Stone Educational Society      LT Loan            CRISIL B       50      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating
Stepping Stone Educational Society      Overdraft*         CRISIL B       19      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB-
Issuer Not Cooperating; * its s revolving facility
Swizzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 CC                 CRISIL BB-     90      Reaffirmed
Swizzer Ceramic Pvt Ltd                 LT Loan            CRISIL BB-     215     Reaffirmed
The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing CC                 CRISIL A       600     Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing LT Loan            CRISIL A       1117    Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd
The Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A       103     Reaffirmed
Co. Ltd                                 Loan Fac
The Sunbeam Academy Educational Society LT Loan            CRISIL BBB     120     Reaffirmed
Vaishnodevi Oil Seeds Processing        CC                 CRISIL BB-     85      Upgraded from
Industries                                                                        CRISIL B+
Vaishnodevi Oil Seeds Processing        Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL BB-     15      Upgraded from
Industries                              Loan Fac                                  CRISIL B+
Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex          CC                 CRISIL BB      270     Reaffirmed
Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex          TL                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex          CC                 CRISIL BB      270     Reaffirmed
Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex          TL                 CRISIL BB      50      Reaffirmed
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd                   CC@                CRISIL AA      100     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL AA-
@ Rs.5.5 crore cash credit facility interchangeable with short-term loan facility
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd                   FB Fac#            CRISIL AA      350     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL AA-
#Interchangeable with Non-Fund Based Facility
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd                   Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL AA      40      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL AA-
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd                   TL                 CRISIL AA      10      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL AA-
Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd     CC^                CRISIL A+      85      Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with non-fun based (LC & BGs)
Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd     LT Loan            CRISIL A+      243.8   Reaffirmed
Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd     Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL A+      114     Reaffirmed
                                        Loan Fac
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd             CC                 CRISIL AA-     1500    Reaffirmed
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd             Corporate Loan     CRISIL AA-     1400    Reaffirmed
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd             Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA-     1110.9  Reaffirmed
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd             TL                 CRISIL AA-     454.3   Reaffirmed
Vardhman Textiles Ltd                   CC*                CRISIL AA+     15000   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL AA
* Includes Rs 1,155 crore sublimit for packing credit
Vardhman Textiles Ltd                   Foreign Bill       CRISIL AA+     2500    Upgraded from
                                        Purchase                                  CRISIL AA
Vardhman Textiles Ltd                   FB Fac^            CRISIL AA+     2000    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL AA
^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limits
Vardhman Textiles Ltd                   Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL AA+     2.3     Upgraded from
                                        Loan Fac                                  CRISIL AA
Vardhman Textiles Ltd                   Proposed Rupee TL  CRISIL AA+     8460    Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL AA
Vardhman Textiles Ltd                   Rupee TL           CRISIL AA+     24200   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL AA
Velatal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd          CC                 CRISIL B+      62      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
Velatal Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd          TL                 CRISIL B+      338     Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL
                                                                                  BB+
VenkhataSrinivasa Infracon Pvt Ltd      LT Loan            CRISIL B       4       Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
VMT Spinning Co. Ltd                    CC#                CRISIL AA      60      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL AA-
#Interchangeable with Packing Credit and Bill Discounting
VMT Spinning Co. Ltd                    CC*                CRISIL AA      90      Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL AA-
*Interchangeable with Packing Credit & includes sub limit of Rs 2.5 crores for Foreign Bills
Purchase/ Foreign Bills Discounting facilities
VMT Spinning Co. Ltd                    Proposed TL        CRISIL AA      264     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL AA-
VMT Spinning Co. Ltd                    Proposed WC Fac    CRISIL AA      5.5     Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL AA-
VMT Spinning Co. Ltd                    TL                 CRISIL AA      470.5   Upgraded from
                                                                                  CRISIL AA-
White Lotus Cotyledon Pvt Ltd           CC                 CRISIL D       70.5    Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
White Lotus Cotyledon Pvt Ltd           Proposed LT Bk     CRISIL D       104.5   Downgraded
                                        Loan Fac                                  from CRISIL B+
White Lotus Cotyledon Pvt Ltd           TL                 CRISIL D       25      Downgraded
                                                                                  from CRISIL B+
Zuberi Engineering Company              CC                 CRISIL B+      80      Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

